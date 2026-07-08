Kusumgar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990MH1990PLC056871 and registration number is 056871. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 675.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.