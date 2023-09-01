Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Oscar Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.41 Closed
-5-0.39
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oscar Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.41₹7.44
₹7.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.99₹18.00
₹7.41
Open Price
₹7.42
Prev. Close
₹7.80
Volume
2,667

Oscar Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.43
  • R27.45
  • R37.46
  • Pivot
    7.42
  • S17.4
  • S27.39
  • S37.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.047.66
  • 1011.547.94
  • 2012.338.24
  • 5011.338.21
  • 1009.238.33
  • 2007.968.31

Oscar Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.14-25.75-21.1728.20-15.4114.8818.56
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77

Oscar Global Ltd. Share Holdings

Oscar Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oscar Global Ltd.

Oscar Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1990PLC041701 and registration number is 041701. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel made of leather and substitutes of leather. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Karan Kanika Verma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Chadha
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Nishu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Rathore
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monam Kapoor
    Director

FAQs on Oscar Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oscar Global Ltd.?

The market cap of Oscar Global Ltd. is ₹2.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oscar Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oscar Global Ltd. is -10.8 and PB ratio of Oscar Global Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oscar Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oscar Global Ltd. is ₹7.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oscar Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oscar Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oscar Global Ltd. is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Oscar Global Ltd. is ₹4.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data