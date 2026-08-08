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SBEC Systems (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA)

Modis Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of SBEC Systems (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.60 Closed
-1.25₹ -0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SBEC Systems (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.40₹21.05
₹20.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.25₹31.15
₹20.60
Open Price
₹19.40
Prev. Close
₹20.86
Volume
111

Source: Dion Global

SBEC Systems (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SBEC Systems (India)		0.34-4.0116.1915.73-19.092.2942.96
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SBEC Systems (India) has declined 19.09% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, SBEC Systems (India) has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

SBEC Systems (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SBEC Systems (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.0420.26
1019.8920.16
2020.0220.17
5020.2320.05
10019.2719.86
20019.9420.65

Source: Dion Global

SBEC Systems (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SBEC Systems (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SBEC Systems (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTSBEC Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider & Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) O
Jul 13, 2026, 04:57 PM IST ISTSBEC Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTSBEC Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BM HELD ON 29TH MAY 2026.
May 29, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTSBEC Systems - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 22, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTSBEC Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results( Standalone & Consolidate

Source: Dion Global

About SBEC Systems (India)

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210DL1987PLC029979 and registration number is 029979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay K Modi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shiv Shankar Agarwal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Ritu Sikka
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Chawla
    Director
  • Mr. Salil Seth
    Director
  • Mr. Shyam Lal Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on SBEC Systems (India) Share Price

What is the share price of SBEC Systems (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBEC Systems (India) is ₹20.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SBEC Systems (India)?

The SBEC Systems (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBEC Systems (India)?

The market cap of SBEC Systems (India) is ₹20.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SBEC Systems (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SBEC Systems (India) are ₹21.05 and ₹19.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBEC Systems (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBEC Systems (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBEC Systems (India) is ₹31.15 and 52-week low of SBEC Systems (India) is ₹15.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SBEC Systems (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The SBEC Systems (India) has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, 16.19% over 3 months, -19.09% over 1 year, 2.29% across 3 years, and 42.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBEC Systems (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBEC Systems (India) are 13.62 and -1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SBEC Systems (India) News

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