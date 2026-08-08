What is the share price of Modison? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modison is ₹284.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Modison? The Modison is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modison? The market cap of Modison is ₹922.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modison? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modison are ₹284.20 and ₹271.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modison? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modison stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modison is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Modison is ₹114.45 as on .

How has the Modison performed historically in terms of returns? The Modison has shown returns of 1.5% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, 74.73% over 3 months, 78.74% over 1 year, 53.32% across 3 years, and 28.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modison? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modison are 12.71 and 3.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global