Here's the live share price of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds has declined 1.60% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.93
|87.18
|10
|86.61
|87.1
|20
|87.87
|87.91
|50
|91.99
|91.42
|100
|48.81
|0
|200
|24.4
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Bombay Super Hybrid - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Bombay Super Hybrid - Financial Results For June 30, 2026 As Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Bombay Super Hybrid - Board Meeting Intimation for BOMBAY SUPER HYBRID SEEDS LIMITED Has Informed The Exchange About Board Me
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:09 AM IST IST
|Bombay Super Hybrid - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Bombay Super Hybrid - Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited Has Informed The Exchange About The Purchase Or Acquisition Of New La
Source: Dion Global
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132GJ2014PLC080273 and registration number is 080273. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 344.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹944.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are ₹90.40 and ₹86.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹103.40 and 52-week low of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹83.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds has shown returns of 4.53% over the past day, -0.55% for the past month, -1.6% over 3 months, -1.6% over 1 year, -0.53% across 3 years, and -0.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are 35.43 and 7.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global