Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.07
|-3.70
|19.56
|32.37
|19.34
|1,367.58
|356.96
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.14
|6.07
|23.22
|31.15
|32.24
|181.66
|200.29
|11.78
|10.71
|16.93
|136.75
|320.33
|554.85
|627.03
|14.03
|11.38
|32.70
|59.01
|37.50
|153.13
|174.39
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|0.86
|1.01
|4.00
|24.49
|14.97
|248.30
|306.90
|11.18
|9.00
|37.40
|85.31
|134.23
|401.48
|63.05
|7.13
|15.73
|21.76
|55.39
|53.80
|97.00
|-27.85
|6.28
|12.87
|28.55
|52.95
|9.27
|582.48
|276.50
|4.09
|-6.02
|6.41
|21.92
|16.71
|92.11
|103.69
|3.19
|12.05
|10.05
|6.43
|6.60
|119.76
|131.32
|3.80
|7.95
|44.88
|104.37
|154.19
|629.68
|339.56
|4.21
|1.15
|19.69
|35.21
|9.54
|9.54
|9.54
|-5.59
|75.04
|83.88
|138.85
|114.66
|2,065.22
|428.85
|1.01
|-1.19
|-0.92
|26.37
|54.56
|356.84
|283.35
|3.53
|0.85
|9.13
|8.98
|-12.72
|136.44
|35.79
|10.49
|15.98
|65.94
|93.35
|57.47
|803.85
|388.54
|-1.37
|-0.38
|22.30
|51.78
|62.60
|175.50
|127.17
|4.60
|23.75
|120.58
|285.08
|135.95
|372.79
|68.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1991PLC015817 and registration number is 015817. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is ₹3,570.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is 43.34 and PB ratio of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is 3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is ₹428.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is ₹492.00 and 52-week low of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is ₹262.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.