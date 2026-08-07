Here's the live share price of GHCL Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GHCL Textiles has gained 50.20% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, GHCL Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.22
|114.71
|10
|115.43
|114.54
|20
|112.95
|112.48
|50
|103.09
|105.22
|100
|92.46
|97.24
|200
|84.18
|90.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GHCL Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.09%, FII holding fell to 13.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,00,000
|0.07
|3.99
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|GHCL Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|GHCL Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:50 AM IST IST
|GHCL Textiles - Intimation Of Fire Incident
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|GHCL Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 AM IST IST
|GHCL Textiles - Link Of Audio Recording Of The Investor Call Held On July 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
GHCL Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101GJ2020PLC114004 and registration number is 114004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1318.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHCL Textiles is ₹121.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GHCL Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GHCL Textiles is ₹1,161.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GHCL Textiles are ₹122.80 and ₹119.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHCL Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHCL Textiles is ₹124.86 and 52-week low of GHCL Textiles is ₹65.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GHCL Textiles has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, 9.98% for the past month, 30.6% over 3 months, 50.2% over 1 year, 16.85% across 3 years, and 11.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GHCL Textiles are 12.07 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global