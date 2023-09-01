What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is ₹3,570.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is 43.34 and PB ratio of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is 3.71 as on .

What is the share price of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is ₹428.20 as on .