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Billwin Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BILLWIN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Billwin Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.80 Closed
-14.55₹ -3.20
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Billwin Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.52₹18.95
₹18.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.11₹42.80
₹18.80
Open Price
₹18.56
Prev. Close
₹22.00
Volume
33,000

Source: Dion Global

Billwin Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Billwin Industries has declined 32.03% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Billwin Industries has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Billwin Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Billwin Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.6621.52
1021.5221.7
2021.8622.36
5024.8924.32
10027.3326.43
2002929.56

Source: Dion Global

Billwin Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Billwin Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.56%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Billwin Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 26, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTBillwin Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 26, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTBillwin Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 15, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTBillwin Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTBillwin Industries - Submission Of Additional Details Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Resignatio
Jun 06, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTBillwin Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Billwin Industries

Billwin Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18104MH2014PLC252842 and registration number is 252842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rain coats of waterproof textile fabrics or plastic sheetings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subrata Dey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pritish Subrata Dey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rasik Jadavji Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Gurnomal Rohera
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Billwin Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Billwin Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Billwin Industries is ₹18.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Billwin Industries?

The Billwin Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Billwin Industries?

The market cap of Billwin Industries is ₹7.86 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Billwin Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Billwin Industries are ₹18.95 and ₹18.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Billwin Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Billwin Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Billwin Industries is ₹42.80 and 52-week low of Billwin Industries is ₹17.11 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Billwin Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Billwin Industries has shown returns of -14.55% over the past day, -5.39% for the past month, -29.98% over 3 months, -32.03% over 1 year, -21.72% across 3 years, and 13.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Billwin Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Billwin Industries are 16.82 and 0.54 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Billwin Industries News

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