Here's the live share price of Computer Point along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Computer Point
|3.34
|-11.92
|-14.79
|-19.05
|-37.38
|9.78
|30.74
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.5
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7
|18.4
|74.18
|128.2
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.7
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.7
|50.78
|45.83
|32.9
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.6
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.7
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.2
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.6
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.5
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Computer Point has declined 37.38% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Computer Point has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.43
|3.38
|10
|3.54
|3.45
|20
|3.65
|3.56
|50
|3.81
|3.73
|100
|3.88
|3.89
|200
|4.22
|4.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Computer Point remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.77%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 93.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Computer Point - APPOINTMENT OF C.F.O.
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Computer Point - RE CONSTITUTION OF COMMITTEE
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Computer Point - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Computer Point - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Computer Point - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Computer Point Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1984PLC152180 and registration number is 152180. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Computer Point is ₹3.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Computer Point is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Computer Point is ₹10.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Computer Point are ₹3.40 and ₹3.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Computer Point stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Computer Point is ₹5.60 and 52-week low of Computer Point is ₹3.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Computer Point has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.92% for the past month, -14.79% over 3 months, -37.38% over 1 year, 9.78% across 3 years, and 30.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Computer Point are 1,133.33 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global