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Welterman International Share Price

NSE
BSE

WELTERMAN INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Welterman International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.59 Closed
-4.98₹ -1.29
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Welterman International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.59₹24.59
₹24.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.15₹29.05
₹24.59
Open Price
₹24.59
Prev. Close
₹25.88
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Welterman International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Welterman International has declined 11.20% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Welterman International has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Welterman International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Welterman International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.6825.35
1025.1424.79
2022.8223.8
5022.4622.91
10022.4222.3
20020.8220.84

Source: Dion Global

Welterman International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Welterman International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Welterman International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTWelterman Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTWelterman Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTWelterman Intl. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 27, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTWelterman Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 22, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTWelterman Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter An

Source: Dion Global

About Welterman International

Welterman International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1992PLC017613 and registration number is 017613. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fertilizers and nitrogen compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohammed Mansur H Dhanani
    Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Huma Madani
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Sudeep Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Leeladhar S Kotian
    Independent Director

FAQs on Welterman International Share Price

What is the share price of Welterman International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welterman International is ₹24.59 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Welterman International?

The Welterman International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welterman International?

The market cap of Welterman International is ₹10.92 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Welterman International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Welterman International are ₹24.59 and ₹24.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welterman International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welterman International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welterman International is ₹29.05 and 52-week low of Welterman International is ₹17.15 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Welterman International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Welterman International has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.37% for the past month, 23.01% over 3 months, -11.2% over 1 year, 32.8% across 3 years, and 56.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welterman International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welterman International are -21.94 and -0.85 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Welterman International News

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