What is the share price of Lords Chloro Alkali? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹145.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Lords Chloro Alkali? The Lords Chloro Alkali is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lords Chloro Alkali? The market cap of Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹417.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lords Chloro Alkali? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lords Chloro Alkali are ₹148.95 and ₹144.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lords Chloro Alkali? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lords Chloro Alkali stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹235.80 and 52-week low of Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹108.45 as on .

How has the Lords Chloro Alkali performed historically in terms of returns? The Lords Chloro Alkali has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, 2.86% for the past month, -0.75% over 3 months, -27.45% over 1 year, -1.76% across 3 years, and 21.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lords Chloro Alkali? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lords Chloro Alkali are 12.65 and 1.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global