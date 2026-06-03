What is the share price of Popees Baby Care India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Popees Baby Care India is ₹149.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Popees Baby Care India? The Popees Baby Care India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Popees Baby Care India? The market cap of Popees Baby Care India is ₹117.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Popees Baby Care India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Popees Baby Care India are ₹151.90 and ₹144.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Popees Baby Care India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Popees Baby Care India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Popees Baby Care India is ₹218.55 and 52-week low of Popees Baby Care India is ₹69.17 as on .

How has the Popees Baby Care India performed historically in terms of returns? The Popees Baby Care India has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 7.78% for the past month, -28.42% over 3 months, 115.41% over 1 year, 47.06% across 3 years, and 26.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Popees Baby Care India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Popees Baby Care India are -603.24 and 19.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global