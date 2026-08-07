What is the share price of Billwin Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Billwin Industries is ₹18.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Billwin Industries? The Billwin Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Billwin Industries? The market cap of Billwin Industries is ₹7.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Billwin Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Billwin Industries are ₹18.95 and ₹18.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Billwin Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Billwin Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Billwin Industries is ₹42.80 and 52-week low of Billwin Industries is ₹17.11 as on .

How has the Billwin Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Billwin Industries has shown returns of -14.55% over the past day, -5.39% for the past month, -29.98% over 3 months, -32.03% over 1 year, -21.72% across 3 years, and 13.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Billwin Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Billwin Industries are 16.82 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global