What is the share price of Super Tannery? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Tannery is ₹7.13 as on .

What kind of stock is Super Tannery? The Super Tannery is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Tannery? The market cap of Super Tannery is ₹76.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Tannery? Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Tannery are ₹7.50 and ₹6.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Tannery? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Tannery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Tannery is ₹9.19 and 52-week low of Super Tannery is ₹5.11 as on .

How has the Super Tannery performed historically in terms of returns? The Super Tannery has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, 1.13% for the past month, 1.13% over 3 months, -19.07% over 1 year, -0.55% across 3 years, and 2.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Tannery? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Tannery are 8.66 and 0.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global