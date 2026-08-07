What is the share price of GHCL Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHCL Textiles is ₹121.50 as on .

What kind of stock is GHCL Textiles? The GHCL Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GHCL Textiles? The market cap of GHCL Textiles is ₹1,161.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GHCL Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of GHCL Textiles are ₹122.80 and ₹119.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GHCL Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHCL Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHCL Textiles is ₹124.86 and 52-week low of GHCL Textiles is ₹65.35 as on .

How has the GHCL Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The GHCL Textiles has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, 9.98% for the past month, 30.6% over 3 months, 50.2% over 1 year, 16.85% across 3 years, and 11.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GHCL Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GHCL Textiles are 12.07 and 0.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global