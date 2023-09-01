Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.42
|-1.09
|-13.60
|-1.36
|-59.73
|114.71
|163.59
|-1.11
|-5.12
|-5.72
|8.34
|-11.36
|75.80
|114.46
|5.04
|10.34
|-8.33
|-4.16
|-8.98
|464.13
|330.21
|7.00
|2.84
|-4.68
|-8.85
|-41.26
|-6.31
|44.82
|1.13
|8.52
|0.01
|1.65
|-20.12
|-10.95
|-10.95
|-5.57
|-9.36
|9.49
|13.45
|7.55
|27.96
|27.96
|-0.88
|4.80
|-9.81
|48.71
|31.71
|90.95
|90.95
|22.45
|67.68
|86.40
|164.42
|134.45
|353.00
|83.55
|-0.71
|-1.66
|8.40
|11.52
|-18.38
|57.52
|108.94
|8.97
|8.84
|3.70
|24.68
|-15.86
|114.60
|206.80
|11.67
|9.32
|10.57
|33.34
|13.60
|159.84
|558.70
|-1.34
|3.64
|3.79
|-10.09
|-30.34
|-25.74
|-25.74
|12.01
|6.36
|6.25
|37.23
|1.37
|929.90
|529.04
|-2.05
|16.94
|26.28
|33.14
|100.59
|114.00
|114.00
|3.54
|11.09
|26.16
|24.11
|-1.25
|228.04
|48.32
|9.50
|13.01
|16.07
|5.85
|-1.17
|523.11
|133.69
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.72
|14.83
|26.68
|68.67
|16.99
|61.15
|61.15
|7.49
|6.11
|42.48
|42.45
|-8.69
|14.89
|14.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224GJ2010PLC062434 and registration number is 062434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1188.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is ₹260.97 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is 13.92 and PB ratio of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is 3.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is ₹47.50 and 52-week low of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.