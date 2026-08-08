Here's the live share price of Mallcom (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mallcom (India) has declined 17.81% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Manbro Industries (-12.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Mallcom (India) has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,009.98
|995.34
|10
|1,012.71
|1,005.74
|20
|1,031.77
|1,017.23
|50
|1,023.17
|1,029.4
|100
|1,040.91
|1,053.35
|200
|1,132.15
|1,104.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mallcom (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.26%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:12 AM IST IST
|Mallcom (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Mallcom (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Mallcom (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Mallcom (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Mallcom (India) - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2
Source: Dion Global
Mallcom (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC037008 and registration number is 037008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of protective safety equipment (fire-resistant and protective safety clothing, linemen's safety belts and other belts for occupational use, cork life preservers, plastics hard hats and other personal safety equipment of plastics, fire-fighting protection suits, metal safety headgear and other metal personal safety devices, gas masks etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 520.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mallcom (India) is ₹1,005.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mallcom (India) is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mallcom (India) is ₹627.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mallcom (India) are ₹1,005.00 and ₹980.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mallcom (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mallcom (India) is ₹1,529.50 and 52-week low of Mallcom (India) is ₹900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mallcom (India) has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, -1.24% for the past month, -7.65% over 3 months, -17.81% over 1 year, -2.61% across 3 years, and 9.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mallcom (India) are 23.44 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global