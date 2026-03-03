Here's the live share price of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations has gained 9.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 54.36%.
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations’s current P/E of 36.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-0.77
|15.73
|8.65
|54.36
|54.36
|15.57
|9.07
|LT Foods
|-7.00
|-7.65
|-5.42
|-15.37
|13.95
|54.80
|45.23
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.53
|-14.56
|-18.99
|-22.17
|-1.93
|9.16
|15.98
|KRBL
|-6.18
|-6.59
|-16.34
|-27.70
|32.93
|-1.69
|10.35
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.95
|4.22
|19.20
|30.98
|36.88
|6.10
|14.81
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.79
|-18.32
|-24.09
|-36.95
|-25.08
|11.39
|7.41
|GRM Overseas
|-0.38
|-3.42
|1.88
|33.95
|112.51
|16.06
|47.47
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-0.11
|-14.75
|-24.25
|-37.77
|46.88
|5.76
|3.42
|Sanstar
|-1.54
|-5.04
|-3.40
|-2.92
|-1.10
|-9.43
|-5.77
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-3.83
|3.45
|0.99
|-8.53
|-2.83
|15.68
|23.62
|AVT Natural Products
|-3.86
|-8.55
|-6.54
|-14.60
|12.86
|-10.52
|5.55
|Gulshan Polyols
|0.07
|16.70
|10.42
|-5.56
|4.13
|-6.65
|13.23
|Regaal Resources
|7.12
|18.48
|0
|-35.52
|-46.05
|-18.59
|-11.61
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|7.44
|9.00
|31.46
|13.28
|3.70
|1.55
|16.49
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.49
|-14.15
|-31.39
|-34.21
|-27.87
|-4.56
|-2.76
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-2.18
|11.46
|6.90
|-3.22
|-26.75
|3.98
|47.80
|SC Agrotech
|-14.30
|9.60
|117.22
|111.25
|107.36
|49.28
|90.14
|JK Agri Genetics
|1.34
|-7.91
|-18.90
|-38.70
|-8.75
|-8.85
|-13.18
|Puretrop Fruits
|-0.57
|-3.26
|7.39
|45.45
|53.62
|20.44
|18.16
|Kohinoor Foods
|1.67
|2.93
|-9.54
|-27.55
|-18.53
|-21.18
|30.02
Over the last one year, BharatRohan Airborne Innovations has gained 54.36% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, BharatRohan Airborne Innovations has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|139.07
|140.27
|10
|128.29
|134.32
|20
|123.21
|128.29
|50
|125.89
|122.69
|100
|115.7
|116.29
|200
|57.85
|0
In the latest quarter, BharatRohan Airborne Innovations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.39%, FII holding unchanged at 3.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 01, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
|BharatRohan Airborne - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 17, 2026, 4:11 PM IST
|BharatRohan Airborne - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure As Per Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
|Jan 15, 2026, 4:08 AM IST
|BharatRohan Airborne - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 15, 2026, 2:35 AM IST
|BharatRohan Airborne - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 15, 2026, 2:20 AM IST
|BharatRohan Airborne - Intimation For Change In CIN And Listing Status Of The Company.
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2016PLC301564 and registration number is 301564. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BharatRohan Airborne Innovations is ₹142.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BharatRohan Airborne Innovations is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations is ₹282.91 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations are ₹142.00 and ₹140.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BharatRohan Airborne Innovations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations is ₹86.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BharatRohan Airborne Innovations has shown returns of -2.44% over the past day, 40.52% for the past month, 22.94% over 3 months, 54.36% over 1 year, 15.57% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations are 36.49 and 3.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.