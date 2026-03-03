|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10,443.45
|10,456.77
|10
|10,377.44
|10,412.93
|20
|10,323.68
|10,323.33
|50
|10,027.37
|10,126.95
|100
|9,930.76
|9,983.78
|200
|9,866.13
|9,859.78
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.60
|38.40
|0.98
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.15
|-2.80
|-1.06
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|Container Corporation of India
|479.00
|-16.65
|-3.36
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.34
|-4.21
|-4.07
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.45
|-16.90
|-5.34