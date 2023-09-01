What is the Market Cap of JK Agri Genetics Ltd.? The market cap of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is ₹219.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JK Agri Genetics Ltd.? P/E ratio of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is -12.5 and PB ratio of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is 1.68 as on .

What is the share price of JK Agri Genetics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is ₹474.00 as on .