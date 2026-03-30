Looking for the next multibagger often feels like looking for a needle in a haystack. While retail investors dissect yesterday’s winners, ace investor Vijay Kedia suggests looking for a “SMILE” instead. His framework targeting small firms with large aspirations is less about luck and more about a calculated bet on structural scaling.

At the heart of this strategy lies a delicate balance of size and maturity. Kedia’s SMILE strategy filters for companies that are small enough to grow yet experienced enough to avoid rookie errors. It is a rigorous test designed to catch businesses before they become common knowledge, demanding a level of foresight that most market participants lack.

So, as we get ready for FY27, I ran the SMILE test and found two stocks that pass it. They possess the requisite market potential and the management experience required to weather market cycles. Whether these stocks can deliver on their multibagger promise remains to be seen, but their alignment with this proven framework makes them impossible to ignore.

Ganesh Housing Ltd: Why This Debt-Free Real Estate Stock Passes the SMILE Test

Incorporated in 1991, Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd is in the business of real estate development in residential and commercial segment and infrastructure projects.

With a current market cap of Rs 4,560 cr, the company deals in organized housing and construction and has sold 22+ Mn Sqft of real estate space, with another 35 Mn Sqft under development. Additionally, company aims to extend its presence into Special Economic Zone and township format development.

Let us now take a look at how this stock passes the strong SMILE Test.

Kedia’s SMILE Test Rating

S – Small in Size: Kedia typically looks for companies with a market cap below Rs 5,000 Cr. At its current size, Ganesh Housing is small enough to provide the multibagger potential he seeks but has enough scale to be a dominant player in its specific geography (Gujarat).

M – Medium in Experience: Kedia avoids newborn companies and prefers management teams that have survived multiple business cycles. Ganesh Housing, incorporated in 1991, has navigated the 2008 financial crisis, the implementation of RERA, and the post-COVID real estate shift. This survival is a key indicator of management maturity.

L – Large in Aspiration: The company isn’t just maintaining status quo; its pipeline is significantly larger than its historical output with 35 million sq. ft. under development and over 22 million sq. ft. already delivered. This is backed by aggressive financials, a 4-year & 5-year Profit CAGR of 104% and 48% respectively. Add to that the Return on Equity (ROE) of 38%. In Kedia’s terms, this is a company with fire in its belly to move from a regional player to a much larger entity.

E – Extra-large Potential: Kedia looks for a big pond. The ongoing economic expansion in Gujarat, particularly with the development of GIFT City and surrounding infrastructure, provides a massive addressable market. Being a large fish in the growing Gujarat real estate pond fits the requirement for long-term scalability.

Not only that, but there are also 3 more areas that Kedia looks at which Ganesh Housing clears as well.

Virtually Debt-Free: The company has aggressively reduced debt and is now almost debt-free (Debt-to-Equity 0.03). Kedia famously avoids companies with heavy interest burdens.

Skin in the Game: Promoter holding is high at 73%, with zero pledged shares. This aligns with Kedia’s preference for honest and committed management.

Capital Efficiency: A ROCE of 44% is exceptionally high for a capital-intensive industry like real estate, suggesting superior capital allocation, a hallmark of the smart Investor favourite.

Let us now also look at the core financials of the company in the last 5 years, to see if it has what it takes to sustain the credibility.

FY FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Compound

Growth 9MFY26 Sales/Rs Cr 267 168 383 616 891 959 29% 416 EBITDA/Rs Cr -53 -48 134 252 624 779 Turnaround 351 Net Profits/Rs Cr -120 -105 71 102 461 598 48% 255

The share price of Ganesh Housing Ltd was around Rs 59 in March 2021 and as of closing on 27th March 2026 it was at Rs 547. That is a jump of over 825% which exemplifies the Extra-large potential Kedia looks for in his SMILE framework

The stock price however has seen a big correction of 63% in the last year from its all-time high of Rs 1,485 to its current price of Rs 547, which is closer to its 52-week low of Rs 541. This is exactly where the Experience (M) and Aspiration (L) of the management will be truly put to the test.

This correction was triggered by a 32% drop in sales and a 23% dip in profits, which broke the stock’s growth momentum. Foreign Institutional investors (FIIs) nearly halved their holdings while Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) participation doubled. Most importantly, debtor days spiked from 50 in FY24 to 131 in Fy25, meaning the company is struggling to collect cash and monetize its projects.

The company’s share is currently trading at a PE of 11x, and the industry median currently is 24x, which means the company is possibly undervalued. The 10-year median PE of the company is however 12x while the industry median for the same period is 32x.

