What is the share price of JK Agri Genetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Agri Genetics is ₹306.00 as on .

What kind of stock is JK Agri Genetics? The JK Agri Genetics is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JK Agri Genetics? The market cap of JK Agri Genetics is ₹141.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JK Agri Genetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Agri Genetics are ₹314.70 and ₹300.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Agri Genetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Agri Genetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Agri Genetics is ₹577.00 and 52-week low of JK Agri Genetics is ₹282.00 as on .

How has the JK Agri Genetics performed historically in terms of returns? The JK Agri Genetics has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 0.31% for the past month, -15.24% over 3 months, -32.32% over 1 year, -13.11% across 3 years, and -18.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JK Agri Genetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Agri Genetics are -19.79 and 1.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global