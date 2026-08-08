What is the share price of Oscar Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oscar Global is ₹20.58 as on .

What kind of stock is Oscar Global? The Oscar Global is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oscar Global? The market cap of Oscar Global is ₹6.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oscar Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oscar Global are ₹20.58 and ₹20.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oscar Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oscar Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oscar Global is ₹20.58 and 52-week low of Oscar Global is ₹10.45 as on .

How has the Oscar Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Oscar Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 58.31% over 1 year, 27.28% across 3 years, and 54.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oscar Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oscar Global are -60.89 and 2.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global