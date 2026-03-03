Here's the live share price of True Green Bio Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of True Green Bio Energy has gained 48.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 24.48%.
True Green Bio Energy’s current P/E of -442.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|True Green Bio Energy
|56.52
|72.79
|78.14
|94.08
|23.70
|77.52
|45.37
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-1.16
|-13.89
|-6.24
|-17.41
|-16.88
|3.12
|4.27
|Sanathan Textiles
|-4.42
|-9.93
|-14.00
|-22.87
|26.63
|0.60
|0.36
|Jindal Worldwide
|-3.81
|-12.83
|-25.77
|-35.72
|-69.48
|-27.85
|16.41
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|-0.67
|-0.54
|3.91
|12.62
|43.71
|156.43
|121.53
|VTM
|-4.04
|14.57
|2.38
|11.19
|4.94
|56.23
|50.76
|GHCL Textiles
|-5.45
|-5.99
|0.96
|-6.96
|-0.39
|1.13
|0.68
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|-0.07
|1.05
|-13.43
|-18.14
|13.41
|13.01
|6.73
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-2.88
|-3.40
|-10.61
|-18.95
|-16.02
|-14.26
|-6.94
|Kesoram Industries
|-1.01
|-3.28
|64.62
|67.11
|-95.58
|-46.96
|-33.79
|Osiajee Texfab
|0.25
|-6.86
|16.43
|66.07
|241.92
|110.33
|79.51
|Anand Rayons
|-18.46
|-62.16
|-73.77
|-68.20
|-44.42
|39.90
|26.87
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|8.84
|5.98
|-10.63
|-19.30
|3.80
|38.01
|44.50
|RRIL
|-1.73
|-5.03
|-16.12
|-6.18
|-3.13
|7.58
|5.85
|Game Changers Texfab
|5.22
|-14.36
|-16.28
|4.16
|4.16
|1.37
|0.82
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.24
|-13.78
|-27.08
|-25.54
|-29.12
|-18.49
|-12.09
|Hari Govind International
|0
|10.22
|10.22
|58.05
|344.29
|64.40
|34.75
|Premco Global
|-2.94
|-4.19
|-6.52
|-8.16
|5.53
|6.49
|5.30
|Globus Power Generation
|-3.09
|-3.53
|-9.96
|-11.39
|-10.34
|-2.37
|14.10
|Yajur Fibres
|-10.58
|-37.21
|-63.50
|-63.50
|-63.50
|-28.53
|-18.26
Over the last one year, True Green Bio Energy has gained 23.70% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, True Green Bio Energy has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.55
|77.83
|10
|69.76
|73.6
|20
|66.92
|69.8
|50
|62.88
|66.16
|100
|66.42
|66.04
|200
|67.49
|68.54
In the latest quarter, True Green Bio Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 25.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 15, 2026, 1:26 AM IST
|True Green Bio Energ - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December, 2025
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:45 AM IST
|True Green Bio Energ - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December, 2025
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
|True Green Bio Energ - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025.
|Feb 10, 2026, 5:44 AM IST
|True Green Bio Energ - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months E
|Feb 05, 2026, 8:18 PM IST
|True Green Bio Energ - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
True Green Bio Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111GJ2003PLC043354 and registration number is 043354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for True Green Bio Energy is ₹108.86 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The True Green Bio Energy is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of True Green Bio Energy is ₹325.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of True Green Bio Energy are ₹108.86 and ₹90.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which True Green Bio Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of True Green Bio Energy is ₹121.95 and 52-week low of True Green Bio Energy is ₹52.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The True Green Bio Energy has shown returns of 20.0% over the past day, 77.01% for the past month, 64.94% over 3 months, 24.48% over 1 year, 76.05% across 3 years, and 48.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of True Green Bio Energy are -442.52 and 2.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.