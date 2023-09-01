Follow Us

ZENITH EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Synthetic/Silk | Smallcap | NSE
₹102.90 Closed
2.92.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zenith Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹98.55₹102.95
₹102.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.10₹177.00
₹102.90
Open Price
₹100.00
Prev. Close
₹100.00
Volume
467

Zenith Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1104.42
  • R2105.88
  • R3108.82
  • Pivot
    101.48
  • S1100.02
  • S297.08
  • S395.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5162.55101.44
  • 10149.61102.66
  • 20114.15103.69
  • 5096.15103.18
  • 10086.14100.46
  • 20084.0896.94

Zenith Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.102.4419.9316.9314.14131.2487.26
-1.8016.9142.8886.3637.8285.43-49.66
0-5.63-33.42-27.5890.48-16.6728.40
0-5.00-13.64-35.59-52.5040.74-40.63

Zenith Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Zenith Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zenith Exports Ltd.

Zenith Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294WB1981PLC033902 and registration number is 033902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of luggage, handbags and the like, saddlery and harness. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Varun Loyalka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Urmila Loyalka
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Shaw
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rabindra Kumar Sarawgee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Bafna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Koomar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Zenith Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Zenith Exports Ltd. is ₹55.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zenith Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zenith Exports Ltd. is 57.26 and PB ratio of Zenith Exports Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zenith Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Exports Ltd. is ₹102.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Exports Ltd. is ₹177.00 and 52-week low of Zenith Exports Ltd. is ₹72.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

