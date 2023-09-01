Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.28
|-3.98
|15.97
|45.34
|49.46
|14.55
|14.55
|2.74
|1.15
|8.46
|29.89
|35.56
|113.49
|113.49
|-0.76
|-0.72
|2.68
|19.03
|-8.57
|43.75
|118.96
|-1.07
|-4.42
|6.74
|18.68
|-12.15
|30.27
|58.27
|-0.43
|0.25
|-1.56
|-25.94
|-37.31
|-19.83
|-19.83
|-1.54
|-5.68
|-6.66
|-83.72
|-85.93
|-13.83
|-54.02
|-0.74
|3.65
|6.80
|21.42
|16.60
|55.70
|-15.94
|-2.41
|21.62
|21.62
|37.86
|4.20
|136.44
|-63.77
|4.63
|11.97
|11.36
|20.85
|52.42
|75.62
|27.77
|15.09
|12.51
|-4.49
|14.25
|13.64
|26.25
|-40.09
|10.97
|2.24
|4.00
|-12.53
|6.45
|129.79
|50.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mallcom (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC037008 and registration number is 037008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of protective safety equipment (fire-resistant and protective safety clothing, linemen’s safety belts and other belts for occupational use, cork life preservers, plastics hard hats and other personal safety equipment of plastics, fire-fighting protection suits, metal safety headgear and other metal personal safety devices, gas masks etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mallcom (India) Ltd. is ₹652.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mallcom (India) Ltd. is 17.25 and PB ratio of Mallcom (India) Ltd. is 3.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mallcom (India) Ltd. is ₹1,46.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mallcom (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mallcom (India) Ltd. is ₹1,197.00 and 52-week low of Mallcom (India) Ltd. is ₹606.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.