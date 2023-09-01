Follow Us

AGRO TECH FOODS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹821.70 Closed
0.665.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Agro Tech Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹814.10₹825.80
₹821.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹707.40₹969.80
₹821.70
Open Price
₹816.50
Prev. Close
₹816.30
Volume
3,412

Agro Tech Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1825.3
  • R2829.6
  • R3835.2
  • Pivot
    819.7
  • S1815.4
  • S2809.8
  • S3805.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5763.72820.65
  • 10744.3825.42
  • 20746.49833.52
  • 50761.31835.99
  • 100789.65832.98
  • 200835.3832.02

Agro Tech Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

Agro Tech Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Agro Tech Foods Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund14,18,8162.14121.84
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan2,00,5300.517.22

Agro Tech Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TG1986PLC006957 and registration number is 006957. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 915.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. James Patrick Kinnerk
    Chairman
  • Lt. Gen. D B Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjaya Kulkarni
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Bewoor
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra Ambwani
    Director
  • Ms. Veena Vishindas Gidwani
    Director
  • Mr. Trevor John Foster
    Director
  • Mr. Pedro Labayen de Inza
    Director

FAQs on Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Agro Tech Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is ₹2,2.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Agro Tech Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is 106.18 and PB ratio of Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is 4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Agro Tech Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is ₹821.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agro Tech Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agro Tech Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is ₹969.80 and 52-week low of Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is ₹707.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

