SUPER TANNERY LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.80 Closed
2.630.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Super Tannery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.54₹8.16
₹7.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.45₹8.65
₹7.80
Open Price
₹7.95
Prev. Close
₹7.60
Volume
2,84,404

Super Tannery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.13
  • R28.45
  • R38.75
  • Pivot
    7.83
  • S17.51
  • S27.21
  • S36.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.057.39
  • 107.097.3
  • 207.27.25
  • 507.177.26
  • 1007.077.26
  • 2006.877.17

Super Tannery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77
1.553.21-4.33-15.9726.68-15.97-0.05

Super Tannery Ltd. Share Holdings

Super Tannery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Super Tannery Ltd.

Super Tannery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19131UP1984PLC006421 and registration number is 006421. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Iftikharul Amin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Iqbal Ahsan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Imran Siddiqui
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arshad Khan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohd Imran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kumud Behari Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P K Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sadia Kamal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aftab Ahmad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Y S Katiyar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Veqarul Amin
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Super Tannery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Super Tannery Ltd.?

The market cap of Super Tannery Ltd. is ₹84.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Super Tannery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Super Tannery Ltd. is 13.46 and PB ratio of Super Tannery Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Super Tannery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Tannery Ltd. is ₹7.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Tannery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Tannery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Tannery Ltd. is ₹8.65 and 52-week low of Super Tannery Ltd. is ₹5.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

