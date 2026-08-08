Here's the live share price of SBEC Systems (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SBEC Systems (India)
|0.34
|-4.01
|16.19
|15.73
|-19.09
|2.29
|42.96
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SBEC Systems (India) has declined 19.09% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, SBEC Systems (India) has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.04
|20.26
|10
|19.89
|20.16
|20
|20.02
|20.17
|50
|20.23
|20.05
|100
|19.27
|19.86
|200
|19.94
|20.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SBEC Systems (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|SBEC Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider & Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) O
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:57 PM IST IST
|SBEC Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|SBEC Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BM HELD ON 29TH MAY 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|SBEC Systems - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|SBEC Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results( Standalone & Consolidate
Source: Dion Global
SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210DL1987PLC029979 and registration number is 029979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBEC Systems (India) is ₹20.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBEC Systems (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SBEC Systems (India) is ₹20.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SBEC Systems (India) are ₹21.05 and ₹19.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBEC Systems (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBEC Systems (India) is ₹31.15 and 52-week low of SBEC Systems (India) is ₹15.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBEC Systems (India) has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, 16.19% over 3 months, -19.09% over 1 year, 2.29% across 3 years, and 42.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBEC Systems (India) are 13.62 and -1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global