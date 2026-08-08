What is the share price of Worldwide Aluminium? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worldwide Aluminium is ₹22.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Worldwide Aluminium? The Worldwide Aluminium is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Worldwide Aluminium? The market cap of Worldwide Aluminium is ₹7.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Worldwide Aluminium? Today’s highest and lowest price of Worldwide Aluminium are ₹22.14 and ₹21.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Worldwide Aluminium? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worldwide Aluminium stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worldwide Aluminium is ₹26.48 and 52-week low of Worldwide Aluminium is ₹14.89 as on .

How has the Worldwide Aluminium performed historically in terms of returns? The Worldwide Aluminium has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 17.52% for the past month, 10.7% over 3 months, 20.52% over 1 year, 17.64% across 3 years, and 24.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Worldwide Aluminium? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Worldwide Aluminium are 0.00 and 0.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global