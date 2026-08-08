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Manbro Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANBRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Manbro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.40 Closed
-4.43₹ -2.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manbro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.28₹53.97
₹51.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.38₹99.40
₹51.40
Open Price
₹53.97
Prev. Close
₹53.78
Volume
76,882

Source: Dion Global

Manbro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manbro Industries has declined 12.89% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Manbro Industries has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Manbro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manbro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.4455.28
1052.5454.21
2051.5353.72
5057.9357.94
10070.3862.61
20062.4164.94

Source: Dion Global

Manbro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manbro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manbro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTManbro Industries - Shivam Pipes (Subsidiary Of KD Green Industries Limited) Secured ? 7.55 Crores Order For The Supply Of Ga
Jul 23, 2026, 03:04 AM IST ISTManbro Industries - Investor Presentation
Jul 15, 2026, 03:14 AM IST ISTManbro Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTManbro Industries - Shivam Pipes (Subsidiary Of KD Green Industries Limited) Secured ? 4.40 Crores Order For The Supply Of Ga
Jun 09, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTManbro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Manbro Industries

Manbro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47211DL1992PLC048444 and registration number is 048444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Goenka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Binod Kumar Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Varsha Bothra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shalen Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manbro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Manbro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manbro Industries is ₹51.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manbro Industries?

The Manbro Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manbro Industries?

The market cap of Manbro Industries is ₹521.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manbro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manbro Industries are ₹53.97 and ₹50.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manbro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manbro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manbro Industries is ₹99.40 and 52-week low of Manbro Industries is ₹36.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manbro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manbro Industries has shown returns of -4.43% over the past day, -1.53% for the past month, -38.3% over 3 months, -12.89% over 1 year, 51.94% across 3 years, and 112.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manbro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manbro Industries are 123.00 and 10.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Manbro Industries News

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