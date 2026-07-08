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Kusumgar Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Kusumgar has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 8, 2026 and will close on Jul 10, 2026. The price band has been set at 398.00-419.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Kusumgar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Kusumgar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Technical Fibres		-5.2710.5821.517.44-19.964.631.51
Sanathan Textiles		2.2910.123.413.23-8.765.543.29
Jindal Worldwide		-1.636.8443.491.37-38.75-23.0616.72
GHCL Textiles		11.1314.8244.0748.6819.489.610.11
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-1.493.9730.9123.49-11.69-8.25-7.94
Kesoram Industries		-7.04-4.952.03-6.7196.47-45.13-33.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		16.7654.646.1346.1346.1313.487.88
Shree Karni Fabcom		-0.562.2710.39-10.49-28.715.99.26
RRIL		3.33-11.8217.1317.1317.135.413.21
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-7.244.8824.081.28-22.51-15.67-11.5
Premco Global		2.450.45-12.82-12.82-12.82-4.47-2.71
SEL Manufacturing Company		-0.96-4.35-3.161.69-16.45-38.7142.22
Digjam		-3.981.144.72-15.420.48-20.0620.69
Ken Enterprises		-8.853.76-5.09-21.41-9.92-24.68-15.64
Banaras Beads		0.81-0.97-3.97-18.76-15.456.6711.73
Shiva Mills		2.02-0.3930.455.36-18.28-4.22-6.74
SVP Global Textiles		1.831.5762.081.8318.96-27.83-48.58
Morarjee Textiles		4.5123.2536.4322.2218.44-21.66-15.52
Paramount Dye Tec		9.310.628.72-18.1-33.82-27.67-17.67

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Kusumgar

Kusumgar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990MH1990PLC056871 and registration number is 056871. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 675.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankur Kothari
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kaushal Jaysingh Sampat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepti Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nihar Ajay Parikh
    Independent Director

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