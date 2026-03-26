JSW Motors has partnered with French firm Dassault Systèmes for digital support. The company said that it will use Dassault Systèmes’ platform as its core digital backbone for the upcoming New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) as part of a collaboration.

The partnership aims to advance the localization of the company’s product development capabilities by deploying Dassault’s 3DX platform, a statement said.

Design and manufacturing systems integration

In parallel, JSW Motors said it is implementing a manufacturing execution system on the same platform, enabling seamless digital continuity and end-to-end traceability.

“We are building a technology-led future mobility ecosystem which is engineered in India. We have partnered with Dassault SystAmes to embed its digital platform across the vehicle lifecycle, from design to manufacturing at JSW Motors,” said Ranjan Nayak, CEO, JSW Motors.

JSW Motors looks for domestic suppliers

The company, he said, is also in “advanced discussions” with several additional domestic suppliers to further deepen localization and strengthen India’s automotive supply chain, he added.

“The Indian automotive industry is at a pivotal inflection point. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform will empower JSW Motors to manage the growing complexity of software-defined vehicles while enabling end-to-end integration across their entire value chain, from design and engineering to manufacturing and lifecycle management,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault SystAmes.

By building virtual twins of their products and processes, Dassault Systèmes will help drive greater innovation, efficiency, and agility, ensuring scalability and sustained competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market, he added.

Supply issues

JSW Motors is investing $3 billion in its carmaking venture and plans to make hybrid and electric vehicles in the western state of Maharashtra. It plans to initially use imported components while ⁠building ​a local supply chain.

Earlier last month, JSW Group warned that its first car launch could be delayed unless New Delhi fast-tracks licences to import parts from China, Reuters reported.

As per the Reuters report, JSW has written to the Indian industries ministry urging ⁠it to expedite approval for its Chinese suppliers of safety glass, including windshields and sunroofs. The suppliers were chosen after an “exhaustive exploration” of domestic and global options, the report quoted company.