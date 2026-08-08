What is the share price of Mallcom (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mallcom (India) is ₹1,005.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mallcom (India)? The Mallcom (India) is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mallcom (India)? The market cap of Mallcom (India) is ₹627.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mallcom (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mallcom (India) are ₹1,005.00 and ₹980.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mallcom (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mallcom (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mallcom (India) is ₹1,529.50 and 52-week low of Mallcom (India) is ₹900.00 as on .

How has the Mallcom (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Mallcom (India) has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, -1.24% for the past month, -7.65% over 3 months, -17.81% over 1 year, -2.61% across 3 years, and 9.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mallcom (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mallcom (India) are 23.44 and 1.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global