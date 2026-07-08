Kusumgar has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 8, 2026 and will close on Jul 10, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹398.00-419.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-5.27
|10.58
|21.51
|7.44
|-19.96
|4.63
|1.51
|Sanathan Textiles
|2.29
|10.12
|3.41
|3.23
|-8.76
|5.54
|3.29
|Jindal Worldwide
|-1.63
|6.84
|43.49
|1.37
|-38.75
|-23.06
|16.72
|GHCL Textiles
|11.13
|14.82
|44.07
|48.68
|19.48
|9.6
|10.11
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-1.49
|3.97
|30.91
|23.49
|-11.69
|-8.25
|-7.94
|Kesoram Industries
|-7.04
|-4.95
|2.03
|-6.71
|96.47
|-45.13
|-33.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|16.76
|54.6
|46.13
|46.13
|46.13
|13.48
|7.88
|Shree Karni Fabcom
|-0.56
|2.27
|10.39
|-10.49
|-28.7
|15.9
|9.26
|RRIL
|3.33
|-11.82
|17.13
|17.13
|17.13
|5.41
|3.21
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-7.24
|4.88
|24.08
|1.28
|-22.51
|-15.67
|-11.5
|Premco Global
|2.45
|0.45
|-12.82
|-12.82
|-12.82
|-4.47
|-2.71
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|-0.96
|-4.35
|-3.16
|1.69
|-16.45
|-38.71
|42.22
|Digjam
|-3.98
|1.14
|4.72
|-15.42
|0.48
|-20.06
|20.69
|Ken Enterprises
|-8.85
|3.76
|-5.09
|-21.41
|-9.92
|-24.68
|-15.64
|Banaras Beads
|0.81
|-0.97
|-3.97
|-18.76
|-15.45
|6.67
|11.73
|Shiva Mills
|2.02
|-0.39
|30.45
|5.36
|-18.28
|-4.22
|-6.74
|SVP Global Textiles
|1.83
|1.57
|62.08
|1.83
|18.96
|-27.83
|-48.58
|Morarjee Textiles
|4.51
|23.25
|36.43
|22.22
|18.44
|-21.66
|-15.52
|Paramount Dye Tec
|9.31
|0.62
|8.72
|-18.1
|-33.82
|-27.67
|-17.67
Source: Dion Global
Kusumgar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990MH1990PLC056871 and registration number is 056871. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 675.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global