Here's the live share price of Welterman International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Welterman International has declined 11.20% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Welterman International has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.68
|25.35
|10
|25.14
|24.79
|20
|22.82
|23.8
|50
|22.46
|22.91
|100
|22.42
|22.3
|200
|20.82
|20.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Welterman International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Welterman Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Welterman Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Welterman Intl. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Welterman Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 22, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Welterman Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter An
Source: Dion Global
Welterman International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1992PLC017613 and registration number is 017613. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fertilizers and nitrogen compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welterman International is ₹24.59 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Welterman International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Welterman International is ₹10.92 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Welterman International are ₹24.59 and ₹24.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welterman International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welterman International is ₹29.05 and 52-week low of Welterman International is ₹17.15 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Welterman International has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.37% for the past month, 23.01% over 3 months, -11.2% over 1 year, 32.8% across 3 years, and 56.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welterman International are -21.94 and -0.85 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global