SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. Share Price

SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.40 Closed
0.990.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.51₹20.90
₹20.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.45₹68.55
₹20.40
Open Price
₹20.00
Prev. Close
₹20.20
Volume
1,757

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.03
  • R221.66
  • R322.42
  • Pivot
    20.27
  • S119.64
  • S218.88
  • S318.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.0920.01
  • 106.3319.98
  • 205.0119.94
  • 503.7720.12
  • 1003.9820.96
  • 2006.1624.25

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.443.6110.03-23.82491.30491.30491.30
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jun, 2023Board MeetingReduction of Capital
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SBEC Systems (India) Ltd.

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210DL1987PLC029979 and registration number is 029979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay K Modi
    Chairman
  • Mr. S S Agarwal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Ritu Sikka
    Director
  • Ms. Asha Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Chawla
    Director
  • Mr. Salil Seth
    Director

FAQs on SBEC Systems (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹20.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is 16.96 and PB ratio of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is -2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹20.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹68.55 and 52-week low of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹3.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

