Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|24 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
Billwin Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18104MH2014PLC252842 and registration number is 252842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rain coats of waterproof textile fabrics or plastic sheetings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Billwin Industries Ltd. is ₹10.65 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Billwin Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Billwin Industries Ltd. is 1.87 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Billwin Industries Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Billwin Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Billwin Industries Ltd. is ₹58.00 and 52-week low of Billwin Industries Ltd. is ₹21.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.