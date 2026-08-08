Here's the live share price of Indo US Bio-Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo US Bio-Tech has declined 54.94% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo US Bio-Tech has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83
|82.82
|10
|84.46
|83.61
|20
|85.69
|85.08
|50
|90.18
|89.91
|100
|97.37
|97.92
|200
|112.85
|113.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo US Bio-Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Indo US Bio-Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Indo US Bio-Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|Indo US Bio-Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for (A) The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026, P
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Indo US Bio-Tech - Revised Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 10 July 2026. Reconstitution Of Committees.
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Indo US Bio-Tech - Revised: Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) R
Source: Dion Global
Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122GJ2004PLC043550 and registration number is 043550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹81.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo US Bio-Tech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹162.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo US Bio-Tech are ₹81.60 and ₹81.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo US Bio-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹180.65 and 52-week low of Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹80.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo US Bio-Tech has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -7.2% for the past month, -28.0% over 3 months, -54.94% over 1 year, -19.59% across 3 years, and 17.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech are 0.00 and 4.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global