Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Modipon Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODIPON

Modis Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Modipon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.51 Closed
-1.61₹ -0.50
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Modipon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.51₹30.51
₹30.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.90₹65.77
₹30.51
Open Price
₹30.51
Prev. Close
₹31.01
Volume
350

Source: Dion Global

Modipon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modipon		0-23.95-48.49-7.94-25.28-10.525.23
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modipon has declined 25.28% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Modipon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Modipon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modipon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.2331.02
1032.2332.06
2035.8634.82
5042.8539.41
10041.1340.62
20039.9641.35

Source: Dion Global

Modipon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modipon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.28%, FII holding unchanged at 8.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Modipon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTModipon - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Q
Jul 27, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTModipon - Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
Jul 27, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTModipon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTModipon - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
May 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTModipon - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Re

Source: Dion Global

About Modipon

Modipon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993UP1965PLC003082 and registration number is 003082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aditee Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashi Kant Ranjan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kavita Rani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayur Maheshwari
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Modipon Share Price

What is the share price of Modipon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modipon is ₹30.51 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modipon?

The Modipon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modipon?

The market cap of Modipon is ₹35.32 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modipon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modipon are ₹30.51 and ₹30.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modipon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modipon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modipon is ₹65.77 and 52-week low of Modipon is ₹27.90 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Modipon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modipon has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, -23.95% for the past month, -48.49% over 3 months, -25.28% over 1 year, -10.52% across 3 years, and 5.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modipon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modipon are -69.18 and -0.38 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Modipon News

More Modipon News
Market Pulse