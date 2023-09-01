What is the Market Cap of Superhouse Ltd.? The market cap of Superhouse Ltd. is ₹241.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Superhouse Ltd.? P/E ratio of Superhouse Ltd. is 14.52 and PB ratio of Superhouse Ltd. is 0.65 as on .

What is the share price of Superhouse Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superhouse Ltd. is ₹219.45 as on .