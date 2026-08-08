Here's the live share price of JK Agri Genetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JK Agri Genetics has declined 32.32% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, JK Agri Genetics has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|310.97
|309.24
|10
|314.44
|311.52
|20
|316.26
|313.86
|50
|318.9
|319.1
|100
|326.07
|329.38
|200
|358.6
|350.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JK Agri Genetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|JK Agri Genetics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:35 AM IST IST
|JK Agri Genetics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:22 AM IST IST
|JK Agri Genetics - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|JK Agri Genetics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|JK Agri Genetics - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01400WB2000PLC091286 and registration number is 091286. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Agri Genetics is ₹306.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JK Agri Genetics is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JK Agri Genetics is ₹141.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Agri Genetics are ₹314.70 and ₹300.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Agri Genetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Agri Genetics is ₹577.00 and 52-week low of JK Agri Genetics is ₹282.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JK Agri Genetics has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 0.31% for the past month, -15.24% over 3 months, -32.32% over 1 year, -13.11% across 3 years, and -18.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Agri Genetics are -19.79 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global