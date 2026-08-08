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Phoenix International Share Price

NSE
BSE

PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Phoenix International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.70 Closed
-1.43₹ -0.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Phoenix International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.70₹30.69
₹29.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.25₹48.99
₹29.70
Open Price
₹30.13
Prev. Close
₹30.13
Volume
1,590

Source: Dion Global

Phoenix International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Phoenix International has declined 22.60% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Phoenix International has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Phoenix International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Phoenix International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.830.45
1029.4430.08
2029.4829.72
5029.1729.71
10030.2530.9
20034.5533.89

Source: Dion Global

Phoenix International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Phoenix International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Phoenix International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTPhoenix Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTPhoenix Intl. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTPhoenix Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Held On 30Th May, 2026
May 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTPhoenix Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled On 30.05.2026
Apr 21, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTPhoenix Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Phoenix International

Phoenix International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC030092 and registration number is 030092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narender Kumar Makkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Paruvatharayil Mathai Alexander
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Pushpa Joshi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Phoenix International Share Price

What is the share price of Phoenix International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix International is ₹29.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Phoenix International?

The Phoenix International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix International?

The market cap of Phoenix International is ₹49.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Phoenix International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Phoenix International are ₹30.69 and ₹29.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phoenix International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix International is ₹48.99 and 52-week low of Phoenix International is ₹25.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Phoenix International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Phoenix International has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, 7.18% for the past month, -7.39% over 3 months, -22.6% over 1 year, 3.28% across 3 years, and 8.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Phoenix International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phoenix International are 19.96 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Phoenix International News

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