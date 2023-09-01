Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TG1986PLC006957 and registration number is 006957. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 915.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.