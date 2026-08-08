Here's the live share price of Osiajee Texfab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Osiajee Texfab has declined 2.09% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Osiajee Texfab has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|308.32
|278.73
|10
|308.5
|295.01
|20
|334.49
|318.86
|50
|379.27
|359.06
|100
|402.98
|381.42
|200
|403.22
|370.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Osiajee Texfab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.11%, FII holding fell to 15.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Osiajee Texfab - Board Meeting Intimation for TO CONSIDER QUARTERLY RESULTS AND STOCK SPLIT
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Osiajee Texfab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Osiajee Texfab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Osiajee Texfab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Osiajee Texfab - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 9Th July,2026
Source: Dion Global
Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299PB1995PLC055743 and registration number is 024606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osiajee Texfab is ₹275.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Osiajee Texfab is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Osiajee Texfab is ₹149.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Osiajee Texfab are ₹281.80 and ₹270.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Osiajee Texfab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Osiajee Texfab is ₹495.50 and 52-week low of Osiajee Texfab is ₹245.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Osiajee Texfab has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, -29.42% for the past month, -38.7% over 3 months, -2.09% over 1 year, 83.4% across 3 years, and 47.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Osiajee Texfab are 26.86 and 7.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global