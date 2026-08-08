What is the share price of Modipon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modipon is ₹30.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Modipon? The Modipon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modipon? The market cap of Modipon is ₹35.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modipon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modipon are ₹30.51 and ₹30.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modipon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modipon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modipon is ₹65.77 and 52-week low of Modipon is ₹27.90 as on .

How has the Modipon performed historically in terms of returns? The Modipon has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, -23.95% for the past month, -48.49% over 3 months, -25.28% over 1 year, -10.52% across 3 years, and 5.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modipon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modipon are -69.18 and -0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global