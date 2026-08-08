What is the share price of Superhouse? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superhouse is ₹157.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Superhouse? The Superhouse is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Superhouse? The market cap of Superhouse is ₹173.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Superhouse? Today’s highest and lowest price of Superhouse are ₹163.00 and ₹153.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Superhouse? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superhouse stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superhouse is ₹201.50 and 52-week low of Superhouse is ₹127.80 as on .

How has the Superhouse performed historically in terms of returns? The Superhouse has shown returns of -0.85% over the past day, 2.45% for the past month, -0.48% over 3 months, -1.5% over 1 year, -9.87% across 3 years, and -0.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Superhouse? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Superhouse are 44.04 and 0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global