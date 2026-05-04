Indian real-estate company Godrej Properties has reported double-digit growth in its net profit and revenue driven by strong growth in annual booking value and high cash flow collections. The company has also announced a dividend for FY26.

Godrej Properties: Q4 net profit rises 70%

The real estate developer reported its consolidated net profit for the reporting quarter at nearly Rs 650 crore, rising over 70% year-on-year from nearly Rs 382 crore reported in the corresponding quarter the previous fiscal. Sequentially, the company’s profit rose by a whooping 233% from Rs 195 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Godrej Properties consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY26 was clocked at Rs 3,458 crore, as it increased by nearly 64% YoY against Rs 2,121 crore reported in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, its topline rose around 594% from Rs 498 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Godrej Properties: Q4 highest booking value

The company in its investor presentation has stated that it recorded its highest ever quarterly and annual ever booking values this fiscal.

“Q4 FY26 booking value was the highest quarterly bookings ever by GPL equaling the previous best ever quarter in Q4 FY25 and growing 21% QoQ to INR 10,163 crores,” it said. The company added that the booking value was achieved through the sale of 4,789 units with a total area of 7.3 million sq. ft.

Similarly, for FY26, the real-estate firm said it saw its highest ever bookings as they increased 16% YoY to Rs 34,171 crore. “This was achieved through the sale of 17,513 units with a total area of 27 million sq. ft., a YoY volume growth of 5%,” it added.

Godrej Properties: Board recommends Rs 10 dividend

For FY26 the company’s senior management has proposed a dividend of Rs 10 per share of face value Rs 5 each, subject to shareholder approval. This marks the highest-ever dividend payout by the company.

If approved, the record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for Tuesday, July 28, and the beneficiaries shall receive the payment before Thursday, September 3, it said in its filing.

Godrej Properties: Board approves fundraising worth Rs 3,000 crore

The company’s board has approved raising of funds worth Rs 3,000 crore via the issuance of securities like non-convertible debentures, bonds and other debt securities on a private placement basis.

Godrej Properties: Share Price

In the intra-day session, the company’s stock was up nearly 2%. Over the past month the stock has delivered a return of nearly 18%. So far this year the stock has declined by more than 7%.