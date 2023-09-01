Follow Us

BHARTIYA INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹225.35 Closed
00
As on Jul 3, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhartiya International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹223.65₹236.95
₹225.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.30₹267.90
₹225.35
Open Price
₹236.95
Prev. Close
₹225.35
Volume
0

Bhartiya International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1233.65
  • R2241.95
  • R3246.95
  • Pivot
    228.65
  • S1220.35
  • S2215.35
  • S3207.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5205.71203.24
  • 10209.22200.96
  • 20211.88200.59
  • 50205.11202.14
  • 100193.35201.34
  • 200229.1201.97

Bhartiya International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.0912.51-4.4914.2513.6426.25-40.09
2.741.158.4629.8935.56113.49113.49
-0.76-0.722.6819.03-8.5743.75118.96
-1.07-4.426.7418.68-12.1530.2758.27
-0.430.25-1.56-25.94-37.31-19.83-19.83
-1.28-3.9815.9745.3449.4614.5514.55
-1.54-5.68-6.66-83.72-85.93-13.83-54.02
-0.743.656.8021.4216.6055.70-15.94
-2.4121.6221.6237.864.20136.44-63.77
4.6311.9711.3620.8552.4275.6227.77
10.972.244.00-12.536.45129.7950.26

Bhartiya International Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhartiya International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhartiya International Ltd.

Bhartiya International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899TN1987PLC111744 and registration number is 111744. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Snehdeep Aggarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manoj Khattar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Robert Burton Moore Jr
    Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C L Handa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Sahasranaman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashank
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sannovanda Machaiah Swathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhartiya International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhartiya International Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhartiya International Ltd. is ₹275.09 Cr as on Jul 03, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhartiya International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhartiya International Ltd. is 16.82 and PB ratio of Bhartiya International Ltd. is 0.86 as on Jul 03, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhartiya International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhartiya International Ltd. is ₹225.35 as on Jul 03, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhartiya International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhartiya International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhartiya International Ltd. is ₹267.90 and 52-week low of Bhartiya International Ltd. is ₹145.30 as on Jul 03, 2023.

