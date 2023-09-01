Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.56
|-7.11
|3.55
|-4.93
|6.24
|15.51
|24.62
|-5.80
|-14.81
|-20.39
|-7.32
|-48.50
|31.18
|31.18
|-0.80
|-7.31
|19.80
|31.70
|3.38
|105.02
|13,021.05
|3.22
|-0.93
|3.43
|12.82
|-3.71
|175.36
|142.58
|5.49
|13.06
|29.38
|106.74
|59.25
|89.89
|89.89
|1.82
|-4.98
|12.27
|-1.50
|25.19
|648.62
|722.66
|7.04
|5.04
|6.78
|17.88
|38.31
|284.65
|284.65
|2.38
|5.94
|13.24
|7.72
|1,013.88
|2,951.06
|2,970.12
|4.41
|31.69
|33.62
|28.63
|-11.83
|6.16
|6.16
|1.49
|-1.28
|2.33
|-4.80
|-0.97
|88.65
|137.45
|2.26
|1.12
|7.10
|0.56
|11.04
|-8.59
|196.72
|-10.00
|-36.84
|-46.00
|-58.42
|-74.66
|-28.48
|-20.00
|2.19
|-10.40
|20.52
|4.11
|0.20
|1,578.40
|1,578.40
|0
|42.86
|42.86
|-16.67
|-33.33
|-76.74
|-96.44
|0.76
|8.84
|-2.20
|15.27
|2.56
|87.79
|-26.87
|3.54
|1.90
|-10.56
|0.63
|-30.90
|-30.00
|-22.47
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|14,18,816
|2.14
|121.84
|Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|2,00,530
|0.5
|17.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TG1986PLC006957 and registration number is 006957. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 915.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is ₹2,2.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is 106.18 and PB ratio of Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is 4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is ₹821.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agro Tech Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is ₹969.80 and 52-week low of Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is ₹707.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.