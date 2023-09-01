What is the Market Cap of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.? The market cap of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is ₹2,737.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.? P/E ratio of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is -211.27 and PB ratio of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is 6.38 as on .

What is the share price of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is ₹701.95 as on .