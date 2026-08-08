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Oscar Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

OSCAR GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Oscar Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.58 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oscar Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.58₹20.58
₹20.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.45₹20.58
₹20.58
Open Price
₹20.58
Prev. Close
₹20.58
Volume
177

Source: Dion Global

Oscar Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oscar Global has gained 58.31% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Oscar Global has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Oscar Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oscar Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.3820.36
1019.919.89
2018.9319.02
5016.4317.05
10014.0915.56
20015.2614.44

Source: Dion Global

Oscar Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oscar Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.50%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oscar Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTOscar Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Jul 13, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTOscar Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTOscar Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 06, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTOscar Global - Appointment Of Mr.Gopal Bhatter As Chief Financial Officer Of The Company
May 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTOscar Global - Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On Friday, May 29,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Oscar Global

Oscar Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1990PLC041701 and registration number is 041701. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel made of leather and substitutes of leather. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Karan Kanika Verma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Chadha
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Monam Kapoor
    Director
  • Ms. Nishu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Rathore
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oscar Global Share Price

What is the share price of Oscar Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oscar Global is ₹20.58 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oscar Global?

The Oscar Global is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oscar Global?

The market cap of Oscar Global is ₹6.79 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oscar Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oscar Global are ₹20.58 and ₹20.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oscar Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oscar Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oscar Global is ₹20.58 and 52-week low of Oscar Global is ₹10.45 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Oscar Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oscar Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 58.31% over 1 year, 27.28% across 3 years, and 54.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oscar Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oscar Global are -60.89 and 2.36 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Oscar Global News

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