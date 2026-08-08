Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of agriculture / horticulture / lives companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on agriculture / horticulture / lives stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|LT Foods
|431.50
|12.90
|3.08
|40.72
|Avanti Feeds
|908.50
|16.30
|1.83
|40.91
|KRBL
|377.35
|3.40
|0.91
|9.98
|Venky's (India)
|1571.90
|9.55
|0.61
|1.23
|AVT Natural Products
|71.80
|0.27
|0.38
|2.67
|Sanstar
|113.85
|0.40
|0.35
|5.60
|Godrej Agrovet
|543.55
|-1.90
|-0.35
|8.91
|Kaveri Seed Company
|767.00
|-3.75
|-0.49
|2.41
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|31.17
|-0.26
|-0.83
|163.39
|GRM Overseas
|89.20
|-1.63
|-1.79
|182.35
|Gulshan Polyols
|203.00
|-4.25
|-2.05
|203.02
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|737.00
|-19.15
|-2.53
|25.86
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|278.00
|-16.00
|-5.44
|22.84
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|167.00
|-10.60
|-5.97
|80.67
The top gainers among the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives sector stocks today are LT Foods (up 3.08%) and Avanti Feeds (up 1.83%). On the other hand, the top losers include Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 5.97%) and Chaman Lal Setia Exports (down 5.44%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Bandhan Focused Fund
|7.48
|LT Foods
|4.65
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|3.85
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|17.70
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|2.35
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|9.08
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|2.30
|LT Foods
|13.92
|Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|2.27
|LT Foods
|0.51