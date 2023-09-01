Follow Us

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. Share Price

SUTLEJ TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹57.30 Closed
0.090.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.00₹58.20
₹57.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹83.90
₹57.30
Open Price
₹57.90
Prev. Close
₹57.25
Volume
2,17,788

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158
  • R258.7
  • R359.2
  • Pivot
    57.5
  • S156.8
  • S256.3
  • S355.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.4456.52
  • 1065.5253.9
  • 2066.5851.33
  • 5070.5249.2
  • 10067.5749.18
  • 20072.9552.18

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd.

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ2005PLC020927 and registration number is 020927. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3041.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C S Nopany
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajib Mukhopadhyay
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajan Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv K Podar
    Director
  • Mrs. Sonu Bhasin
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Dhoot
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Mittal
    Director
  • Mr. U K Khaitan
    Director

FAQs on Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹938.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is -18.43 and PB ratio of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹57.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

