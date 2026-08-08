Here's the live share price of Worldwide Aluminium along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|13.02
|10.7
|35.16
|26.44
|17.64
|24.84
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.28
|23.04
|32.74
|46.65
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|15.02
|15.1
|-11.74
|-1.54
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|0.51
|-7.23
|-17.62
|-16.13
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|1.74
|-36.49
|-35.38
|-15.61
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-12.13
|-0.33
|-12.71
|-1.1
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|1.35
|3.7
|-7.83
|-2.54
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|0
|7.07
|2.48
|4.26
|-1.17
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.3
|4.62
|-24.04
|-22.53
|-55.13
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|3.18
|1.42
|0.42
|-18.98
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|8.24
|-8.08
|-24.96
|-20.95
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-4.06
|-13.49
|-29.95
|-55.54
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-9.93
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.2
|-6.88
|-12.87
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.4
|8.1
|31.45
|15.19
|53.73
|54.77
|22.3
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.2
|32.8
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|35.71
|21.75
|18.42
|7.14
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|12.04
|-7.55
|2.65
|-37.85
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Oscar Global
|0
|5
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Worldwide Aluminium has gained 26.44% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (46.65%), Bhartiya International (-1.54%), Mallcom (India) (-16.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Worldwide Aluminium has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.91
|19.27
|10
|17.9
|18.81
|20
|18.51
|18.8
|50
|19.43
|19.15
|100
|19.1
|19.27
|200
|19.28
|19.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Worldwide Aluminium remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Worldwide Aluminium - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (LODR)
|May 30, 2026, 04:15 AM IST IST
|Worldwide Aluminium - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2026 And Audited Standalone Financia
|May 22, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Worldwide Aluminium - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (LODR)
|Apr 18, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Worldwide Aluminium - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 31, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|Worldwide Aluminium - Clarification Regarding Price Movement Of Worldwide Aluminium Limited Shares
Source: Dion Global
Worldwide Aluminium Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109DL1990PLC338798 and registration number is 338798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worldwide Aluminium is ₹22.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Worldwide Aluminium is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Worldwide Aluminium is ₹7.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Worldwide Aluminium are ₹22.14 and ₹21.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worldwide Aluminium stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worldwide Aluminium is ₹26.48 and 52-week low of Worldwide Aluminium is ₹14.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Worldwide Aluminium has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 17.52% for the past month, 10.7% over 3 months, 20.52% over 1 year, 17.64% across 3 years, and 24.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Worldwide Aluminium are 0.00 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global