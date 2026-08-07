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Bhartiya International Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARTIYA INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Bhartiya International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹845.20 Closed
4.10₹ 33.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhartiya International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹820.00₹845.20
₹845.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹615.20₹978.00
₹845.20
Open Price
₹820.00
Prev. Close
₹811.90
Volume
3,102

Source: Dion Global

Bhartiya International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhartiya International has gained 1.58% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%), Manbro Industries (-12.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhartiya International has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Mallcom (India) (9.97%).

Bhartiya International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhartiya International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5756.39778.66
10742.5764.22
20743.87753.1
50734.94746.01
100739.81749.91
200767.48753.56

Source: Dion Global

Bhartiya International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhartiya International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.25%, FII holding fell to 7.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhartiya International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:17 PM IST ISTBhartiya Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consoli
Jul 06, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTBhartiya Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTBhartiya Intl. - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 READ WITH SCHEDULE III OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMEN
May 29, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTBhartiya Intl. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTBhartiya Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Bhartiya International

Bhartiya International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899TN1987PLC111744 and registration number is 111744. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1130.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Snehdeep Aggarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manoj Khattar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Robert Burton Moore Jr
    Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal
    Director
  • Ms. Sannovanda Machaiah Swathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navkiran Singh Ghei
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bhojwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhartiya International Share Price

What is the share price of Bhartiya International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhartiya International is ₹845.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhartiya International?

The Bhartiya International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhartiya International?

The market cap of Bhartiya International is ₹1,133.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhartiya International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhartiya International are ₹845.20 and ₹820.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhartiya International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhartiya International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhartiya International is ₹978.00 and 52-week low of Bhartiya International is ₹615.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhartiya International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhartiya International has shown returns of 4.1% over the past day, 14.22% for the past month, 10.68% over 3 months, 1.58% over 1 year, 62.73% across 3 years, and 29.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhartiya International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhartiya International are 84.34 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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