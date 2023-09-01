What is the Market Cap of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd.? The market cap of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is ₹531.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is 68.0 and PB ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is 9.75 as on .

What is the share price of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd. is ₹265.00 as on .