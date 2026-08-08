What is the share price of Zenith Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Exports is ₹218.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Zenith Exports? The Zenith Exports is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Exports? The market cap of Zenith Exports is ₹118.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenith Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Exports are ₹218.95 and ₹218.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Exports is ₹351.90 and 52-week low of Zenith Exports is ₹179.60 as on .

How has the Zenith Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Zenith Exports has shown returns of 9.47% over the past day, 12.28% for the past month, 0.16% over 3 months, -3.57% over 1 year, 27.21% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenith Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Exports are 51.60 and 1.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global