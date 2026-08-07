What is the share price of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹90.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds? The Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds? The market cap of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹944.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are ₹90.40 and ₹86.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹103.40 and 52-week low of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds is ₹83.00 as on .

How has the Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds performed historically in terms of returns? The Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds has shown returns of 4.53% over the past day, -0.55% for the past month, -1.6% over 3 months, -1.6% over 1 year, -0.53% across 3 years, and -0.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are 35.43 and 7.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global