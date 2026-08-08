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Mangalam Global Enterprise Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGALAM GLOBAL ENTERPRISE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Mangalam Global Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.64 Closed
-1.55₹ -0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mangalam Global Enterprise Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.32₹15.30
₹14.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.51₹18.50
₹14.64
Open Price
₹15.00
Prev. Close
₹14.87
Volume
23,601

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Global Enterprise Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mangalam Global Enterprise has declined 11.75% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Global Enterprise has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Mangalam Global Enterprise Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Global Enterprise Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.9215.65
1016.1715.87
2016.3916.06
5015.9615.71
10014.1714.95
20013.9314.39

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Global Enterprise Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangalam Global Enterprise remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mangalam Global Enterprise Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTMangalam Global Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 04, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTMangalam Global Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTMangalam Global Ent - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTMangalam Global Ent - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 01 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTMangalam Global Ent - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financ

Source: Dion Global

About Mangalam Global Enterprise

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224GJ2010PLC062434 and registration number is 062434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2961.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chanakya Prakash Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Reena Unmesh Wagh
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Varsha Biswajit Adhikari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sarika Sachin Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anilkumar Shyamlal Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mangalam Global Enterprise Share Price

What is the share price of Mangalam Global Enterprise?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹14.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mangalam Global Enterprise?

The Mangalam Global Enterprise is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Global Enterprise?

The market cap of Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹482.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Global Enterprise?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Global Enterprise are ₹15.30 and ₹14.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Global Enterprise?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Global Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹18.50 and 52-week low of Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹9.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mangalam Global Enterprise performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangalam Global Enterprise has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -12.81% for the past month, 2.45% over 3 months, -11.75% over 1 year, 7.48% across 3 years, and 4.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Global Enterprise?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Global Enterprise are 10.22 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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