Mallcom (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MALLCOM (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,046.10 Closed
1.0110.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mallcom (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,035.00₹1,054.55
₹1,046.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹606.95₹1,197.00
₹1,046.10
Open Price
₹1,050.00
Prev. Close
₹1,035.60
Volume
3,446

Mallcom (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,056.7
  • R21,065.4
  • R31,076.25
  • Pivot
    1,045.85
  • S11,037.15
  • S21,026.3
  • S31,017.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5686.771,045.61
  • 10691.081,046.62
  • 20691.271,047.2
  • 50693.621,025.24
  • 100701.49965.6
  • 200657.68886.21

Mallcom (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.28-3.9815.9745.3449.4614.5514.55
2.741.158.4629.8935.56113.49113.49
-0.76-0.722.6819.03-8.5743.75118.96
-1.07-4.426.7418.68-12.1530.2758.27
-0.430.25-1.56-25.94-37.31-19.83-19.83
-1.54-5.68-6.66-83.72-85.93-13.83-54.02
-0.743.656.8021.4216.6055.70-15.94
-2.4121.6221.6237.864.20136.44-63.77
4.6311.9711.3620.8552.4275.6227.77
15.0912.51-4.4914.2513.6426.25-40.09
10.972.244.00-12.536.45129.7950.26

Mallcom (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Mallcom (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mallcom (India) Ltd.

Mallcom (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC037008 and registration number is 037008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of protective safety equipment (fire-resistant and protective safety clothing, linemen’s safety belts and other belts for occupational use, cork life preservers, plastics hard hats and other personal safety equipment of plastics, fire-fighting protection suits, metal safety headgear and other metal personal safety devices, gas masks etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Mall
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Giriraj Mall
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arindam Bose
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. R P Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Barsha Khattry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Hiamnshu Rai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mallcom (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mallcom (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Mallcom (India) Ltd. is ₹652.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mallcom (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mallcom (India) Ltd. is 17.25 and PB ratio of Mallcom (India) Ltd. is 3.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mallcom (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mallcom (India) Ltd. is ₹1,46.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mallcom (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mallcom (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mallcom (India) Ltd. is ₹1,197.00 and 52-week low of Mallcom (India) Ltd. is ₹606.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

