GHCL Textiles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GHCL TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹79.10 Closed
3.62.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GHCL Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.65₹80.40
₹79.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.70₹86.00
₹79.10
Open Price
₹76.65
Prev. Close
₹76.35
Volume
3,37,009

GHCL Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180.88
  • R282.52
  • R384.63
  • Pivot
    78.77
  • S177.13
  • S275.02
  • S373.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.6877.84
  • 106.8477.38
  • 203.4276.26
  • 501.3774.11
  • 1000.680
  • 2000.340

GHCL Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

GHCL Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

GHCL Textiles Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund37,72,6140.2428.31
DSP Tax Saver Fund21,18,5560.1315.9
UTI Hybrid Equity Fund6,78,7480.115.09
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund6,74,9920.065.07
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund4,00,0000.083
UTI Core Equity Fund3,01,3650.122.26
UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-19942,96,8130.062.23
UTI Multi Asset Fund72,3670.060.54

GHCL Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GHCL Textiles Ltd.

Textiles - General

Management

  • Mrs. Vijaylaxmi Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Shanker Jalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raman Chopra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neelabh Dalmia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on GHCL Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GHCL Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of GHCL Textiles Ltd. is ₹756.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GHCL Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GHCL Textiles Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of GHCL Textiles Ltd. is 39.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GHCL Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHCL Textiles Ltd. is ₹79.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GHCL Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHCL Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHCL Textiles Ltd. is ₹86.00 and 52-week low of GHCL Textiles Ltd. is ₹58.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

