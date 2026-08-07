Here's the live share price of Bhartiya International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhartiya International has gained 1.58% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%), Manbro Industries (-12.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhartiya International has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Mallcom (India) (9.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|756.39
|778.66
|10
|742.5
|764.22
|20
|743.87
|753.1
|50
|734.94
|746.01
|100
|739.81
|749.91
|200
|767.48
|753.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhartiya International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.25%, FII holding fell to 7.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:17 PM IST IST
|Bhartiya Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consoli
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Bhartiya Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Bhartiya Intl. - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 READ WITH SCHEDULE III OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMEN
|May 29, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Bhartiya Intl. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Bhartiya Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Bhartiya International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899TN1987PLC111744 and registration number is 111744. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1130.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhartiya International is ₹845.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhartiya International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhartiya International is ₹1,133.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhartiya International are ₹845.20 and ₹820.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhartiya International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhartiya International is ₹978.00 and 52-week low of Bhartiya International is ₹615.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhartiya International has shown returns of 4.1% over the past day, 14.22% for the past month, 10.68% over 3 months, 1.58% over 1 year, 62.73% across 3 years, and 29.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhartiya International are 84.34 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global