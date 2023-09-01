Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Computer Point Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1984PLC152180 and registration number is 152180. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Computer Point Ltd. is ₹7.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Computer Point Ltd. is 1320.0 and PB ratio of Computer Point Ltd. is 0.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Computer Point Ltd. is ₹2.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Computer Point Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Computer Point Ltd. is ₹4.54 and 52-week low of Computer Point Ltd. is ₹1.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.