MODIPON LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.70 Closed
3.991.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Modipon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.02₹42.99
₹41.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.45₹56.00
₹41.70
Open Price
₹42.98
Prev. Close
₹40.10
Volume
667

Modipon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.79
  • R245.87
  • R348.76
  • Pivot
    40.9
  • S138.82
  • S235.93
  • S333.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.9540.01
  • 1035.3640.22
  • 2035.3640.44
  • 5035.0939.8
  • 10035.2838.66
  • 20043.9938.07

Modipon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.242.2315.6729.8710.9019.8386.16
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Modipon Ltd. Share Holdings

Modipon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Modipon Ltd.

Modipon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993UP1965PLC003082 and registration number is 003082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aditee Modi
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Shashi Kant Ranjan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavita Rani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur Maheshwari
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Modipon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modipon Ltd.?

The market cap of Modipon Ltd. is ₹48.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modipon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modipon Ltd. is -81.29 and PB ratio of Modipon Ltd. is -0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Modipon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modipon Ltd. is ₹41.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modipon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modipon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modipon Ltd. is ₹56.00 and 52-week low of Modipon Ltd. is ₹29.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

