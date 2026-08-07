What is the share price of Euro Leder Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Leder Fashions is ₹22.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Euro Leder Fashions? The Euro Leder Fashions is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Leder Fashions? The market cap of Euro Leder Fashions is ₹10.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Euro Leder Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Euro Leder Fashions are ₹23.50 and ₹21.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euro Leder Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Leder Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Leder Fashions is ₹26.40 and 52-week low of Euro Leder Fashions is ₹15.00 as on .

How has the Euro Leder Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Euro Leder Fashions has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 34.89% for the past month, 28.64% over 3 months, -1.32% over 1 year, 5.36% across 3 years, and 10.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Euro Leder Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euro Leder Fashions are 562.50 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global