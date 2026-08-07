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List of Modis group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Modis group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Modis group stocks here.

Modis Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Trans India House Impex		3.800.092.43220.09
Modison		284.204.201.506.12
Bihar Sponge Iron		12.400.080.6523.39
Computer Point		3.400051.02
Lords Chloro Alkali		145.65-0.35-0.248.53
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
SBEC Systems (India)		20.60-0.26-1.250.11
Modipon		30.51-0.50-1.610.35
Modi Rubber		119.00-2.35-1.940.17
SBEC Sugar		62.50-2.41-3.719.16
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Modis group stocks today are Trans India House Impex (up 2.43%) and Modison (up 1.50%). On the other hand, the top losers include SBEC Sugar (down 3.71%) and Modi Rubber (down 1.94%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Modis Group has a strong presence across industries, including electric equipment, and chemicals.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Modis group here.

Aside of the Modis Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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