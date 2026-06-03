Here's the live share price of Popees Baby Care India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hari Govind International
|-1.91
|7.78
|-28.42
|-21.10
|115.41
|47.06
|26.04
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3.40
|4.29
|4.93
|-2.92
|-23.06
|2.53
|3.06
|Sanathan Textiles
|-1.44
|-8.48
|3.02
|-12.94
|-10.02
|1.60
|0.96
|Jindal Worldwide
|-0.96
|13.72
|25.33
|-8.66
|-50.03
|-23.92
|23.73
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|0.65
|-0.28
|6.39
|10.50
|38.36
|179.91
|124.31
|GHCL Textiles
|1.59
|7.62
|31.34
|30.13
|5.05
|10.82
|6.36
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|-1.61
|-2.41
|-1.59
|-17.80
|-20.54
|8.07
|6.51
|VTM
|-5.67
|-18.28
|-19.66
|-13.66
|-35.63
|42.70
|38.75
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.31
|-7.22
|17.07
|7.49
|-14.01
|-7.60
|-9.28
|True Green Bio Energy
|3.99
|8.64
|51.89
|157.07
|103.11
|105.66
|59.64
|Kesoram Industries
|-6.74
|14.25
|36.09
|126.55
|105.99
|-41.95
|-29.90
|RRIL
|0.20
|13.71
|18.74
|1.49
|8.97
|-0.10
|6.69
|Osiajee Texfab
|-1.99
|0.40
|-7.81
|5.34
|79.30
|85.00
|67.22
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|10.54
|6.66
|-2.43
|-12.96
|-11.27
|37.30
|31.67
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-3.38
|-1.37
|12.15
|-20.47
|-25.45
|-15.70
|-12.70
|Game Changers Texfab
|-4.93
|-6.33
|-7.77
|-16.33
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Globus Power Generation
|-2.03
|-3.31
|9.20
|-5.41
|-13.95
|4.64
|13.33
|Premco Global
|-4.86
|-13.55
|-9.59
|-15.57
|-18.90
|2.30
|0.28
|Anand Rayons
|-8.33
|-18.19
|-55.43
|-88.10
|-82.35
|8.53
|8.85
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|-4.01
|-7.94
|2.35
|-3.18
|-22.45
|-39.91
|42.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hari Govind International has gained 115.41% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-23.06%), Sanathan Textiles (-10.02%), Jindal Worldwide (-50.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Hari Govind International has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (3.06%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|146.24
|148.43
|10
|146.06
|151.49
|20
|170.71
|154.25
|50
|130.14
|128.98
|100
|75.94
|0
|200
|44.08
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Popees Baby Care India saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 31, 2026, 03:33 AM IST IST
|Hari Govind Intl. - Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Disclosure
|May 28, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Hari Govind Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On 30Th May 2026
|May 17, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Hari Govind Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|May 17, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Hari Govind Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 16, 2026 - Proposed Strategic Acquisition
|May 14, 2026, 05:17 AM IST IST
|Hari Govind Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Preferential Issue Of Equity Shares Pursuant To Share Swap
Source: Dion Global
Hari Govind International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1989PLC050528 and registration number is 050528. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Popees Baby Care India is ₹149.00 as on Jun 02, 2026.
The Popees Baby Care India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Popees Baby Care India is ₹117.08 Cr as on Jun 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Popees Baby Care India are ₹151.90 and ₹144.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Popees Baby Care India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Popees Baby Care India is ₹218.55 and 52-week low of Popees Baby Care India is ₹69.17 as on Jun 02, 2026.
The Popees Baby Care India has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 7.78% for the past month, -28.42% over 3 months, 115.41% over 1 year, 47.06% across 3 years, and 26.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Popees Baby Care India are -603.24 and 19.19 on Jun 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global