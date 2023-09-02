Follow Us

WORLDWIDE ALUMINIUM LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.55 Closed
-3-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.28₹15.75
₹14.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.64₹20.40
₹14.55
Open Price
₹14.28
Prev. Close
₹15.00
Volume
621

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.44
  • R216.33
  • R316.91
  • Pivot
    14.86
  • S113.97
  • S213.39
  • S312.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.7815.52
  • 1016.9515.55
  • 2015.6115.31
  • 5016.9814.82
  • 10015.4614.79
  • 20016.5315.05

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.57-7.50-2.94-10.85-26.8166.4838.57
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. Share Holdings

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Worldwide Aluminium Ltd.

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109DL1990PLC338798 and registration number is 338798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Agarwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parag Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Kansal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Punita Jain
    Director

FAQs on Worldwide Aluminium Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd.?

The market cap of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. is ₹4.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. is -22.49 and PB ratio of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. is ₹14.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. is ₹20.40 and 52-week low of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. is ₹12.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

