Here's the live share price of Sutlej Textiles & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sutlej Textiles & Industries has gained 1.69% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sutlej Textiles & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.76
|38.05
|10
|38.04
|37.98
|20
|37.92
|37.89
|50
|37.28
|37.27
|100
|35.2
|36.12
|200
|33.79
|36.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sutlej Textiles & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Sutlej Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Sutlej Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Sutlej Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Sutlej Textiles - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Sutlej Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ2005PLC020927 and registration number is 020927. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2565.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹38.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sutlej Textiles & Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹629.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sutlej Textiles & Industries are ₹42.43 and ₹38.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sutlej Textiles & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹42.43 and 52-week low of Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹23.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sutlej Textiles & Industries has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, 3.3% for the past month, 0.92% over 3 months, 1.69% over 1 year, -6.33% across 3 years, and -10.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sutlej Textiles & Industries are -11.38 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global