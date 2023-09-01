Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1979PLC002099 and registration number is 002099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 240.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is ₹442.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is 14.35 and PB ratio of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is ₹176.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is ₹418.80 and 52-week low of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is ₹136.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.