Here's the live share price of Modipon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modipon
|0
|-23.95
|-48.49
|-7.94
|-25.28
|-10.52
|5.23
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modipon has declined 25.28% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Modipon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.23
|31.02
|10
|32.23
|32.06
|20
|35.86
|34.82
|50
|42.85
|39.41
|100
|41.13
|40.62
|200
|39.96
|41.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modipon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.28%, FII holding unchanged at 8.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Modipon - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Q
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Modipon - Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Modipon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Modipon - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|May 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Modipon - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Re
Source: Dion Global
Modipon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993UP1965PLC003082 and registration number is 003082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modipon is ₹30.51 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Modipon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modipon is ₹35.32 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modipon are ₹30.51 and ₹30.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modipon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modipon is ₹65.77 and 52-week low of Modipon is ₹27.90 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Modipon has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, -23.95% for the past month, -48.49% over 3 months, -25.28% over 1 year, -10.52% across 3 years, and 5.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modipon are -69.18 and -0.38 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global