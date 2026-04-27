JSW Group is set to enter the Indian passenger vehicle market later this year, beginning with a handful of company-owned showrooms ahead of its first product launch, expected to be an SUV featuring plug-in hybrid technology.

Sources indicate that the initial retail footprint will focus on key metros such as Delhi and Mumbai, with the company adopting an experience-led sales model similar to global EV players like Tesla. Alongside these company-operated outlets, JSW Motors is also expected to roll out a traditional dealership network closer to the launch of its first vehicle, to be sourced from its Chinese partner, Chery Automobile.

The company-owned showrooms will serve as brand-building hubs, showcasing not just the first model but also upcoming products. These future offerings are expected to span multiple powertrains as part of JSW’s phased expansion strategy.

“JSW Motors will enter the passenger vehicle segment in 2026 with a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) including PHEV and REEV, followed by a phased expansion of our portfolio across segments and powertrains. Our platform-led approach enables flexibility, scalability, and responsiveness to evolving customer needs,” a company spokesperson said.

Retail strategy

On the retail strategy, the spokesperson added, “We will start with experience centres, designed as curated spaces for customers to interact with our products, learn about our technology, and connect with the JSW Motors brand. Dealerships will follow in line with our product rollout, with initial outlets going live closer to launch.”

JSW Motors is simultaneously ramping up its India engineering and manufacturing capabilities as part of a broader multi-brand automotive strategy. The company is placing a strong emphasis on localisation, aiming to build a domestic ecosystem while leveraging global technology partnerships.

“By combining global technology with strong Indian execution, we are partnering with leading players across software, platforms, and powertrain systems, while ensuring value creation remains rooted in India. Our upcoming facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will bring this vision to life as a next-generation manufacturing ecosystem built for scale, agility, and the future of mobility,” the spokesperson said.