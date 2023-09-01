What is the Market Cap of Bhartiya International Ltd.? The market cap of Bhartiya International Ltd. is ₹275.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhartiya International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bhartiya International Ltd. is 16.82 and PB ratio of Bhartiya International Ltd. is 0.86 as on .

What is the share price of Bhartiya International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhartiya International Ltd. is ₹225.35 as on .