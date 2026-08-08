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Superhouse Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPERHOUSE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Superhouse along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹157.10 Closed
-0.85₹ -1.35
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Superhouse Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹153.05₹163.00
₹157.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹127.80₹201.50
₹157.10
Open Price
₹153.05
Prev. Close
₹158.45
Volume
605

Source: Dion Global

Superhouse Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Superhouse has declined 1.50% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Superhouse has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Superhouse Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Superhouse Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5157.76158.68
10159.54159.02
20159.6158.98
50156.22157.05
100152.42155.51
200155.29157.54

Source: Dion Global

Superhouse Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Superhouse remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Superhouse Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTSuperhouse - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Financial Results For The Period Ended June, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 04:33 PM IST ISTSuperhouse - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 08, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTSuperhouse - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTSuperhouse - Intimation Of Record Date, Book Closure And 46Th Annual General Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (L
Jun 08, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTSuperhouse - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Superhouse

Superhouse Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP1980PLC004910 and registration number is 004910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 519.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukhtarul Amin
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Zafarul Amin
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Shadab
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shahina Mukhtar
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Yusuf Amin
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Sanan
    Non Independent Director
  • Dr. Krishna Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajai Kumar Sengar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Usman Ahmad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Krishna Shukla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Superhouse Share Price

What is the share price of Superhouse?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superhouse is ₹157.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Superhouse?

The Superhouse is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Superhouse?

The market cap of Superhouse is ₹173.20 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Superhouse?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Superhouse are ₹163.00 and ₹153.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Superhouse?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superhouse stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superhouse is ₹201.50 and 52-week low of Superhouse is ₹127.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Superhouse performed historically in terms of returns?

The Superhouse has shown returns of -0.85% over the past day, 2.45% for the past month, -0.48% over 3 months, -1.5% over 1 year, -9.87% across 3 years, and -0.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Superhouse?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Superhouse are 44.04 and 0.37 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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