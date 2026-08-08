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Indo US Bio-Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDO US BIO-TECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Indo US Bio-Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹81.00 Closed
-0.54₹ -0.44
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indo US Bio-Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.00₹81.60
₹81.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.25₹180.65
₹81.00
Open Price
₹81.60
Prev. Close
₹81.44
Volume
325

Source: Dion Global

Indo US Bio-Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo US Bio-Tech has declined 54.94% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo US Bio-Tech has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Indo US Bio-Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo US Bio-Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58382.82
1084.4683.61
2085.6985.08
5090.1889.91
10097.3797.92
200112.85113.26

Source: Dion Global

Indo US Bio-Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo US Bio-Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indo US Bio-Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTIndo US Bio-Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Aug 05, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTIndo US Bio-Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTIndo US Bio-Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for (A) The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026, P
Jul 15, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTIndo US Bio-Tech - Revised Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 10 July 2026. Reconstitution Of Committees.
Jul 15, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTIndo US Bio-Tech - Revised: Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) R

Source: Dion Global

About Indo US Bio-Tech

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122GJ2004PLC043550 and registration number is 043550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Ajudia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Maltlben Ajudia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Ajudia
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Thumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ritaben Nileshbhai Kikani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indo US Bio-Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Indo US Bio-Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹81.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo US Bio-Tech?

The Indo US Bio-Tech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo US Bio-Tech?

The market cap of Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹162.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo US Bio-Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo US Bio-Tech are ₹81.60 and ₹81.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo US Bio-Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo US Bio-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹180.65 and 52-week low of Indo US Bio-Tech is ₹80.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo US Bio-Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo US Bio-Tech has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -7.2% for the past month, -28.0% over 3 months, -54.94% over 1 year, -19.59% across 3 years, and 17.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech are 0.00 and 4.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indo US Bio-Tech News

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