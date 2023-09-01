Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BOMBAY SUPER HYBRID SEEDS LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | NSE
₹228.90 Closed
510.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.00₹228.90
₹228.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.51₹665.70
₹228.90
Open Price
₹219.95
Prev. Close
₹218.00
Volume
36,821

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1232.53
  • R2236.17
  • R3243.43
  • Pivot
    225.27
  • S1221.63
  • S2214.37
  • S3210.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5108.15230.66
  • 10108.19240.91
  • 20109.23254.09
  • 5078.33275.86
  • 10059.37290.31
  • 20048.49271.81

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.84-20.26-29.35-22.88315.242,144.122,582.09
4.191.1014.2138.26-14.6117.6515.01
0.950.5113.5217.7620.8351.2154.34
-1.07-4.548.191.4419.90-5.68-15.10
0.15-4.1222.8384.93-28.541,109.181,109.18
-6.05-11.29-23.71-23.92268.75667.231,021.67
-1.44-1.1624.9044.1315.93-28.41-59.11
3.59-5.04-27.04-6.6079.38155.10155.10
2.0217.81104.6990.96306.83330.92315.08

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. Share Holdings

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd.

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132GJ2014PLC080273 and registration number is 080273. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of groundnut oil seed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvindkumar Kakadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiritkumar Kakadia
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hemang Baxi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishorkumar Kakadia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jadavjibhai Kakadia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Chotai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardik Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Richa Kaushal Mashru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshil Vasani
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Gadhiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd.?

The market cap of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is ₹2,402.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is 119.74 and PB ratio of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is 42.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is ₹228.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is ₹665.70 and 52-week low of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is ₹51.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data