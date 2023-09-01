Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.52
|57.67
|140.91
|121.76
|502.27
|965.33
|989.64
|4.52
|1.44
|14.62
|38.73
|-14.23
|18.05
|15.33
|1.29
|0.79
|13.46
|18.25
|21.29
|52.15
|54.72
|-0.94
|-4.38
|8.30
|1.55
|20.08
|-5.60
|-15.01
|-7.86
|19.13
|22.46
|17.38
|11.99
|-42.44
|-42.44
|-1.48
|-1.30
|25.15
|43.96
|15.32
|-29.15
|-58.91
|7.85
|-2.93
|15.48
|54.15
|160.24
|285.88
|192.29
|-0.36
|6.82
|10.27
|10.25
|-12.60
|-36.44
|-66.50
|-0.64
|-8.96
|-10.57
|12.07
|-14.57
|-30.37
|-57.15
|-0.98
|-1.94
|0
|-14.41
|-52.58
|-80.06
|-92.23
|0
|4.95
|0.18
|5.14
|7.35
|58.09
|102.52
|0.44
|9.44
|4.00
|9.18
|-30.35
|27.32
|173.94
|-4.52
|-2.90
|-35.45
|1.79
|62.39
|87.50
|475.76
|4.81
|32.75
|4.33
|-23.67
|-44.82
|-66.07
|-76.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122GJ2004PLC043550 and registration number is 043550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is ₹531.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is 68.0 and PB ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is 9.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is ₹265.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is ₹303.95 and 52-week low of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.