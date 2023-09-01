What is the Market Cap of Phoenix International Ltd.? The market cap of Phoenix International Ltd. is ₹44.83 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Phoenix International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Phoenix International Ltd. is 19.18 and PB ratio of Phoenix International Ltd. is 0.13 as on .

What is the share price of Phoenix International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix International Ltd. is ₹26.70 as on .