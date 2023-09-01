Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.46
|-2.91
|13.33
|16.44
|6.80
|115.15
|50.00
|3.07
|1.43
|8.90
|30.24
|35.53
|113.97
|113.97
|-0.74
|-0.74
|2.65
|18.88
|-8.62
|43.54
|118.08
|-0.94
|-4.34
|6.72
|18.89
|-12.15
|30.17
|58.13
|-0.26
|0.43
|-1.47
|-25.85
|-37.21
|-19.66
|-19.66
|-0.99
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-1.43
|-4.61
|14.94
|44.50
|46.78
|316.36
|278.23
|-1.38
|-5.51
|-6.71
|-83.65
|-85.91
|-13.98
|-53.97
|-0.39
|3.70
|6.83
|22.09
|15.30
|55.90
|-15.86
|-2.62
|21.40
|21.67
|37.71
|4.13
|136.49
|-63.73
|4.40
|11.66
|11.28
|20.38
|51.72
|75.41
|27.57
|5.31
|25.96
|42.76
|111.12
|198.21
|783.29
|425.45
|15.62
|11.55
|-5.42
|13.82
|12.14
|28.95
|-41.43
|11.33
|2.30
|4.07
|-12.26
|6.77
|128.13
|51.83
|-9.38
|-33.15
|-28.67
|-20.99
|-13.91
|643.28
|743.04
|8.33
|9.40
|6.41
|14.87
|10.95
|161.74
|99.49
|-7.00
|2.26
|13.00
|14.14
|-26.14
|162.79
|15.31
|3.80
|-0.49
|-23.24
|-39.68
|29.09
|94.52
|-26.04
|0.20
|-13.79
|19.62
|23.46
|118.82
|25.16
|34.77
|1.55
|3.21
|-4.33
|-15.97
|26.68
|-15.97
|-0.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Phoenix International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC030092 and registration number is 030092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Phoenix International Ltd. is ₹44.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Phoenix International Ltd. is 19.18 and PB ratio of Phoenix International Ltd. is 0.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix International Ltd. is ₹26.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix International Ltd. is ₹31.30 and 52-week low of Phoenix International Ltd. is ₹19.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.