What is the Market Cap of Osiajee Texfab Ltd.? The market cap of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is ₹23.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Osiajee Texfab Ltd.? P/E ratio of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is 3666.67 and PB ratio of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is 3.39 as on .

What is the share price of Osiajee Texfab Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on .