Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LORDS CHLORO ALKALI LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Smallcap | BSE
₹176.05 Closed
-3.06-5.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.10₹183.40
₹176.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹136.00₹418.80
₹176.05
Open Price
₹183.40
Prev. Close
₹181.60
Volume
4,787

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1181.6
  • R2187.15
  • R3190.9
  • Pivot
    177.85
  • S1172.3
  • S2168.55
  • S3163

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5275.6177.75
  • 10293.12169.07
  • 20315.39161.37
  • 50301.68158.6
  • 100240.37165.1
  • 200168.07174.36

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.6018.1519.234.30-32.55291.66104.12
6.00-0.0810.577.65-5.89245.5639.81
16.4211.3825.2616.551.45272.83135.92
11.908.8612.2814.82-19.05109.5627.75
8.245.823.06-2.51-21.5290.1351.73
10.040.58-4.47-13.12-14.68504.91365.31
18.976.356.03-2.36-27.20308.14204.34
18.693.4010.7631.1729.87840.681,537.88
6.6110.9312.0437.1512.71146.74124.80
1.572.39-9.59-17.565.27142.4146.48
0.699.8310.76-1.7018.63264.09533.65
22.1834.1142.7441.8028.1552.83-29.45

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. Share Holdings

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd.

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1979PLC002099 and registration number is 002099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 240.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Virmani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhav Dhir
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Srishti Dhir
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Mathur
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Rajbir Singh Makhni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Nayyar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Poonam Bisht
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd.?

The market cap of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is ₹442.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is 14.35 and PB ratio of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is ₹176.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is ₹418.80 and 52-week low of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is ₹136.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

