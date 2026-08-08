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Mallcom (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MALLCOM (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Mallcom (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,005.00 Closed
-1.52₹ -15.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mallcom (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹980.00₹1,005.00
₹1,005.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹900.00₹1,529.50
₹1,005.00
Open Price
₹985.00
Prev. Close
₹1,020.55
Volume
147

Source: Dion Global

Mallcom (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mallcom (India) has declined 17.81% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Manbro Industries (-12.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Mallcom (India) has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Mallcom (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mallcom (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,009.98995.34
101,012.711,005.74
201,031.771,017.23
501,023.171,029.4
1001,040.911,053.35
2001,132.151,104.34

Source: Dion Global

Mallcom (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mallcom (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.26%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mallcom (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:12 AM IST ISTMallcom (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTMallcom (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTMallcom (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 31, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTMallcom (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTMallcom (India) - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2

Source: Dion Global

About Mallcom (India)

Mallcom (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC037008 and registration number is 037008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of protective safety equipment (fire-resistant and protective safety clothing, linemen's safety belts and other belts for occupational use, cork life preservers, plastics hard hats and other personal safety equipment of plastics, fire-fighting protection suits, metal safety headgear and other metal personal safety devices, gas masks etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 520.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Mall
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Giriraj Mall
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arindam Bose
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Srishty Mehra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mayuri Kaustubh Dhaval
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Hiamnshu Rai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mallcom (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Mallcom (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mallcom (India) is ₹1,005.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mallcom (India)?

The Mallcom (India) is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mallcom (India)?

The market cap of Mallcom (India) is ₹627.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mallcom (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mallcom (India) are ₹1,005.00 and ₹980.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mallcom (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mallcom (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mallcom (India) is ₹1,529.50 and 52-week low of Mallcom (India) is ₹900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mallcom (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mallcom (India) has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, -1.24% for the past month, -7.65% over 3 months, -17.81% over 1 year, -2.61% across 3 years, and 9.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mallcom (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mallcom (India) are 23.44 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mallcom (India) News

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