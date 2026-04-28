Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has launched the updated Ioniq 5 EV at Rs 55.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed model gets a larger 84.0 kWh battery that provides a 690km ARAI certified range. It gets minor styling tweaks on the outside along with interior updates like a new centre consoled design and steering wheel and more physical switches all around.

The dual 12.3-inch displays are retained from the outgoing model. It also gets updated connected car tech with more features and OTA update capabilities. Safety has been enhanced with the addition of Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (rear) and Side Parking Distance Warning setup.

The Ioniq 5 is assembled in India using CKD kits and has been a halo product for the brand. At launch, the EV did see good traction with sales of a 1,000 units within a few months. Hyundai sold 504 units in the first 11 months of 2024, followed by 333 units in the same period of FY2025.

With the added features and design tweaks, the Ioniq 5 continues to rival the likes of the Kia EV6, BMW iX1 LWB, BYD Sealion 7 and Volvo EX30 along with the lower variants of the Tesla Model Y in India.