Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Super Tannery Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPER TANNERY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Super Tannery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.13 Closed
2.44₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Super Tannery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.80₹7.50
₹7.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.11₹9.19
₹7.13
Open Price
₹6.88
Prev. Close
₹6.96
Volume
86,238

Source: Dion Global

Super Tannery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Super Tannery has declined 19.07% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Tannery has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Super Tannery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Super Tannery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.746.91
106.866.89
206.956.93
507.076.98
1006.896.99
2006.917.26

Source: Dion Global

Super Tannery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Super Tannery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Super Tannery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTSuper Tannery - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30-06-2026, Dec
Jul 06, 2026, 03:20 PM IST ISTSuper Tannery - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 10:28 AM IST ISTSuper Tannery - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 10:23 AM IST ISTSuper Tannery - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March 2026 And Declaration Of Devi
May 18, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTSuper Tannery - Board Meeting Intimation for Annual Audited Results For The Year Ended On 31-03-2026 And Recommendation Of Di

Source: Dion Global

About Super Tannery

Super Tannery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19131UP1984PLC006421 and registration number is 006421. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Iftikharul Amin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Iqbal Ahsan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Imran Siddiqui
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arshad Khan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohd Imran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Y S Katiyar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Veqarul Amin
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kabita Rani Dhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aftab Ahmad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Mohd. Izhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Rohit Mohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Super Tannery Share Price

What is the share price of Super Tannery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Tannery is ₹7.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Super Tannery?

The Super Tannery is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Tannery?

The market cap of Super Tannery is ₹76.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Tannery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Tannery are ₹7.50 and ₹6.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Tannery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Tannery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Tannery is ₹9.19 and 52-week low of Super Tannery is ₹5.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Super Tannery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Super Tannery has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, 1.13% for the past month, 1.13% over 3 months, -19.07% over 1 year, -0.55% across 3 years, and 2.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Tannery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Tannery are 8.66 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Super Tannery News

More Super Tannery News
Market Pulse