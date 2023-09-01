Follow Us

PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.70 Closed
2.690.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Phoenix International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.02₹26.80
₹26.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.50₹31.30
₹26.70
Open Price
₹25.02
Prev. Close
₹26.00
Volume
5,952

Phoenix International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.33
  • R227.95
  • R329.11
  • Pivot
    26.17
  • S125.55
  • S224.39
  • S323.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.7726.11
  • 1027.9526.24
  • 2026.3626.42
  • 5025.5626.35
  • 10024.7825.72
  • 20025.8925.1

Phoenix International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77
1.553.21-4.33-15.9726.68-15.97-0.05

Phoenix International Ltd. Share Holdings

Phoenix International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Phoenix International Ltd.

Phoenix International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC030092 and registration number is 030092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narender Kumar Makkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P M Alexander
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitender Pancharia
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Pushpa Joshi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Narendra Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Phoenix International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix International Ltd.?

The market cap of Phoenix International Ltd. is ₹44.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Phoenix International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Phoenix International Ltd. is 19.18 and PB ratio of Phoenix International Ltd. is 0.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Phoenix International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix International Ltd. is ₹26.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phoenix International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix International Ltd. is ₹31.30 and 52-week low of Phoenix International Ltd. is ₹19.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

