Here's the live share price of Billwin Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Billwin Industries has declined 32.03% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Billwin Industries has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.66
|21.52
|10
|21.52
|21.7
|20
|21.86
|22.36
|50
|24.89
|24.32
|100
|27.33
|26.43
|200
|29
|29.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Billwin Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.56%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Billwin Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Billwin Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Billwin Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Billwin Industries - Submission Of Additional Details Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Resignatio
|Jun 06, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Billwin Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Billwin Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18104MH2014PLC252842 and registration number is 252842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rain coats of waterproof textile fabrics or plastic sheetings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Billwin Industries is ₹18.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Billwin Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Billwin Industries is ₹7.86 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Billwin Industries are ₹18.95 and ₹18.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Billwin Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Billwin Industries is ₹42.80 and 52-week low of Billwin Industries is ₹17.11 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Billwin Industries has shown returns of -14.55% over the past day, -5.39% for the past month, -29.98% over 3 months, -32.03% over 1 year, -21.72% across 3 years, and 13.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Billwin Industries are 16.82 and 0.54 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global