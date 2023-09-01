Follow Us

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. Share Price

MANGALAM GLOBAL ENTERPRISE LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.10₹18.10
₹18.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.50₹47.50
₹18.10
Open Price
₹18.10
Prev. Close
₹18.10
Volume
6,178

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.1
  • R218.1
  • R318.1
  • Pivot
    18.1
  • S118.1
  • S218.1
  • S318.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.3718.7
  • 1034.0618.88
  • 2034.9218.8
  • 5040.319.03
  • 10038.8420.31
  • 20037.9823.26

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.42-1.09-13.60-1.36-59.73114.71163.59
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. Share Holdings

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd.

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224GJ2010PLC062434 and registration number is 062434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1188.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Chanakya Prakash Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandragupt Prakash Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Shubhang Mittal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Anilkumar Shyamlal Agrawal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Chandravijay Arora
    Executive Director

FAQs on Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd.?

The market cap of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is ₹260.97 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is 13.92 and PB ratio of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is 3.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is ₹47.50 and 52-week low of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

