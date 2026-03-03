Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARATROHAN AIRBORNE INNOVATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.00 Closed
-2.44₹ -3.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹142.00
₹142.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.05₹164.00
₹142.00
Open Price
₹142.00
Prev. Close
₹145.55
Volume
12,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations has gained 9.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 54.36%.

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations’s current P/E of 36.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-0.7715.738.6554.3654.3615.579.07
LT Foods		-7.00-7.65-5.42-15.3713.9554.8045.23
Jubilant Ingrevia		-5.53-14.56-18.99-22.17-1.939.1615.98
KRBL		-6.18-6.59-16.34-27.7032.93-1.6910.35
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-3.954.2219.2030.9836.886.1014.81
Kaveri Seed Company		-6.79-18.32-24.09-36.95-25.0811.397.41
GRM Overseas		-0.38-3.421.8833.95112.5116.0647.47
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		-0.11-14.75-24.25-37.7746.885.763.42
Sanstar		-1.54-5.04-3.40-2.92-1.10-9.43-5.77
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-3.833.450.99-8.53-2.8315.6823.62
AVT Natural Products		-3.86-8.55-6.54-14.6012.86-10.525.55
Gulshan Polyols		0.0716.7010.42-5.564.13-6.6513.23
Regaal Resources		7.1218.480-35.52-46.05-18.59-11.61
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		7.449.0031.4613.283.701.5516.49
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.49-14.15-31.39-34.21-27.87-4.56-2.76
Indo US Bio-Tech		-2.1811.466.90-3.22-26.753.9847.80
SC Agrotech		-14.309.60117.22111.25107.3649.2890.14
JK Agri Genetics		1.34-7.91-18.90-38.70-8.75-8.85-13.18
Puretrop Fruits		-0.57-3.267.3945.4553.6220.4418.16
Kohinoor Foods		1.672.93-9.54-27.55-18.53-21.1830.02

Over the last one year, BharatRohan Airborne Innovations has gained 54.36% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, BharatRohan Airborne Innovations has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5139.07140.27
10128.29134.32
20123.21128.29
50125.89122.69
100115.7116.29
20057.850

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BharatRohan Airborne Innovations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.39%, FII holding unchanged at 3.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 01, 2026, 12:22 AM ISTBharatRohan Airborne - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 17, 2026, 4:11 PM ISTBharatRohan Airborne - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure As Per Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
Jan 15, 2026, 4:08 AM ISTBharatRohan Airborne - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 15, 2026, 2:35 AM ISTBharatRohan Airborne - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 15, 2026, 2:20 AM ISTBharatRohan Airborne - Intimation For Change In CIN And Listing Status Of The Company.

About BharatRohan Airborne Innovations

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2016PLC301564 and registration number is 301564. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Amandeep Panwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Nadiminti
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Alka J Dangash
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sarita Bahl
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Shankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Share Price

What is the share price of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BharatRohan Airborne Innovations is ₹142.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is BharatRohan Airborne Innovations?

The BharatRohan Airborne Innovations is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations?

The market cap of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations is ₹282.91 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations are ₹142.00 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BharatRohan Airborne Innovations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations is ₹86.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the BharatRohan Airborne Innovations performed historically in terms of returns?

The BharatRohan Airborne Innovations has shown returns of -2.44% over the past day, 40.52% for the past month, 22.94% over 3 months, 54.36% over 1 year, 15.57% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations are 36.49 and 3.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations News

More BharatRohan Airborne Innovations News
icon
Market Pulse