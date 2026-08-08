Here's the live share price of Mangalam Global Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mangalam Global Enterprise has declined 11.75% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Global Enterprise has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.92
|15.65
|10
|16.17
|15.87
|20
|16.39
|16.06
|50
|15.96
|15.71
|100
|14.17
|14.95
|200
|13.93
|14.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mangalam Global Enterprise remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Global Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Global Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Global Ent - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Global Ent - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 01 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Global Ent - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financ
Source: Dion Global
Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224GJ2010PLC062434 and registration number is 062434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2961.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹14.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Global Enterprise is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹482.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Global Enterprise are ₹15.30 and ₹14.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Global Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹18.50 and 52-week low of Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹9.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Global Enterprise has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -12.81% for the past month, 2.45% over 3 months, -11.75% over 1 year, 7.48% across 3 years, and 4.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Global Enterprise are 10.22 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global