True Green Bio Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRUE GREEN BIO ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of True Green Bio Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹108.86 Closed
20.00₹ 18.14
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

True Green Bio Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.00₹108.86
₹108.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.75₹121.95
₹108.86
Open Price
₹90.00
Prev. Close
₹90.72
Volume
3,04,266

Over the last 5 years, the share price of True Green Bio Energy has gained 48.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 24.48%.

True Green Bio Energy’s current P/E of -442.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

True Green Bio Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
True Green Bio Energy		56.5272.7978.1494.0823.7077.5245.37
Garware Technical Fibres		-1.16-13.89-6.24-17.41-16.883.124.27
Sanathan Textiles		-4.42-9.93-14.00-22.8726.630.600.36
Jindal Worldwide		-3.81-12.83-25.77-35.72-69.48-27.8516.41
Aayush Art and Bullion		-0.67-0.543.9112.6243.71156.43121.53
VTM		-4.0414.572.3811.194.9456.2350.76
GHCL Textiles		-5.45-5.990.96-6.96-0.391.130.68
Voith Paper Fabrics India		-0.071.05-13.43-18.1413.4113.016.73
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-2.88-3.40-10.61-18.95-16.02-14.26-6.94
Kesoram Industries		-1.01-3.2864.6267.11-95.58-46.96-33.79
Osiajee Texfab		0.25-6.8616.4366.07241.92110.3379.51
Anand Rayons		-18.46-62.16-73.77-68.20-44.4239.9026.87
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		8.845.98-10.63-19.303.8038.0144.50
RRIL		-1.73-5.03-16.12-6.18-3.137.585.85
Game Changers Texfab		5.22-14.36-16.284.164.161.370.82
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.24-13.78-27.08-25.54-29.12-18.49-12.09
Hari Govind International		010.2210.2258.05344.2964.4034.75
Premco Global		-2.94-4.19-6.52-8.165.536.495.30
Globus Power Generation		-3.09-3.53-9.96-11.39-10.34-2.3714.10
Yajur Fibres		-10.58-37.21-63.50-63.50-63.50-28.53-18.26

Over the last one year, True Green Bio Energy has gained 23.70% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, True Green Bio Energy has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).

True Green Bio Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

True Green Bio Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.5577.83
1069.7673.6
2066.9269.8
5062.8866.16
10066.4266.04
20067.4968.54

True Green Bio Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, True Green Bio Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 25.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

True Green Bio Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 15, 2026, 1:26 AM ISTTrue Green Bio Energ - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December, 2025
Feb 15, 2026, 12:45 AM ISTTrue Green Bio Energ - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December, 2025
Feb 15, 2026, 12:39 AM ISTTrue Green Bio Energ - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025.
Feb 10, 2026, 5:44 AM ISTTrue Green Bio Energ - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months E
Feb 05, 2026, 8:18 PM ISTTrue Green Bio Energ - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR

About True Green Bio Energy

True Green Bio Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111GJ2003PLC043354 and registration number is 043354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jyotiprasad Chiripal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pooransingh Mathuria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chintan Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chinar Jethwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murlimanohar Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on True Green Bio Energy Share Price

What is the share price of True Green Bio Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for True Green Bio Energy is ₹108.86 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is True Green Bio Energy?

The True Green Bio Energy is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of True Green Bio Energy?

The market cap of True Green Bio Energy is ₹325.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of True Green Bio Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of True Green Bio Energy are ₹108.86 and ₹90.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of True Green Bio Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which True Green Bio Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of True Green Bio Energy is ₹121.95 and 52-week low of True Green Bio Energy is ₹52.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the True Green Bio Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The True Green Bio Energy has shown returns of 20.0% over the past day, 77.01% for the past month, 64.94% over 3 months, 24.48% over 1 year, 76.05% across 3 years, and 48.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of True Green Bio Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of True Green Bio Energy are -442.52 and 2.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

