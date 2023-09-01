Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Reduction of Capital
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210DL1987PLC029979 and registration number is 029979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹20.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is 16.96 and PB ratio of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is -2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹20.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹68.55 and 52-week low of SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹3.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.