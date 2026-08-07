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Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOMBAY SUPER HYBRID SEEDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹90.00 Closed
4.53₹ 3.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.10₹90.40
₹90.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.00₹103.40
₹90.00
Open Price
₹88.50
Prev. Close
₹86.10
Volume
673

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds has declined 1.60% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.9387.18
1086.6187.1
2087.8787.91
5091.9991.42
10048.810
20024.40

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTBombay Super Hybrid - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTBombay Super Hybrid - Financial Results For June 30, 2026 As Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTBombay Super Hybrid - Board Meeting Intimation for BOMBAY SUPER HYBRID SEEDS LIMITED Has Informed The Exchange About Board Me
Jul 31, 2026, 04:09 AM IST ISTBombay Super Hybrid - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTBombay Super Hybrid - Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited Has Informed The Exchange About The Purchase Or Acquisition Of New La

Source: Dion Global

About Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132GJ2014PLC080273 and registration number is 080273. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 344.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvindkumar Kakadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiritkumar Kakadia
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hemang Baxi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishorkumar Kakadia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jadavjibhai Kakadia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Chotai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Gadhiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardik Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Richa Kaushal Mashru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshil Vasani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Share Price

What is the share price of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds?

The Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds?

The market cap of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹944.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are ₹90.40 and ₹86.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹103.40 and 52-week low of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹83.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds has shown returns of 4.53% over the past day, -0.55% for the past month, -1.6% over 3 months, -1.6% over 1 year, -0.53% across 3 years, and -0.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are 35.43 and 7.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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