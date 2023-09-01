Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.11
|-0.74
|-30.82
|8.19
|-9.47
|22.39
|283.61
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.84
|-14.62
|-11.20
|-19.61
|-37.86
|-5.36
|-44.24
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-0.60
|1.79
|-9.26
|47.19
|54.50
|975.68
|3,880.00
|0.23
|-0.07
|8.62
|14.24
|4.63
|164.25
|103.78
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299PB1995PLC055743 and registration number is 024606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is ₹23.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is 3666.67 and PB ratio of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is 3.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Osiajee Texfab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is ₹76.99 and 52-week low of Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is ₹37.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.