Eversource Capital-backed mobility platform Lithium Urban Technologies has secured a strategic investment from JSW Green Mobility as it aims for a three-fold growth over the next two years.

In a statement, the company said the move is aimed at accelerating its expansion amid rising demand for reliable, technology-enabled, and sustainable mobility solutions that are continuing to grow across enterprise and digital mobility ecosystems.

JSW Green Mobility outlines growth drivers

The company said that the investment marks the next phase of growth for the company as it continues to expand its fleet, charging infrastructure and technology capabilities.

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“India’s mobility landscape is undergoing a structural transformation, driven by rapid urbanisation, electrification and the growing scale of digital commerce. We believe the future will be shaped by integrated, technology-led mobility platforms that can deliver reliability, operational efficiency and scale,” said Parth Jindal of JSW Group.

Jindal added that Lithium has built a differentiated business with strong execution capabilities and high quality infrastructure.

Lithium Urban Tech business

The company has built an integrated mobility platform spanning electric fleets, charging infrastructure, fleet intelligence systems and centralised operational command capabilities.

Lithium Urban Technologies currently manages over 25,000 trips daily through a network of more than 3,000 vehicles and 1,300 chargers, serving over 100 enterprise customers.

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“Mobility is increasingly becoming an ecosystem play, where value will accrue not to individual assets, but to platforms that can integrate infrastructure, technology and operations at scale. Lithium has built a business with strong operating foundations and this investment by JSW Green Mobility provides significant headroom for growth,” said Dhanpal Jhaveri, Chief Executive Officer, Eversource Capital.

He said by combining fleets, charging infrastructure, intelligent mobility systems and centralised operational oversight within a single platform, Lithium has developed capabilities that are increasingly difficult to replicate at scale.

Lithium Urban Tech funding and valuation

Before the JSW deal, Lithium Urban Tech had raised $26.8 million in 6 funding rounds. As per data platform Tracxn the company’s post money valuation was $50 million in the last funding round.

Further, it clocked a revenue of Rs 192 crore in FY25 while incurring a loss of Rs 62 crore during the same period, Tracxn data shows.