What is the share price of Osiajee Texfab? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osiajee Texfab is ₹275.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Osiajee Texfab? The Osiajee Texfab is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Osiajee Texfab? The market cap of Osiajee Texfab is ₹149.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Osiajee Texfab? Today’s highest and lowest price of Osiajee Texfab are ₹281.80 and ₹270.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Osiajee Texfab? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Osiajee Texfab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Osiajee Texfab is ₹495.50 and 52-week low of Osiajee Texfab is ₹245.10 as on .

How has the Osiajee Texfab performed historically in terms of returns? The Osiajee Texfab has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, -29.42% for the past month, -38.7% over 3 months, -2.09% over 1 year, 83.4% across 3 years, and 47.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Osiajee Texfab? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Osiajee Texfab are 26.86 and 7.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global