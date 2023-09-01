Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Superhouse Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP1980PLC004910 and registration number is 004910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 548.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Superhouse Ltd. is ₹241.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Superhouse Ltd. is 14.52 and PB ratio of Superhouse Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superhouse Ltd. is ₹219.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superhouse Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superhouse Ltd. is ₹286.70 and 52-week low of Superhouse Ltd. is ₹177.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.