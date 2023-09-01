Name
Zenith Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294WB1981PLC033902 and registration number is 033902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of luggage, handbags and the like, saddlery and harness. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zenith Exports Ltd. is ₹55.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zenith Exports Ltd. is 57.26 and PB ratio of Zenith Exports Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Exports Ltd. is ₹102.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Exports Ltd. is ₹177.00 and 52-week low of Zenith Exports Ltd. is ₹72.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.