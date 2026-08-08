Here's the live share price of Superhouse along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Superhouse has declined 1.50% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Superhouse has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|157.76
|158.68
|10
|159.54
|159.02
|20
|159.6
|158.98
|50
|156.22
|157.05
|100
|152.42
|155.51
|200
|155.29
|157.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Superhouse remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Superhouse - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Financial Results For The Period Ended June, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:33 PM IST IST
|Superhouse - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Superhouse - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Superhouse - Intimation Of Record Date, Book Closure And 46Th Annual General Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (L
|Jun 08, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Superhouse - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Superhouse Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP1980PLC004910 and registration number is 004910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 519.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superhouse is ₹157.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Superhouse is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Superhouse is ₹173.20 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Superhouse are ₹163.00 and ₹153.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superhouse stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superhouse is ₹201.50 and 52-week low of Superhouse is ₹127.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Superhouse has shown returns of -0.85% over the past day, 2.45% for the past month, -0.48% over 3 months, -1.5% over 1 year, -9.87% across 3 years, and -0.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Superhouse are 44.04 and 0.37 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global