What is the share price of Mangalam Global Enterprise? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹14.64 as on .

What kind of stock is Mangalam Global Enterprise? The Mangalam Global Enterprise is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Global Enterprise? The market cap of Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹482.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Global Enterprise? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Global Enterprise are ₹15.30 and ₹14.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Global Enterprise? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Global Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹18.50 and 52-week low of Mangalam Global Enterprise is ₹9.51 as on .

How has the Mangalam Global Enterprise performed historically in terms of returns? The Mangalam Global Enterprise has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -12.81% for the past month, 2.45% over 3 months, -11.75% over 1 year, 7.48% across 3 years, and 4.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Global Enterprise? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Global Enterprise are 10.22 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global