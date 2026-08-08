Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Zenith Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZENITH EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Zenith Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹218.95 Closed
9.47₹ 18.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Zenith Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.95₹218.95
₹218.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹179.60₹351.90
₹218.95
Open Price
₹218.95
Prev. Close
₹200.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zenith Exports		07.072.484.26-1.1727.2120.07
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.2823.0432.7446.6514.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0915.0215.1-11.74-1.5462.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.030.51-7.23-17.62-16.13-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.281.74-36.49-35.38-15.6151.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-12.13-0.33-12.71-1.1-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.291.353.7-7.83-2.54-9.87-0.63
Anka India		-10.34.62-24.04-22.53-55.1315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.943.181.420.42-18.98-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.538.24-8.08-24.96-20.953.288.83
Aki India		8.72-4.06-13.49-29.95-55.54-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-9.93-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.2-6.88-12.87-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.48.131.4515.1953.7354.7722.3
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.232.856.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6135.7121.7518.427.145.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.4412.04-7.552.65-37.8532.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3213.0210.735.1626.4417.6424.84
Oscar Global		0510.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zenith Exports has declined 1.17% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (46.65%), Bhartiya International (-1.54%), Mallcom (India) (-16.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenith Exports has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Zenith Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5200.8200.89
10199.21200.92
20202.47202.24
50203.93206.29
100214.63215.31
200235.02227.22

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zenith Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Zenith Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTZenith Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Oblig
Jul 04, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTZenith Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTZenith Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 29, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTZenith Exports - Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
May 29, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTZenith Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (List

Source: Dion Global

About Zenith Exports

Zenith Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294WB1981PLC033902 and registration number is 033902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of luggage, handbags and the like, saddlery and harness. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Varun Loyalka
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Urmila Loyalka
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Rabindra Kumar Sarawgee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Bafna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Koomar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Shaw
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Zenith Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Zenith Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Exports is ₹218.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zenith Exports?

The Zenith Exports is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Exports?

The market cap of Zenith Exports is ₹118.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenith Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Exports are ₹218.95 and ₹218.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Exports is ₹351.90 and 52-week low of Zenith Exports is ₹179.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zenith Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zenith Exports has shown returns of 9.47% over the past day, 12.28% for the past month, 0.16% over 3 months, -3.57% over 1 year, 27.21% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenith Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Exports are 51.60 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Exports News

More Zenith Exports News
Market Pulse