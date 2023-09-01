Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.36
|6.82
|10.27
|10.25
|-12.60
|-36.44
|-66.50
|4.52
|1.44
|14.62
|38.73
|-14.23
|18.05
|15.33
|1.29
|0.79
|13.46
|18.25
|21.29
|52.15
|54.72
|-0.94
|-4.38
|8.30
|1.55
|20.08
|-5.60
|-15.01
|-7.86
|19.13
|22.46
|17.38
|11.99
|-42.44
|-42.44
|0.52
|57.67
|140.91
|121.76
|502.27
|965.33
|989.64
|-1.48
|-1.30
|25.15
|43.96
|15.32
|-29.15
|-58.91
|7.85
|-2.93
|15.48
|54.15
|160.24
|285.88
|192.29
|-0.64
|-8.96
|-10.57
|12.07
|-14.57
|-30.37
|-57.15
|-0.98
|-1.94
|0
|-14.41
|-52.58
|-80.06
|-92.23
|0
|4.95
|0.18
|5.14
|7.35
|58.09
|102.52
|0.44
|9.44
|4.00
|9.18
|-30.35
|27.32
|173.94
|-4.52
|-2.90
|-35.45
|1.79
|62.39
|87.50
|475.76
|4.81
|32.75
|4.33
|-23.67
|-44.82
|-66.07
|-76.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01400WB2000PLC091286 and registration number is 091286. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is ₹219.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is -12.5 and PB ratio of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is ₹474.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Agri Genetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is ₹583.90 and 52-week low of JK Agri Genetics Ltd. is ₹352.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.