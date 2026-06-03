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Popees Baby Care India Share Price

NSE
BSE

POPEES BABY CARE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Popees Baby Care India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹149.00 Closed
-1.91₹ -2.90
As on Jun 02, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Popees Baby Care India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.35₹151.90
₹149.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.17₹218.55
₹149.00
Open Price
₹150.15
Prev. Close
₹151.90
Volume
260

Source: Dion Global

Popees Baby Care India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hari Govind International		-1.917.78-28.42-21.10115.4147.0626.04
Garware Technical Fibres		3.404.294.93-2.92-23.062.533.06
Sanathan Textiles		-1.44-8.483.02-12.94-10.021.600.96
Jindal Worldwide		-0.9613.7225.33-8.66-50.03-23.9223.73
Aayush Art and Bullion		0.65-0.286.3910.5038.36179.91124.31
GHCL Textiles		1.597.6231.3430.135.0510.826.36
Voith Paper Fabrics India		-1.61-2.41-1.59-17.80-20.548.076.51
VTM		-5.67-18.28-19.66-13.66-35.6342.7038.75
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.31-7.2217.077.49-14.01-7.60-9.28
True Green Bio Energy		3.998.6451.89157.07103.11105.6659.64
Kesoram Industries		-6.7414.2536.09126.55105.99-41.95-29.90
RRIL		0.2013.7118.741.498.97-0.106.69
Osiajee Texfab		-1.990.40-7.815.3479.3085.0067.22
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		10.546.66-2.43-12.96-11.2737.3031.67
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-3.38-1.3712.15-20.47-25.45-15.70-12.70
Game Changers Texfab		-4.93-6.33-7.77-16.33-3.93-1.33-0.80
Globus Power Generation		-2.03-3.319.20-5.41-13.954.6413.33
Premco Global		-4.86-13.55-9.59-15.57-18.902.300.28
Anand Rayons		-8.33-18.19-55.43-88.10-82.358.538.85
SEL Manufacturing Company		-4.01-7.942.35-3.18-22.45-39.9142.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hari Govind International has gained 115.41% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-23.06%), Sanathan Textiles (-10.02%), Jindal Worldwide (-50.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Hari Govind International has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (3.06%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.96%).

Popees Baby Care India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Popees Baby Care India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5146.24148.43
10146.06151.49
20170.71154.25
50130.14128.98
10075.940
20044.080

Source: Dion Global

Popees Baby Care India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Popees Baby Care India saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Popees Baby Care India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 31, 2026, 03:33 AM IST ISTHari Govind Intl. - Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Disclosure
May 28, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTHari Govind Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On 30Th May 2026
May 17, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTHari Govind Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
May 17, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTHari Govind Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 16, 2026 - Proposed Strategic Acquisition
May 14, 2026, 05:17 AM IST ISTHari Govind Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Preferential Issue Of Equity Shares Pursuant To Share Swap

Source: Dion Global

About Popees Baby Care India

Hari Govind International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1989PLC050528 and registration number is 050528. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Maniyar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aneesh Kumar Kuniyil
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Maniyar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Reveesh Moolamkuzhiyil Varghese
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aruna Mahesh Menkudale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishin Rasheed
    Independent Director

FAQs on Popees Baby Care India Share Price

What is the share price of Popees Baby Care India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Popees Baby Care India is ₹149.00 as on Jun 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Popees Baby Care India?

The Popees Baby Care India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Popees Baby Care India?

The market cap of Popees Baby Care India is ₹117.08 Cr as on Jun 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Popees Baby Care India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Popees Baby Care India are ₹151.90 and ₹144.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Popees Baby Care India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Popees Baby Care India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Popees Baby Care India is ₹218.55 and 52-week low of Popees Baby Care India is ₹69.17 as on Jun 02, 2026.

How has the Popees Baby Care India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Popees Baby Care India has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 7.78% for the past month, -28.42% over 3 months, 115.41% over 1 year, 47.06% across 3 years, and 26.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Popees Baby Care India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Popees Baby Care India are -603.24 and 19.19 on Jun 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Popees Baby Care India News

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