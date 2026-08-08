What is the share price of Sutlej Textiles & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹38.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Sutlej Textiles & Industries? The Sutlej Textiles & Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sutlej Textiles & Industries? The market cap of Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹629.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sutlej Textiles & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sutlej Textiles & Industries are ₹42.43 and ₹38.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sutlej Textiles & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sutlej Textiles & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹42.43 and 52-week low of Sutlej Textiles & Industries is ₹23.70 as on .

How has the Sutlej Textiles & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sutlej Textiles & Industries has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, 3.3% for the past month, 0.92% over 3 months, 1.69% over 1 year, -6.33% across 3 years, and -10.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sutlej Textiles & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sutlej Textiles & Industries are -11.38 and 0.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global