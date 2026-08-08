Here's the live share price of Phoenix International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Phoenix International has declined 22.60% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Phoenix International has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.8
|30.45
|10
|29.44
|30.08
|20
|29.48
|29.72
|50
|29.17
|29.71
|100
|30.25
|30.9
|200
|34.55
|33.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Phoenix International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Phoenix Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Phoenix Intl. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Phoenix Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Held On 30Th May, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Phoenix Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled On 30.05.2026
|Apr 21, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Phoenix Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Phoenix International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC030092 and registration number is 030092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix International is ₹29.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Phoenix International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Phoenix International is ₹49.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Phoenix International are ₹30.69 and ₹29.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix International is ₹48.99 and 52-week low of Phoenix International is ₹25.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Phoenix International has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, 7.18% for the past month, -7.39% over 3 months, -22.6% over 1 year, 3.28% across 3 years, and 8.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phoenix International are 19.96 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global