MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oscar Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1990PLC041701 and registration number is 041701. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel made of leather and substitutes of leather. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oscar Global Ltd. is ₹2.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oscar Global Ltd. is -10.8 and PB ratio of Oscar Global Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oscar Global Ltd. is ₹7.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oscar Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oscar Global Ltd. is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Oscar Global Ltd. is ₹4.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.