COMPUTER POINT LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.64 Closed
2.330.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Computer Point Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.46₹2.68
₹2.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.60₹4.54
₹2.64
Open Price
₹2.61
Prev. Close
₹2.58
Volume
28,231

Computer Point Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.73
  • R22.81
  • R32.95
  • Pivot
    2.59
  • S12.51
  • S22.37
  • S32.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.622.52
  • 103.52.51
  • 203.652.49
  • 502.952.48
  • 1002.352.44
  • 2001.412.34

Computer Point Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.185.606.8812.825.60594.74131.58
-4.011.9541.9634.4866.75194.59266.59
1.1711.5130.5529.156.28118.31-48.60
-3.15-10.7831.5428.71162.44405.1617.60
0.70-0.62-10.2510.1480.9580.9580.95
2.07-13.30-15.41-28.38-58.9167.25-64.84
27.21-3.13-11.03-38.07-88.08-79.58-85.77
-9.45-9.25-35.62-4.85216.92415.00649.09
5.28-1.711.10-18.62-37.55-43.96-67.68
-21.5125.0064.6355.170175.5158.82
-9.23-26.95-41.63-29.48-25.15102.66-23.75
007.417.417.19-3.108.68

Computer Point Ltd. Share Holdings

Computer Point Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Computer Point Ltd.

Computer Point Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1984PLC152180 and registration number is 152180. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Kha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Singh
    Woman Director

FAQs on Computer Point Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Computer Point Ltd.?

The market cap of Computer Point Ltd. is ₹7.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Computer Point Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Computer Point Ltd. is 1320.0 and PB ratio of Computer Point Ltd. is 0.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Computer Point Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Computer Point Ltd. is ₹2.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Computer Point Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Computer Point Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Computer Point Ltd. is ₹4.54 and 52-week low of Computer Point Ltd. is ₹1.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

