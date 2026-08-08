Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of leather companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on leather stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Redtape
|140.00
|3.25
|2.38
|94.31
|Campus Activewear
|220.00
|0.90
|0.41
|63.85
|Mayur Uniquoters
|774.80
|-0.10
|-0.01
|3.75
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Bata India
|720.50
|-6.80
|-0.93
|360.60
|Relaxo Footwears
|421.00
|-4.50
|-1.06
|21.78
|Metro Brands
|969.50
|-10.65
|-1.09
|54.08
The top gainers among the Leather sector stocks today are Redtape (up 2.38%) and Campus Activewear (up 0.41%). On the other hand, the top losers include Metro Brands (down 1.09%) and Relaxo Footwears (down 1.06%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Leather sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund
|4.81
|Redtape
|7.39
|LIC MF Focused Fund
|3.02
|Metro Brands
|8.46
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|2.46
|Campus Activewear
|4.85
|Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|1.93
|Metro Brands
|4.68