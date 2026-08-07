Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Computer Point Share Price

NSE
BSE

COMPUTER POINT

Modis Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Computer Point along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.40 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Computer Point Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.30₹3.40
₹3.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.06₹5.60
₹3.40
Open Price
₹3.40
Prev. Close
₹3.40
Volume
51,017

Source: Dion Global

Computer Point Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Computer Point		3.34-11.92-14.79-19.05-37.389.7830.74
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.5142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		718.474.18128.2211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-611.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.780.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.750.7845.8332.940.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.6-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.7
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.2-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.6-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.5-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Computer Point has declined 37.38% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Computer Point has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

Computer Point Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Computer Point Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.433.38
103.543.45
203.653.56
503.813.73
1003.883.89
2004.224.2

Source: Dion Global

Computer Point Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Computer Point remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.77%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 93.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Computer Point Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTComputer Point - APPOINTMENT OF C.F.O.
Aug 06, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTComputer Point - RE CONSTITUTION OF COMMITTEE
Jul 24, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTComputer Point - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 15, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTComputer Point - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTComputer Point - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Computer Point

Computer Point Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1984PLC152180 and registration number is 152180. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohan Kha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Tapas Chowdhury
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Varma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Computer Point Share Price

What is the share price of Computer Point?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Computer Point is ₹3.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Computer Point?

The Computer Point is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Computer Point?

The market cap of Computer Point is ₹10.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Computer Point?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Computer Point are ₹3.40 and ₹3.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Computer Point?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Computer Point stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Computer Point is ₹5.60 and 52-week low of Computer Point is ₹3.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Computer Point performed historically in terms of returns?

The Computer Point has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.92% for the past month, -14.79% over 3 months, -37.38% over 1 year, 9.78% across 3 years, and 30.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Computer Point?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Computer Point are 1,133.33 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Computer Point News

More Computer Point News
Market Pulse