Modison Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MODISON LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹77.80 Closed
0.320.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Modison Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.00₹79.75
₹77.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.10₹95.85
₹77.80
Open Price
₹77.00
Prev. Close
₹77.55
Volume
11,540

Modison Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R179.5
  • R281
  • R382.25
  • Pivot
    78.25
  • S176.75
  • S275.5
  • S374

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.5877.57
  • 1072.6977.58
  • 2072.0178.35
  • 5070.2977.69
  • 10065.1874.4
  • 20070.0571.19

Modison Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.56-15.1713.4522.3514.3724.5024.50
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08

Modison Ltd. Share Holdings

Modison Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Modison Ltd.

Modison Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1983PLC029783 and registration number is 029783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 339.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayant G Kulkarni
    Chairman
  • Mr. G L Modi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Modi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rita D Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Kumar Jay Modi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Jatia
    Director
  • Mr. R A Goenka
    Director

FAQs on Modison Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modison Ltd.?

The market cap of Modison Ltd. is ₹252.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modison Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modison Ltd. is 21.81 and PB ratio of Modison Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Modison Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modison Ltd. is ₹77.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modison Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modison Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modison Ltd. is ₹95.85 and 52-week low of Modison Ltd. is ₹50.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