Frontier Springs Ltd: The Railway Multibagger Passing Vijay Kedia’s SMILE Framework

Incorporated in 1981, Frontier Springs Ltd is mainly engaged in the production of L.H.B. Springs and Hot Coiled Compression Springs and Forging items for Wagon, Locomotives and Carriage.

With a market cap of Rs 1,519 cr, the company is a certified manufacturer specializing in hot-coiled compression springs, air springs, and forged components primarily for Indian Railways. The company supplies components for wagons, carriages, and locomotives, including India’s fastest train, the Vande Bharat Express.

The company has an enviable clientele that includes Chittranjan Locomotive Works, Banaras Locomotive Works, Frontier Alloy Steels, Patiala Locomotive Works, BHEL, Titagarh, IRCTC, Texmaco, Rail Coach Factory and Integral Coach Factory.

Here is how the stock fares on the SMILE test.

Kedia’s SMILE Test Rating

S – Small in Size: With a market cap of Rs 1,519 cr, the company remains a small-cap player despite of a dominant market share in high-value components like LHB springs and air springs for rail coaches. Something Kedia looks for in his SMILE picks.

M – Medium in Experience: With incorporation in 1981, the management has over four decades of experience and has successfully transitioned from basic leaf springs to high-tech suspension systems for modern trains.

L – Large in Aspiration: As a supplier to Vande Bharat, the company is an integral part of India’s fastest train projects. Recent forays into forging and air springs for metro rails demonstrate a clear vision to scale.

E – Extra-large Potential: The pond is the entire Indian Railway network shifting to LHB coaches and Metro Rail projects in 50+ cities, a multi-decade runway. Like Kedia looks for, the company has Not only that, but there are also 3 more areas that Kedia looks at which Ganesh Housing clears as well.

And like Ganesh Housing above, Frontier Springs also clears 3 more tests that Kedia looks for…

Virtually Debt-Free: The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, which makes it free from hefty interest payments. Hence, fitting Kedia’s check for companies with heavy interest burdens.

Skin in the Game: Promoter holding is 52%%, with zero pledged shares, once again aligning with Kedia’s hunt for committed management.

Capital Efficiency: A ROCE of 42% while the industry median is just 14x, making it a sight for the eyes of smart value investors.

Let us now also take a look at the long-term core financials of the company (Standalone)

FY FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Compound

Growth 9MFY26 Sales/Rs Cr 100 77 84 107 135 231 18% 239 EBITDA/Rs Cr 20 13 12 13 21 50 20% 62 Net Profits/Rs Cr 14 8 8 7 13 35 19% 45

As we can see, the company has already surpassed the FY25 figures in just the first 3 quarters of FY26, which means the company is headed to a stronger end to FY26.

The share price of Frontier Springs Ltd was around Rs 90 in March 2021 and as of closing on 27th March 2026 it was at Rs 1,286, logging a jump of 1,329% in 5 years. A classic example of the Extra-large potential Kedia is always on the lookout for.

Despite its five-year rally, the stock is currently trading at a 30% discount from its all-time high of Rs 1,823 reached earlier this year.

The discount is a cool-off after the stock got way ahead of itself. Even though profits grew by strongly, the price became too expensive compared to the company’s actual book value. After the March bonus issue, investors started selling to lock in their gains, fearing that the current rush of massive railway orders might eventually slow down.

The company’s share is currently trading at a PE of 27, and the industry median currently is 24x. The 10-year median PE of the company is however 15x while the industry median for the same period is 25x.

Smile or Sigh – Will These Smallcaps Continue Their Momentum?

The SMILE framework is not a magic wand but a strong test. While retail investors often chase momentum, the strategy of Vijay Kedia demands the patience to look for structural scaling before the rest of the market catches on. Both Ganesh Housing and Frontier Springs represent the classic tension of small-cap investing. The gap between a brilliant roadmap and the friction of reality.

Ganesh Housing offers a masterclass in the Extra-Large potential of regional dominance, yet its recent 63% correction and the spike in debtor days to 131 serve as a sobering reminder. A company can be a cash king on paper, but if that cash is trapped in the books, the small size of the firm makes it vulnerable to liquidity crunches.

On the other hand, Frontier Springs is riding a multi-decade tailwind in the Indian Railways sector. Its ability to surpass FY25 earnings in just nine months of FY26 suggests the Large Aspiration is being met with actual execution. However, with a PE of 27 sitting above the industry median, the market has already begun to price in its “SMILE.”

How these two stocks will do in FY27 will be a fascinating ride to watch. The best way to keep tabs is to add these stocks to a watchlist and keep a close eye on them.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in and www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, He was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.