Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.55
|3.21
|-4.33
|-15.97
|26.68
|-15.97
|-0.05
|3.07
|1.43
|8.90
|30.24
|35.53
|113.97
|113.97
|-0.74
|-0.74
|2.65
|18.88
|-8.62
|43.54
|118.08
|-0.94
|-4.34
|6.72
|18.89
|-12.15
|30.17
|58.13
|-0.26
|0.43
|-1.47
|-25.85
|-37.21
|-19.66
|-19.66
|-0.99
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-1.43
|-4.61
|14.94
|44.50
|46.78
|316.36
|278.23
|-1.38
|-5.51
|-6.71
|-83.65
|-85.91
|-13.98
|-53.97
|-0.39
|3.70
|6.83
|22.09
|15.30
|55.90
|-15.86
|-2.62
|21.40
|21.67
|37.71
|4.13
|136.49
|-63.73
|4.40
|11.66
|11.28
|20.38
|51.72
|75.41
|27.57
|5.31
|25.96
|42.76
|111.12
|198.21
|783.29
|425.45
|15.62
|11.55
|-5.42
|13.82
|12.14
|28.95
|-41.43
|11.33
|2.30
|4.07
|-12.26
|6.77
|128.13
|51.83
|-9.38
|-33.15
|-28.67
|-20.99
|-13.91
|643.28
|743.04
|8.33
|9.40
|6.41
|14.87
|10.95
|161.74
|99.49
|2.46
|-2.91
|13.33
|16.44
|6.80
|115.15
|50.00
|-7.00
|2.26
|13.00
|14.14
|-26.14
|162.79
|15.31
|3.80
|-0.49
|-23.24
|-39.68
|29.09
|94.52
|-26.04
|0.20
|-13.79
|19.62
|23.46
|118.82
|25.16
|34.77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18209TN1992PLC022134 and registration number is 022134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is ₹8.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is 20.91 and PB ratio of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is ₹18.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is ₹30.10 and 52-week low of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.