Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BARBEQUE-NATION HOSPITALITY LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹701.95 Closed
0.271.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹695.00₹708.65
₹701.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹592.00₹1,220.00
₹701.95
Open Price
₹700.05
Prev. Close
₹700.05
Volume
52,372

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1707.05
  • R2713.2
  • R3717.75
  • Pivot
    702.5
  • S1696.35
  • S2691.8
  • S3685.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,048.59699.15
  • 101,053.58695.15
  • 201,062.45689.07
  • 501,096.9678.4
  • 1001,084.7689.3
  • 2001,163.26759.41

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. Share Holdings

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund20,60,9380.54139.83
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund7,05,9690.7447.9
Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan7,00,0001.3447.5
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund5,90,1280.4840.04
Tata Multicap Fund5,20,0001.5335.28
UTI Long Term Equity Fund3,32,4680.7122.56
Invesco India Smallcap Fund2,93,2390.8219.9
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund2,78,8180.9218.92
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund2,30,0000.1415.61
Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund2,27,9660.3815.47
View All Mutual Funds

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2006PLC073031 and registration number is 073031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage services provided by hotels, restaurants, caterers, etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 761.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T Narayanan Unni
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Kayum Dhanani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Suchitra Dhanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raoof Razak Dhanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devinjit Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Chaudhari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Revathy Ashok
    Independent Director

FAQs on Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.?

The market cap of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is ₹2,737.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is -211.27 and PB ratio of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is 6.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is ₹701.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is ₹1,220.00 and 52-week low of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is ₹592.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

