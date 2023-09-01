Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.44
|4.35
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|6.65
|-0.33
|33.67
|73.46
|24.84
|223.88
|10.63
|-3.16
|14.49
|12.93
|21.24
|89.47
|689.24
|295.38
|-0.13
|-1.07
|4.11
|8.47
|-7.31
|75.64
|142.53
|-9.76
|-14.72
|-11.35
|-19.84
|-37.70
|-5.22
|-44.39
|9.25
|20.13
|26.77
|18.76
|-23.04
|161.64
|17.30
|0.74
|10.81
|-7.17
|-46.41
|-84.31
|1,02,441.67
|68,261.11
|1.74
|6.19
|18.74
|24.38
|-16.32
|67.01
|-28.49
|5.90
|4.11
|1.53
|-14.15
|-30.58
|3,032.73
|1,130.71
|5.84
|1.50
|10.90
|14.41
|-3.82
|150.84
|22.93
|-6.12
|-28.13
|-69.13
|-69.13
|-78.50
|228.57
|-89.80
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-26.64
|-40.33
|-76.42
|-91.73
|-91.73
|3.98
|12.06
|15.79
|1.70
|2.45
|92.63
|-26.54
|0
|0
|-31.03
|-61.54
|-71.83
|-52.38
|-99.04
|2.90
|-2.35
|-6.96
|-10.39
|-34.58
|218.82
|25.93
|-5.59
|1.45
|-13.43
|11.62
|44.12
|135.58
|57.14
|-2.22
|-4.35
|-10.24
|-21.67
|-59.55
|31.27
|44.77
|1.40
|5.09
|3.58
|7.84
|-43.22
|51.31
|53.72
|2.54
|-3.36
|4.13
|1.51
|-17.08
|103.54
|56.20
|0
|11.11
|8.70
|-27.54
|-25.37
|38.89
|-76.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|37,72,614
|0.24
|28.31
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|21,18,556
|0.13
|15.9
|UTI Hybrid Equity Fund
|6,78,748
|0.11
|5.09
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|6,74,992
|0.06
|5.07
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|4,00,000
|0.08
|3
|UTI Core Equity Fund
|3,01,365
|0.12
|2.26
|UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-1994
|2,96,813
|0.06
|2.23
|UTI Multi Asset Fund
|72,367
|0.06
|0.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Textiles - General
The market cap of GHCL Textiles Ltd. is ₹756.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GHCL Textiles Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of GHCL Textiles Ltd. is 39.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHCL Textiles Ltd. is ₹79.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHCL Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHCL Textiles Ltd. is ₹86.00 and 52-week low of GHCL Textiles Ltd. is ₹58.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.