Here's the live share price of Oscar Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oscar Global has gained 58.31% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Oscar Global has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.38
|20.36
|10
|19.9
|19.89
|20
|18.93
|19.02
|50
|16.43
|17.05
|100
|14.09
|15.56
|200
|15.26
|14.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oscar Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.50%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Oscar Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Oscar Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Oscar Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Oscar Global - Appointment Of Mr.Gopal Bhatter As Chief Financial Officer Of The Company
|May 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Oscar Global - Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On Friday, May 29,2026
Source: Dion Global
Oscar Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1990PLC041701 and registration number is 041701. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel made of leather and substitutes of leather. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oscar Global is ₹20.58 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Oscar Global is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oscar Global is ₹6.79 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oscar Global are ₹20.58 and ₹20.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oscar Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oscar Global is ₹20.58 and 52-week low of Oscar Global is ₹10.45 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Oscar Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 58.31% over 1 year, 27.28% across 3 years, and 54.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oscar Global are -60.89 and 2.36 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global