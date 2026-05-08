Hyundai Motor India posted a 22.22 percent decline in consolidated profit, impacted by higher commodity prices, an unfavorable product mix, and costs associated with capacity stabilization.

The company reported a profit of Rs 1,255 crore in the March quarter. It had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,614.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Commodity headwinds and capacity stabilization costs dragged Hyundai India’s margins, the company said in an investor presentation.

Hyundai India Q4FY26 revenue

Hyundai India’s consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 18,916 crore in Q4 FY26, as against Rs 17,940.28 crore in the year-ago period. Its total expenses were higher at Rs 17,571 crore as compared to Rs 15,974 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

“FY26 was a year where we demonstrated our ability to navigate a challenging environment while capitalising on emerging opportunities, supported by GST 2.0 reforms, strategic product interventions, strong export volumes and our continued focus on ‘Quality of Growth’,” Hyundai India’s Managing Director & CEO Tarun Garg said.

Dividend declared

The Hyundai India board has recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for the 2025-26 financial year.

Hyundai India sales

Hyundai India’s overall vehicle sales in Q4 stood at 2,08,275 units as compared to 1,91,650 units in the year-ago period, up 8.7 percent. The automaker’s domestic sales were up 8.5 percent at 1,66,578 units in the fourth quarter as against 1,53,550 units in the same period a year ago. Its exports were also up 9.4 percent to 41,697 units, compared with 38,100 units in the same period a year ago.

For FY26, Hyundai India’s consolidated PAT was lower at Rs 5,431.52 crore as compared to Rs 5,640.21 crore in FY25. Its consolidated total revenue from operations in FY26 was Rs 70,763.33 crore, up from Rs 69,192.89 crore in FY25.

Total sales in FY26 stood at 7,75,031 units as against 7,62,052 units in FY25.

“We have started the year on a strong footing, with April domestic volumes growing 17 percent YoY. We expect this positive momentum to continue and, backed by new product launches in high-demand segments and other strategic initiatives, we expect 8-10 percent volume growth in the domestic market.” Garg said