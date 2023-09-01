What is the Market Cap of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹938.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is -18.43 and PB ratio of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is 0.84 as on .

What is the share price of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹57.30 as on .