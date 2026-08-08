Here's the live share price of Super Tannery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Super Tannery has declined 19.07% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Tannery has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.74
|6.91
|10
|6.86
|6.89
|20
|6.95
|6.93
|50
|7.07
|6.98
|100
|6.89
|6.99
|200
|6.91
|7.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Super Tannery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Super Tannery - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30-06-2026, Dec
|Jul 06, 2026, 03:20 PM IST IST
|Super Tannery - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 10:28 AM IST IST
|Super Tannery - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 10:23 AM IST IST
|Super Tannery - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March 2026 And Declaration Of Devi
|May 18, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Super Tannery - Board Meeting Intimation for Annual Audited Results For The Year Ended On 31-03-2026 And Recommendation Of Di
Source: Dion Global
Super Tannery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19131UP1984PLC006421 and registration number is 006421. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Tannery is ₹7.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Tannery is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Super Tannery is ₹76.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Tannery are ₹7.50 and ₹6.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Tannery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Tannery is ₹9.19 and 52-week low of Super Tannery is ₹5.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Tannery has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, 1.13% for the past month, 1.13% over 3 months, -19.07% over 1 year, -0.55% across 3 years, and 2.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Tannery are 8.66 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global