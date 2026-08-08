What is the share price of Indo US Bio-Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹81.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo US Bio-Tech? The Indo US Bio-Tech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo US Bio-Tech? The market cap of Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹162.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo US Bio-Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo US Bio-Tech are ₹81.60 and ₹81.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo US Bio-Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo US Bio-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹180.65 and 52-week low of Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹80.25 as on .

How has the Indo US Bio-Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo US Bio-Tech has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -7.2% for the past month, -28.0% over 3 months, -54.94% over 1 year, -19.59% across 3 years, and 17.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech are 0.00 and 4.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global