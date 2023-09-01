Follow Us

JK Agri Genetics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JK AGRI GENETICS LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | BSE
₹474.00 Closed
-0.44-2.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JK Agri Genetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹470.00₹480.00
₹474.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹352.00₹583.90
₹474.00
Open Price
₹480.00
Prev. Close
₹476.10
Volume
1,075

JK Agri Genetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1479.33
  • R2484.67
  • R3489.33
  • Pivot
    474.67
  • S1469.33
  • S2464.67
  • S3459.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5477.24477.62
  • 10486.85477.1
  • 20492.46474.61
  • 50502.95465.72
  • 100563.97457.86
  • 200606.96468.66

JK Agri Genetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.366.8210.2710.25-12.60-36.44-66.50
4.521.4414.6238.73-14.2318.0515.33
1.290.7913.4618.2521.2952.1554.72
-0.94-4.388.301.5520.08-5.60-15.01
-7.8619.1322.4617.3811.99-42.44-42.44
0.5257.67140.91121.76502.27965.33989.64
-1.48-1.3025.1543.9615.32-29.15-58.91
7.85-2.9315.4854.15160.24285.88192.29
-0.64-8.96-10.5712.07-14.57-30.37-57.15
-0.98-1.940-14.41-52.58-80.06-92.23
04.950.185.147.3558.09102.52
0.449.444.009.18-30.3527.32173.94
-4.52-2.90-35.451.7962.3987.50475.76
4.8132.754.33-23.67-44.82-66.07-76.63

JK Agri Genetics Ltd. Share Holdings

JK Agri Genetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JK Agri Genetics Ltd.

JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01400WB2000PLC091286 and registration number is 091286. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Hari Singhania
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vikrampati Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Dr. Gyanendra shukla
    President & Director
  • Dr. Raghupati Singhania
    Director
  • Mrs. Swati Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Abhimanyu Jhaver
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Srivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Khaitan
    Director

FAQs on JK Agri Genetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JK Agri Genetics Ltd.?

The market cap of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is ₹219.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JK Agri Genetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is -12.5 and PB ratio of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JK Agri Genetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is ₹474.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Agri Genetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Agri Genetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is ₹583.90 and 52-week low of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is ₹352.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

