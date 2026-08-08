Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Lords Chloro Alkali Share Price

NSE
BSE

LORDS CHLORO ALKALI

Modis Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Lords Chloro Alkali along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹145.65 Closed
-0.24₹ -0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Lords Chloro Alkali Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.00₹148.95
₹145.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.45₹235.80
₹145.65
Open Price
₹146.25
Prev. Close
₹146.00
Volume
8,529

Source: Dion Global

Lords Chloro Alkali Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lords Chloro Alkali		1.852.86-0.75-3.42-27.45-1.7621.15
Tata Chemicals		-0.35-6.49-16.61-5.46-30.09-13.57-4.53
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		0.2213.03-14.7641.9517.420.195.82
GHCL		-0.482.16-17.40-16.43-21.79-7.123.20
TGV SRAAC		4.814.30-3.7919.09-1.553.1721.92
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers		1.14-1.506.4218.59-23.91-2.1337.74
Primo Chemicals		-5.88-1.54-5.505.80-12.12-27.650.72
Chemfab Alkalis		-3.30-1.26-12.42-7.87-45.174.8818.70
Caprolactam Chemicals		2.34-1.51-7.88-32.6916.64-6.09-6.51
Jayshree Chemicals		-1.991.55-11.66-12.18-24.62-3.90-3.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lords Chloro Alkali has declined 27.45% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Lords Chloro Alkali has outperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).

Lords Chloro Alkali Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lords Chloro Alkali Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5145.32145.22
10147.13145.29
20142.79143.66
50137.62140.63
100136.8141.46
200153.42147.55

Source: Dion Global

Lords Chloro Alkali Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lords Chloro Alkali remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Lords Chloro Alkali Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTLords Chloro Alkali - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTLords Chloro Alkali - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTLords Chloro Alkali - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 28, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTLords Chloro Alkali - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 28, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTLords Chloro Alkali - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA

Source: Dion Global

About Lords Chloro Alkali

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1979PLC002099 and registration number is 002099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 390.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Virmani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhav Dhir
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Mathur
    Whole Time Director - Technical
  • Ms. Srishti Dhir
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubha Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amia Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sakshi Vashisth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lords Chloro Alkali Share Price

What is the share price of Lords Chloro Alkali?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹145.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lords Chloro Alkali?

The Lords Chloro Alkali is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lords Chloro Alkali?

The market cap of Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹417.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lords Chloro Alkali?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lords Chloro Alkali are ₹148.95 and ₹144.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lords Chloro Alkali?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lords Chloro Alkali stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹235.80 and 52-week low of Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹108.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lords Chloro Alkali performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lords Chloro Alkali has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, 2.86% for the past month, -0.75% over 3 months, -27.45% over 1 year, -1.76% across 3 years, and 21.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lords Chloro Alkali?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lords Chloro Alkali are 12.65 and 1.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lords Chloro Alkali News

More Lords Chloro Alkali News
Market Pulse