Zenith Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294WB1981PLC033902 and registration number is 033902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of luggage, handbags and the like, saddlery and harness. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.