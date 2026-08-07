What is the share price of Bhartiya International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhartiya International is ₹845.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhartiya International? The Bhartiya International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhartiya International? The market cap of Bhartiya International is ₹1,133.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhartiya International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhartiya International are ₹845.20 and ₹820.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhartiya International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhartiya International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhartiya International is ₹978.00 and 52-week low of Bhartiya International is ₹615.20 as on .

How has the Bhartiya International performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhartiya International has shown returns of 4.1% over the past day, 14.22% for the past month, 10.68% over 3 months, 1.58% over 1 year, 62.73% across 3 years, and 29.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhartiya International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhartiya International are 84.34 and 2.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global