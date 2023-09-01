Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDO US BIO-TECH LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | BSE
₹265.00 Closed
-1.82-4.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹253.00₹265.00
₹265.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.00₹303.95
₹265.00
Open Price
₹253.00
Prev. Close
₹269.90
Volume
3,000

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1269
  • R2273
  • R3281
  • Pivot
    261
  • S1257
  • S2249
  • S3245

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 598.13271.96
  • 1096.77256.9
  • 2094.7228.46
  • 5085.63183.27
  • 10075.14148.27
  • 20077.14113

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.5257.67140.91121.76502.27965.33989.64
4.521.4414.6238.73-14.2318.0515.33
1.290.7913.4618.2521.2952.1554.72
-0.94-4.388.301.5520.08-5.60-15.01
-7.8619.1322.4617.3811.99-42.44-42.44
-1.48-1.3025.1543.9615.32-29.15-58.91
7.85-2.9315.4854.15160.24285.88192.29
-0.366.8210.2710.25-12.60-36.44-66.50
-0.64-8.96-10.5712.07-14.57-30.37-57.15
-0.98-1.940-14.41-52.58-80.06-92.23
04.950.185.147.3558.09102.52
0.449.444.009.18-30.3527.32173.94
-4.52-2.90-35.451.7962.3987.50475.76
4.8132.754.33-23.67-44.82-66.07-76.63

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
03 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd.

Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122GJ2004PLC043550 and registration number is 043550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Ajudia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Malti Ajudia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Ajudia
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ritaben Nileshbhai Kikani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Thumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is ₹531.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is 68.0 and PB ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is 9.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is ₹265.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is ₹303.95 and 52-week low of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data