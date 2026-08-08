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JK Agri Genetics Share Price

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BSE

JK AGRI GENETICS

Singhania (HS) Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of JK Agri Genetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹306.00 Closed
1.14₹ 3.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JK Agri Genetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹300.15₹314.70
₹306.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹282.00₹577.00
₹306.00
Open Price
₹314.70
Prev. Close
₹302.55
Volume
1,473

Source: Dion Global

JK Agri Genetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JK Agri Genetics has declined 32.32% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, JK Agri Genetics has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

JK Agri Genetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JK Agri Genetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5310.97309.24
10314.44311.52
20316.26313.86
50318.9319.1
100326.07329.38
200358.6350.29

Source: Dion Global

JK Agri Genetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JK Agri Genetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JK Agri Genetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTJK Agri Genetics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 04:35 AM IST ISTJK Agri Genetics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 04:22 AM IST ISTJK Agri Genetics - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.
Aug 01, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTJK Agri Genetics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTJK Agri Genetics - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About JK Agri Genetics

JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01400WB2000PLC091286 and registration number is 091286. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Raghupati Singhania
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vikrampati Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Swati Singhania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpataru Tripathy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Dravid
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mudit Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Pandit
    President & Director

FAQs on JK Agri Genetics Share Price

What is the share price of JK Agri Genetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Agri Genetics is ₹306.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JK Agri Genetics?

The JK Agri Genetics is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JK Agri Genetics?

The market cap of JK Agri Genetics is ₹141.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JK Agri Genetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Agri Genetics are ₹314.70 and ₹300.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Agri Genetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Agri Genetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Agri Genetics is ₹577.00 and 52-week low of JK Agri Genetics is ₹282.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JK Agri Genetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The JK Agri Genetics has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 0.31% for the past month, -15.24% over 3 months, -32.32% over 1 year, -13.11% across 3 years, and -18.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JK Agri Genetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Agri Genetics are -19.79 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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