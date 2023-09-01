Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Superhouse Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPERHOUSE LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹219.45 Closed
3.297
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Superhouse Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹212.05₹221.40
₹219.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.50₹286.70
₹219.45
Open Price
₹212.05
Prev. Close
₹212.45
Volume
1,12,745

Superhouse Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1222.75
  • R2226.75
  • R3232.1
  • Pivot
    217.4
  • S1213.4
  • S2208.05
  • S3204.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5239.27207.66
  • 10241.4205.73
  • 20233.31206.62
  • 50223.78211.63
  • 100210.91217.08
  • 200196.59217.32

Superhouse Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.972.244.00-12.536.45129.7950.26
2.741.158.4629.8935.56113.49113.49
-0.76-0.722.6819.03-8.5743.75118.96
-1.07-4.426.7418.68-12.1530.2758.27
-0.430.25-1.56-25.94-37.31-19.83-19.83
-1.28-3.9815.9745.3449.4614.5514.55
-1.54-5.68-6.66-83.72-85.93-13.83-54.02
-0.743.656.8021.4216.6055.70-15.94
-2.4121.6221.6237.864.20136.44-63.77
4.6311.9711.3620.8552.4275.6227.77
15.0912.51-4.4914.2513.6426.25-40.09

Superhouse Ltd. Share Holdings

Superhouse Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Superhouse Ltd.

Superhouse Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP1980PLC004910 and registration number is 004910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 548.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukhtarul Amin
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Zafarul Amin
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Shadab
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shahina Mukhtar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Krishna Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Syed Javed Ali Hashmi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Dheer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajai Kumar Sengar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yusuf Amin
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinay Sanan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Superhouse Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Superhouse Ltd.?

The market cap of Superhouse Ltd. is ₹241.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Superhouse Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Superhouse Ltd. is 14.52 and PB ratio of Superhouse Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Superhouse Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superhouse Ltd. is ₹219.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Superhouse Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superhouse Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superhouse Ltd. is ₹286.70 and 52-week low of Superhouse Ltd. is ₹177.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data