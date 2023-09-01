Follow Us

BILLWIN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Billwin Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.80₹50.00
₹50.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.80₹58.00
₹50.00
Open Price
₹49.80
Prev. Close
₹50.00
Volume
0

Billwin Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.07
  • R250.13
  • R350.27
  • Pivot
    49.93
  • S149.87
  • S249.73
  • S349.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.6353.13
  • 1029.7552.55
  • 2026.6249.91
  • 5025.8445.37
  • 10022.3241.02
  • 20025.7736.63

Billwin Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
1.553.21-4.33-15.9726.68-15.97-0.05

Billwin Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Billwin Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jun, 2023Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
24 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results

About Billwin Industries Ltd.

Billwin Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18104MH2014PLC252842 and registration number is 252842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rain coats of waterproof textile fabrics or plastic sheetings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subrata Dey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pritish Dey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Patil
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Billwin Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Billwin Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Billwin Industries Ltd. is ₹10.65 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Billwin Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Billwin Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Billwin Industries Ltd. is 1.87 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Billwin Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Billwin Industries Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Billwin Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Billwin Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Billwin Industries Ltd. is ₹58.00 and 52-week low of Billwin Industries Ltd. is ₹21.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.

