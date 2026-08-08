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Modison Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODISON

Modis Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Modison along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹284.20 Closed
1.50₹ 4.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Modison Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹271.00₹284.20
₹284.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.45₹365.00
₹284.20
Open Price
₹281.25
Prev. Close
₹280.00
Volume
6,118

Source: Dion Global

Modison Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modison		5.87-2.7574.7383.5378.7453.3228.46
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modison has gained 78.74% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Modison has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Modison Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modison Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5267.41279.44
10276.85279.18
20285.38283.3
50296.11273.89
100219.71242.46
200183.87208.15

Source: Dion Global

Modison Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modison saw a rise in promoter holding to 52.23%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Modison Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 03:32 AM IST ISTModison - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval For Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Jul 22, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTModison - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 22, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTModison - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 08, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTModison - Shareholders Communication-Tax Deduction On Dividend, During FY 2026-27
Jul 08, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTModison - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Modison

Modison Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1983PLC029783 and registration number is 029783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 710.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girdhari Lal Modi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Mohanlal Modi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Kumar Jay Modi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayant Govindrao Kulkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandkishore Bafna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti Arvind Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Modison Share Price

What is the share price of Modison?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modison is ₹284.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modison?

The Modison is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modison?

The market cap of Modison is ₹922.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modison?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modison are ₹284.20 and ₹271.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modison?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modison stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modison is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Modison is ₹114.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Modison performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modison has shown returns of 1.5% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, 74.73% over 3 months, 78.74% over 1 year, 53.32% across 3 years, and 28.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modison?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modison are 12.71 and 3.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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