EURO LEDER FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.99 Closed
-0.58-0.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.20₹19.10
₹18.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.00₹30.10
₹18.99
Open Price
₹18.50
Prev. Close
₹19.10
Volume
2,167

Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.33
  • R219.66
  • R320.23
  • Pivot
    18.76
  • S118.43
  • S217.86
  • S317.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.0318.7
  • 1025.4718.7
  • 2021.5518.87
  • 5017.4219.49
  • 10015.7219.91
  • 20015.219.66

Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.553.21-4.33-15.9726.68-15.97-0.05
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77

Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Euro Leder Fashions Ltd.

Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18209TN1992PLC022134 and registration number is 022134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. RM Lakshmanan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. L Ramanathan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Indrakumari P
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jayamalini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Avinash Ananthanarayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhansingh Jayapal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Euro Leder Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is ₹8.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is 20.91 and PB ratio of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is ₹18.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is ₹30.10 and 52-week low of Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

