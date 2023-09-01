Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.09
|12.51
|-4.49
|14.25
|13.64
|26.25
|-40.09
|2.74
|1.15
|8.46
|29.89
|35.56
|113.49
|113.49
|-0.76
|-0.72
|2.68
|19.03
|-8.57
|43.75
|118.96
|-1.07
|-4.42
|6.74
|18.68
|-12.15
|30.27
|58.27
|-0.43
|0.25
|-1.56
|-25.94
|-37.31
|-19.83
|-19.83
|-1.28
|-3.98
|15.97
|45.34
|49.46
|14.55
|14.55
|-1.54
|-5.68
|-6.66
|-83.72
|-85.93
|-13.83
|-54.02
|-0.74
|3.65
|6.80
|21.42
|16.60
|55.70
|-15.94
|-2.41
|21.62
|21.62
|37.86
|4.20
|136.44
|-63.77
|4.63
|11.97
|11.36
|20.85
|52.42
|75.62
|27.77
|10.97
|2.24
|4.00
|-12.53
|6.45
|129.79
|50.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bhartiya International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899TN1987PLC111744 and registration number is 111744. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhartiya International Ltd. is ₹275.09 Cr as on Jul 03, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhartiya International Ltd. is 16.82 and PB ratio of Bhartiya International Ltd. is 0.86 as on Jul 03, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhartiya International Ltd. is ₹225.35 as on Jul 03, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhartiya International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhartiya International Ltd. is ₹267.90 and 52-week low of Bhartiya International Ltd. is ₹145.30 as on Jul 03, 2023.