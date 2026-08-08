Here's the live share price of Manbro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manbro Industries has declined 12.89% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Manbro Industries has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.44
|55.28
|10
|52.54
|54.21
|20
|51.53
|53.72
|50
|57.93
|57.94
|100
|70.38
|62.61
|200
|62.41
|64.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manbro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Manbro Industries - Shivam Pipes (Subsidiary Of KD Green Industries Limited) Secured ? 7.55 Crores Order For The Supply Of Ga
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:04 AM IST IST
|Manbro Industries - Investor Presentation
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:14 AM IST IST
|Manbro Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Manbro Industries - Shivam Pipes (Subsidiary Of KD Green Industries Limited) Secured ? 4.40 Crores Order For The Supply Of Ga
|Jun 09, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Manbro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Manbro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47211DL1992PLC048444 and registration number is 048444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manbro Industries is ₹51.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manbro Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manbro Industries is ₹521.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manbro Industries are ₹53.97 and ₹50.28.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manbro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manbro Industries is ₹99.40 and 52-week low of Manbro Industries is ₹36.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manbro Industries has shown returns of -4.43% over the past day, -1.53% for the past month, -38.3% over 3 months, -12.89% over 1 year, 51.94% across 3 years, and 112.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manbro Industries are 123.00 and 10.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global