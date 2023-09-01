Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132GJ2014PLC080273 and registration number is 080273. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of groundnut oil seed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is ₹2,402.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is 119.74 and PB ratio of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is 42.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is ₹228.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is ₹665.70 and 52-week low of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is ₹51.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.