Here's the live share price of Euro Leder Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Euro Leder Fashions has declined 1.32% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Euro Leder Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.46
|17.9
|10
|16.25
|17.21
|20
|16.35
|16.86
|50
|16.78
|16.96
|100
|17.41
|17.48
|200
|18.73
|18.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Euro Leder Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Euro Leder Fash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Euro Leder Fash - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Th
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Euro Leder Fash - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Euro Leder Fash - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of Security And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Discl
|May 27, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Euro Leder Fash - Non-Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 SEBI (LODR) Regulations,
Source: Dion Global
Euro Leder Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18209TN1992PLC022134 and registration number is 022134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Leder Fashions is ₹22.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Euro Leder Fashions is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Euro Leder Fashions is ₹10.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Euro Leder Fashions are ₹23.50 and ₹21.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Leder Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Leder Fashions is ₹26.40 and 52-week low of Euro Leder Fashions is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Euro Leder Fashions has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 34.89% for the past month, 28.64% over 3 months, -1.32% over 1 year, 5.36% across 3 years, and 10.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euro Leder Fashions are 562.50 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global