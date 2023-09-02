Follow Us

Welterman International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WELTERMAN INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.50 Closed
4.550.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Welterman International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.45₹11.55
₹11.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.55₹91.85
₹11.50
Open Price
₹10.45
Prev. Close
₹11.00
Volume
1,798

Welterman International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.88
  • R212.27
  • R312.98
  • Pivot
    11.17
  • S110.78
  • S210.07
  • S39.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.6711.24
  • 1020.2211.14
  • 2016.3411.06
  • 5010.511.46
  • 1006.9613.49
  • 2007.0115.45

Welterman International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.2915.23-6.58-15.9427.78324.35178.45
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77

Welterman International Ltd. Share Holdings

Welterman International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Welterman International Ltd.

Welterman International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1992PLC017613 and registration number is 017613. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fertilizers and nitrogen compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohammed Mansur H Dhanani
    Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Huma Madani
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mihir M Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Leeladhar S Kotian
    Independent Director

FAQs on Welterman International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Welterman International Ltd.?

The market cap of Welterman International Ltd. is ₹5.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Welterman International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Welterman International Ltd. is -37.22 and PB ratio of Welterman International Ltd. is -0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Welterman International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welterman International Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welterman International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welterman International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welterman International Ltd. is ₹91.85 and 52-week low of Welterman International Ltd. is ₹8.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

