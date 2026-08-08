What is the share price of Welterman International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welterman International is ₹24.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Welterman International? The Welterman International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welterman International? The market cap of Welterman International is ₹10.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Welterman International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Welterman International are ₹24.59 and ₹24.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welterman International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welterman International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welterman International is ₹29.05 and 52-week low of Welterman International is ₹17.15 as on .

How has the Welterman International performed historically in terms of returns? The Welterman International has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.37% for the past month, 23.01% over 3 months, -11.2% over 1 year, 32.8% across 3 years, and 56.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welterman International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welterman International are -21.94 and -0.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global