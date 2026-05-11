JSW Energy reported a 38.36% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 573.53 crore in Q4FY26, from Rs 414.51 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,498.58 crore, up 41.05% YoY from Rs 3,189.39 crore reported in Q4FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations increased 60.92% YoY to Rs 18,901.13 crore from Rs 11,745.39 crore reported in FY25.

JSW Energy announces Rs 2 dividend

JSW Energy’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. Shareholders will need to approve the dividend at the company’s 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

If approved, the company will pay the dividend within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

The company has fixed June 5, 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend.

Q4FY26 highlights: Power generation rises sharply

JSW Energy said total power generation increased 48% year-on-year to 11.7 billion units (BUs) in Q4FY26.

Renewable energy generation rose 68% to 2.9 BUs, while thermal generation increased 43% to 8.8 BUs.

The company said long-term PPA generation grew 25% year-on-year to 8.6 BUs. Short-term generation surged 201% to 3.1 BUs.

The company attributed the growth to higher contribution from the Mahanadi thermal plant, Utkal project and renewable capacity additions.

Q4FY26 highlights:Capacity expansion gains pace

JSW Energy added 2.6 GW capacity during FY26, taking total installed generation capacity to 13,454 MW.

Renewable installed capacity stood at 7,796 MW at the end of FY26.

The company said it added 118 MW renewable capacity during Q4FY26 alone.

FY26 highlights

Thermal business remain the key contributor in Q4FY26 revenue growth. Revenue from the thermal sector surged to Rs 13,212.23 crore from Rs 7,941.75 crore in FY25. Revenue from the renewable energy business also climbed to Rs 5,625.75 crore from Rs 3,578.90 crore a year ago.

About JSW Energy

JSW Energy, part of JSW Group, is one of India’s leading private power companies. The company operates across thermal, hydro, solar and wind power generation and is aggressively expanding its renewable energy portfolio.

JSW Energy share price

The share price of JSW Energy has gained 6.63% in past six months and 10.98% so far this year.