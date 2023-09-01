What is the Market Cap of Modison Ltd.? The market cap of Modison Ltd. is ₹252.46 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modison Ltd.? P/E ratio of Modison Ltd. is 21.81 and PB ratio of Modison Ltd. is 1.35 as on .

What is the share price of Modison Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modison Ltd. is ₹77.80 as on .