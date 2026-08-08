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Worldwide Aluminium Share Price

NSE
BSE

WORLDWIDE ALUMINIUM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Worldwide Aluminium along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.14 Closed
4.93₹ 1.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Worldwide Aluminium Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.10₹22.14
₹22.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.89₹26.48
₹22.14
Open Price
₹21.10
Prev. Close
₹21.10
Volume
540

Source: Dion Global

Worldwide Aluminium Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3213.0210.735.1626.4417.6424.84
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.2823.0432.7446.6514.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0915.0215.1-11.74-1.5462.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.030.51-7.23-17.62-16.13-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.281.74-36.49-35.38-15.6151.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-12.13-0.33-12.71-1.1-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.291.353.7-7.83-2.54-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		07.072.484.26-1.1727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.34.62-24.04-22.53-55.1315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.943.181.420.42-18.98-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.538.24-8.08-24.96-20.953.288.83
Aki India		8.72-4.06-13.49-29.95-55.54-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-9.93-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.2-6.88-12.87-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.48.131.4515.1953.7354.7722.3
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.232.856.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6135.7121.7518.427.145.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.4412.04-7.552.65-37.8532.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Oscar Global		0510.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Worldwide Aluminium has gained 26.44% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (46.65%), Bhartiya International (-1.54%), Mallcom (India) (-16.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Worldwide Aluminium has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Worldwide Aluminium Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Worldwide Aluminium Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.9119.27
1017.918.81
2018.5118.8
5019.4319.15
10019.119.27
20019.2819.43

Source: Dion Global

Worldwide Aluminium Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Worldwide Aluminium remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Worldwide Aluminium Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTWorldwide Aluminium - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (LODR)
May 30, 2026, 04:15 AM IST ISTWorldwide Aluminium - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2026 And Audited Standalone Financia
May 22, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTWorldwide Aluminium - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (LODR)
Apr 18, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTWorldwide Aluminium - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 31, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTWorldwide Aluminium - Clarification Regarding Price Movement Of Worldwide Aluminium Limited Shares

Source: Dion Global

About Worldwide Aluminium

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109DL1990PLC338798 and registration number is 338798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Agarwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parag Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Punita Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jatin Gor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Worldwide Aluminium Share Price

What is the share price of Worldwide Aluminium?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worldwide Aluminium is ₹22.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Worldwide Aluminium?

The Worldwide Aluminium is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Worldwide Aluminium?

The market cap of Worldwide Aluminium is ₹7.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Worldwide Aluminium?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Worldwide Aluminium are ₹22.14 and ₹21.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Worldwide Aluminium?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worldwide Aluminium stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worldwide Aluminium is ₹26.48 and 52-week low of Worldwide Aluminium is ₹14.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Worldwide Aluminium performed historically in terms of returns?

The Worldwide Aluminium has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 17.52% for the past month, 10.7% over 3 months, 20.52% over 1 year, 17.64% across 3 years, and 24.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Worldwide Aluminium?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Worldwide Aluminium are 0.00 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Worldwide Aluminium News

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