Here's the live share price of Zenith Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zenith Exports
|0
|7.07
|2.48
|4.26
|-1.17
|27.21
|20.07
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.28
|23.04
|32.74
|46.65
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|15.02
|15.1
|-11.74
|-1.54
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|0.51
|-7.23
|-17.62
|-16.13
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|1.74
|-36.49
|-35.38
|-15.61
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-12.13
|-0.33
|-12.71
|-1.1
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|1.35
|3.7
|-7.83
|-2.54
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Anka India
|-10.3
|4.62
|-24.04
|-22.53
|-55.13
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|3.18
|1.42
|0.42
|-18.98
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|8.24
|-8.08
|-24.96
|-20.95
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-4.06
|-13.49
|-29.95
|-55.54
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-9.93
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.2
|-6.88
|-12.87
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.4
|8.1
|31.45
|15.19
|53.73
|54.77
|22.3
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.2
|32.8
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|35.71
|21.75
|18.42
|7.14
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|12.04
|-7.55
|2.65
|-37.85
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|13.02
|10.7
|35.16
|26.44
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zenith Exports has declined 1.17% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (46.65%), Bhartiya International (-1.54%), Mallcom (India) (-16.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenith Exports has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|200.8
|200.89
|10
|199.21
|200.92
|20
|202.47
|202.24
|50
|203.93
|206.29
|100
|214.63
|215.31
|200
|235.02
|227.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zenith Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Zenith Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Oblig
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Zenith Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Zenith Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 29, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Zenith Exports - Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
|May 29, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Zenith Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (List
Source: Dion Global
Zenith Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294WB1981PLC033902 and registration number is 033902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of luggage, handbags and the like, saddlery and harness. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Exports is ₹218.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenith Exports is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zenith Exports is ₹118.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Exports are ₹218.95 and ₹218.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Exports is ₹351.90 and 52-week low of Zenith Exports is ₹179.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenith Exports has shown returns of 9.47% over the past day, 12.28% for the past month, 0.16% over 3 months, -3.57% over 1 year, 27.21% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Exports are 51.60 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global