Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Osiajee Texfab Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OSIAJEE TEXFAB LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.00 Closed
-2.42-1.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Osiajee Texfab Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.95₹44.99
₹44.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.05₹76.99
₹44.00
Open Price
₹44.99
Prev. Close
₹45.09
Volume
1,412

Osiajee Texfab Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.01
  • R246.02
  • R347.05
  • Pivot
    43.98
  • S142.97
  • S241.94
  • S340.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.5544.44
  • 1045.3144.05
  • 2052.944.33
  • 5052.3547.77
  • 10051.950.82
  • 20050.7351.47

Osiajee Texfab Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.11-0.74-30.828.19-9.4722.39283.61
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.84-14.62-11.20-19.61-37.86-5.36-44.24
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-0.601.79-9.2647.1954.50975.683,880.00
0.23-0.078.6214.244.63164.25103.78
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Osiajee Texfab Ltd. Share Holdings

Osiajee Texfab Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Osiajee Texfab Ltd.

Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299PB1995PLC055743 and registration number is 024606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dheeraj Kumar Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehul Jagdish Modi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rupanjeet Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Singh Rana
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gurprit Singh
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Reema Saroya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lokesh Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Megha Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vibha Jain
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Osiajee Texfab Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Osiajee Texfab Ltd.?

The market cap of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is ₹23.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Osiajee Texfab Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is 3666.67 and PB ratio of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is 3.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Osiajee Texfab Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Osiajee Texfab Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Osiajee Texfab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is ₹76.99 and 52-week low of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is ₹37.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data