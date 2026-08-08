Here's the live share price of Lords Chloro Alkali along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|1.85
|2.86
|-0.75
|-3.42
|-27.45
|-1.76
|21.15
|Tata Chemicals
|-0.35
|-6.49
|-16.61
|-5.46
|-30.09
|-13.57
|-4.53
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|0.22
|13.03
|-14.76
|41.95
|17.42
|0.19
|5.82
|GHCL
|-0.48
|2.16
|-17.40
|-16.43
|-21.79
|-7.12
|3.20
|TGV SRAAC
|4.81
|4.30
|-3.79
|19.09
|-1.55
|3.17
|21.92
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers
|1.14
|-1.50
|6.42
|18.59
|-23.91
|-2.13
|37.74
|Primo Chemicals
|-5.88
|-1.54
|-5.50
|5.80
|-12.12
|-27.65
|0.72
|Chemfab Alkalis
|-3.30
|-1.26
|-12.42
|-7.87
|-45.17
|4.88
|18.70
|Caprolactam Chemicals
|2.34
|-1.51
|-7.88
|-32.69
|16.64
|-6.09
|-6.51
|Jayshree Chemicals
|-1.99
|1.55
|-11.66
|-12.18
|-24.62
|-3.90
|-3.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lords Chloro Alkali has declined 27.45% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Lords Chloro Alkali has outperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|145.32
|145.22
|10
|147.13
|145.29
|20
|142.79
|143.66
|50
|137.62
|140.63
|100
|136.8
|141.46
|200
|153.42
|147.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lords Chloro Alkali remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Lords Chloro Alkali - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Lords Chloro Alkali - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Lords Chloro Alkali - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Lords Chloro Alkali - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Lords Chloro Alkali - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
Source: Dion Global
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1979PLC002099 and registration number is 002099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 390.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹145.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lords Chloro Alkali is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹417.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lords Chloro Alkali are ₹148.95 and ₹144.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lords Chloro Alkali stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹235.80 and 52-week low of Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹108.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lords Chloro Alkali has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, 2.86% for the past month, -0.75% over 3 months, -27.45% over 1 year, -1.76% across 3 years, and 21.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lords Chloro Alkali are 12.65 and 1.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global