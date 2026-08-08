What is the share price of Manbro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manbro Industries is ₹51.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Manbro Industries? The Manbro Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manbro Industries? The market cap of Manbro Industries is ₹521.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manbro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manbro Industries are ₹53.97 and ₹50.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manbro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manbro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manbro Industries is ₹99.40 and 52-week low of Manbro Industries is ₹36.38 as on .

How has the Manbro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Manbro Industries has shown returns of -4.43% over the past day, -1.53% for the past month, -38.3% over 3 months, -12.89% over 1 year, 51.94% across 3 years, and 112.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manbro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manbro Industries are 123.00 and 10.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global