Here's the live share price of Modison along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modison
|5.87
|-2.75
|74.73
|83.53
|78.74
|53.32
|28.46
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modison has gained 78.74% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Modison has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|267.41
|279.44
|10
|276.85
|279.18
|20
|285.38
|283.3
|50
|296.11
|273.89
|100
|219.71
|242.46
|200
|183.87
|208.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modison saw a rise in promoter holding to 52.23%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:32 AM IST IST
|Modison - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval For Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Modison - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 22, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|Modison - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Modison - Shareholders Communication-Tax Deduction On Dividend, During FY 2026-27
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Modison - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Modison Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1983PLC029783 and registration number is 029783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 710.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modison is ₹284.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modison is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modison is ₹922.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modison are ₹284.20 and ₹271.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modison stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modison is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Modison is ₹114.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modison has shown returns of 1.5% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, 74.73% over 3 months, 78.74% over 1 year, 53.32% across 3 years, and 28.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modison are 12.71 and 3.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global