What is the share price of SBEC Systems (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBEC Systems (India) is ₹20.60 as on .

What kind of stock is SBEC Systems (India)? The SBEC Systems (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBEC Systems (India)? The market cap of SBEC Systems (India) is ₹20.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SBEC Systems (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of SBEC Systems (India) are ₹21.05 and ₹19.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBEC Systems (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBEC Systems (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBEC Systems (India) is ₹31.15 and 52-week low of SBEC Systems (India) is ₹15.25 as on .

How has the SBEC Systems (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The SBEC Systems (India) has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, 16.19% over 3 months, -19.09% over 1 year, 2.29% across 3 years, and 42.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBEC Systems (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBEC Systems (India) are 13.62 and -1.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global