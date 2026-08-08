What is the share price of Phoenix International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix International is ₹29.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Phoenix International? The Phoenix International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix International? The market cap of Phoenix International is ₹49.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Phoenix International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Phoenix International are ₹30.69 and ₹29.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phoenix International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix International is ₹48.99 and 52-week low of Phoenix International is ₹25.25 as on .

How has the Phoenix International performed historically in terms of returns? The Phoenix International has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, 7.18% for the past month, -7.39% over 3 months, -22.6% over 1 year, 3.28% across 3 years, and 8.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Phoenix International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phoenix International are 19.96 and 0.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global