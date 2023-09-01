Mallcom (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC037008 and registration number is 037008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of protective safety equipment (fire-resistant and protective safety clothing, linemen’s safety belts and other belts for occupational use, cork life preservers, plastics hard hats and other personal safety equipment of plastics, fire-fighting protection suits, metal safety headgear and other metal personal safety devices, gas masks etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.