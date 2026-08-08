Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|REC
|367.00
|5.50
|1.52
|40,61,190
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.72
|0.50
|51,73,696
|Power Finance Corporation
|420.00
|2.00
|0.48
|44,22,078
|Bharat Electronics
|401.00
|1.80
|0.45
|1,07,98,068
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08
|34,93,763
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.95
|-0.50
|-0.10
|9,94,282
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-10.00
|-0.20
|10,83,102
|Oil India
|442.80
|-1.20
|-0.27
|42,32,298
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-1.95
|-0.49
|50,95,295
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.75
|-0.54
|-0.60
|57,32,015
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|233.38
|-1.62
|-0.69
|46,91,820
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|405.20
|-2.95
|-0.72
|97,54,089
|NHPC
|76.92
|-0.58
|-0.75
|70,65,480
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|Container Corporation of India
|505.20
|-6.80
|-1.33
|8,92,002
|NMDC
|84.92
|-1.28
|-1.48
|93,54,641
|GAIL (India)
|173.63
|-2.77
|-1.57
|70,05,144