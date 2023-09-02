What is the Market Cap of Welterman International Ltd.? The market cap of Welterman International Ltd. is ₹5.11 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Welterman International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Welterman International Ltd. is -37.22 and PB ratio of Welterman International Ltd. is -0.42 as on .

What is the share price of Welterman International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welterman International Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on .