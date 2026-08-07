Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Modis group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Modis group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Trans India House Impex
|3.80
|0.09
|2.43
|220.09
|Modison
|284.20
|4.20
|1.50
|6.12
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|12.40
|0.08
|0.65
|23.39
|Computer Point
|3.40
|0
|0
|51.02
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|145.65
|-0.35
|-0.24
|8.53
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|SBEC Systems (India)
|20.60
|-0.26
|-1.25
|0.11
|Modipon
|30.51
|-0.50
|-1.61
|0.35
|Modi Rubber
|119.00
|-2.35
|-1.94
|0.17
|SBEC Sugar
|62.50
|-2.41
|-3.71
|9.16
The top gainers among the Modis group stocks today are Trans India House Impex (up 2.43%) and Modison (up 1.50%). On the other hand, the top losers include SBEC Sugar (down 3.71%) and Modi Rubber (down 1.94%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Modis Group has a strong presence across industries, including electric equipment, and chemicals.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Modis group here.
Aside of the Modis Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.