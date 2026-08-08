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Sutlej Textiles & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUTLEJ TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sutlej Textiles & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.45 Closed
-4.87₹ -1.97
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sutlej Textiles & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.40₹42.43
₹38.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.70₹42.43
₹38.45
Open Price
₹42.43
Prev. Close
₹40.42
Volume
6,760

Source: Dion Global

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sutlej Textiles & Industries has gained 1.69% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sutlej Textiles & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.7638.05
1038.0437.98
2037.9237.89
5037.2837.27
10035.236.12
20033.7936.16

Source: Dion Global

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sutlej Textiles & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sutlej Textiles & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTSutlej Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTSutlej Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTSutlej Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTSutlej Textiles - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTSutlej Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Sutlej Textiles & Industries

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ2005PLC020927 and registration number is 020927. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2565.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C S Nopany
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ashishkumar Srivastava
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sameer Kaji
    Director
  • Ms. Deepa Kapoor
    Director
  • Mr. Arhant Nopany
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Mittal
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Dhoot
    Director
  • Mr. Alok Ohrie
    Director

FAQs on Sutlej Textiles & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sutlej Textiles & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹38.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sutlej Textiles & Industries?

The Sutlej Textiles & Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sutlej Textiles & Industries?

The market cap of Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹629.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sutlej Textiles & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sutlej Textiles & Industries are ₹42.43 and ₹38.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sutlej Textiles & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sutlej Textiles & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹42.43 and 52-week low of Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹23.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sutlej Textiles & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sutlej Textiles & Industries has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, 3.3% for the past month, 0.92% over 3 months, 1.69% over 1 year, -6.33% across 3 years, and -10.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sutlej Textiles & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sutlej Textiles & Industries are -11.38 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sutlej Textiles & Industries News

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