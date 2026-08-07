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Euro Leder Fashions Share Price

NSE
BSE

EURO LEDER FASHIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Euro Leder Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.50 Closed
-0.31₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Euro Leder Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.45₹23.50
₹22.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹26.40
₹22.50
Open Price
₹23.50
Prev. Close
₹22.57
Volume
17,516

Source: Dion Global

Euro Leder Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Euro Leder Fashions has declined 1.32% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Euro Leder Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Euro Leder Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Euro Leder Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.4617.9
1016.2517.21
2016.3516.86
5016.7816.96
10017.4117.48
20018.7318.43

Source: Dion Global

Euro Leder Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Euro Leder Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Euro Leder Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTEuro Leder Fash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 31, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTEuro Leder Fash - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Th
Jul 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTEuro Leder Fash - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTEuro Leder Fash - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of Security And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Discl
May 27, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTEuro Leder Fash - Non-Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 SEBI (LODR) Regulations,

Source: Dion Global

About Euro Leder Fashions

Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18209TN1992PLC022134 and registration number is 022134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R M Lakshmanan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. P Shanmathy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindran Varadarajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. I M Kavinesan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ashitha K
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Euro Leder Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Euro Leder Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Leder Fashions is ₹22.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Euro Leder Fashions?

The Euro Leder Fashions is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Leder Fashions?

The market cap of Euro Leder Fashions is ₹10.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Euro Leder Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Euro Leder Fashions are ₹23.50 and ₹21.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euro Leder Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Leder Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Leder Fashions is ₹26.40 and 52-week low of Euro Leder Fashions is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Euro Leder Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Euro Leder Fashions has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 34.89% for the past month, 28.64% over 3 months, -1.32% over 1 year, 5.36% across 3 years, and 10.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Euro Leder Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euro Leder Fashions are 562.50 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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