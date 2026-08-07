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GHCL Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

GHCL TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of GHCL Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹121.50 Closed
1.42₹ 1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GHCL Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.55₹122.80
₹121.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.35₹124.86
₹121.50
Open Price
₹120.80
Prev. Close
₹119.80
Volume
95,641

Source: Dion Global

GHCL Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GHCL Textiles has gained 50.20% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, GHCL Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

GHCL Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GHCL Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.22114.71
10115.43114.54
20112.95112.48
50103.09105.22
10092.4697.24
20084.1890.55

Source: Dion Global

GHCL Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GHCL Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.09%, FII holding fell to 13.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GHCL Textiles Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,00,0000.073.99

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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GHCL Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTGHCL Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTGHCL Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2026, 04:50 AM IST ISTGHCL Textiles - Intimation Of Fire Incident
Jul 31, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTGHCL Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 AM IST ISTGHCL Textiles - Link Of Audio Recording Of The Investor Call Held On July 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About GHCL Textiles

GHCL Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101GJ2020PLC114004 and registration number is 114004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1318.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anurag Dalmia
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Neelabh Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Shanker Jalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raman Chopra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Raj
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V K Jeyakodi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C R Rajagopal
    Independent Director

FAQs on GHCL Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of GHCL Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHCL Textiles is ₹121.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GHCL Textiles?

The GHCL Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GHCL Textiles?

The market cap of GHCL Textiles is ₹1,161.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GHCL Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GHCL Textiles are ₹122.80 and ₹119.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GHCL Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHCL Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHCL Textiles is ₹124.86 and 52-week low of GHCL Textiles is ₹65.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GHCL Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The GHCL Textiles has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, 9.98% for the past month, 30.6% over 3 months, 50.2% over 1 year, 16.85% across 3 years, and 11.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GHCL Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GHCL Textiles are 12.07 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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