Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹428.20 Closed
-1.8-7.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹425.05₹446.95
₹428.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹262.10₹492.00
₹428.20
Open Price
₹446.95
Prev. Close
₹436.05
Volume
67,480

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1442.15
  • R2455.5
  • R3464.05
  • Pivot
    433.6
  • S1420.25
  • S2411.7
  • S3398.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5386.55439.6
  • 10385.44438.48
  • 20373.39436.82
  • 50366.07421.52
  • 100324.87397.17
  • 200281.76368.34

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.07-3.7019.5632.3719.341,367.58356.96
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.146.0723.2231.1532.24181.66200.29
11.7810.7116.93136.75320.33554.85627.03
14.0311.3832.7059.0137.50153.13174.39
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
0.861.014.0024.4914.97248.30306.90
11.189.0037.4085.31134.23401.4863.05
7.1315.7321.7655.3953.8097.00-27.85
6.2812.8728.5552.959.27582.48276.50
4.09-6.026.4121.9216.7192.11103.69
3.1912.0510.056.436.60119.76131.32
3.807.9544.88104.37154.19629.68339.56
4.211.1519.6935.219.549.549.54
-5.5975.0483.88138.85114.662,065.22428.85
1.01-1.19-0.9226.3754.56356.84283.35
3.530.859.138.98-12.72136.4435.79
10.4915.9865.9493.3557.47803.85388.54
-1.37-0.3822.3051.7862.60175.50127.17
4.6023.75120.58285.08135.95372.7968.85

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1991PLC015817 and registration number is 015817. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dipakkumar G Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Shekhar G Patel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Aneri D Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Tarang M Desai
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bharat J Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish H Modi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Palak M Pancholi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is ₹3,570.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is 43.34 and PB ratio of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is 3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is ₹428.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is ₹492.00 and 52-week low of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. is ₹262.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

