Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
|0.29
|0.26
|-9.62
|115.38
|72.76
|151.05
|-33.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|20,60,938
|0.54
|139.83
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|7,05,969
|0.74
|47.9
|Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan
|7,00,000
|1.34
|47.5
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|5,90,128
|0.48
|40.04
|Tata Multicap Fund
|5,20,000
|1.53
|35.28
|UTI Long Term Equity Fund
|3,32,468
|0.71
|22.56
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|2,93,239
|0.82
|19.9
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|2,78,818
|0.92
|18.92
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|2,30,000
|0.14
|15.61
|Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund
|2,27,966
|0.38
|15.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2006PLC073031 and registration number is 073031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage services provided by hotels, restaurants, caterers, etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 761.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is ₹2,737.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is -211.27 and PB ratio of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is 6.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is ₹701.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is ₹1,220.00 and 52-week low of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is ₹592.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.