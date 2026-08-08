Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Osiajee Texfab Share Price

NSE
BSE

OSIAJEE TEXFAB

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Osiajee Texfab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹275.95 Closed
1.71₹ 4.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Osiajee Texfab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹270.05₹281.80
₹275.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹245.10₹495.50
₹275.95
Open Price
₹275.00
Prev. Close
₹271.30
Volume
5,075

Source: Dion Global

Osiajee Texfab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Osiajee Texfab has declined 2.09% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Osiajee Texfab has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Osiajee Texfab Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Osiajee Texfab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5308.32278.73
10308.5295.01
20334.49318.86
50379.27359.06
100402.98381.42
200403.22370.64

Source: Dion Global

Osiajee Texfab Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Osiajee Texfab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.11%, FII holding fell to 15.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Osiajee Texfab Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTOsiajee Texfab - Board Meeting Intimation for TO CONSIDER QUARTERLY RESULTS AND STOCK SPLIT
Jul 14, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTOsiajee Texfab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 13, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTOsiajee Texfab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTOsiajee Texfab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 09, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTOsiajee Texfab - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 9Th July,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Osiajee Texfab

Osiajee Texfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299PB1995PLC055743 and registration number is 024606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Reema Saroya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lokesh Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Megha Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vibha Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehul Jagdish Modi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akash Rai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sunita Devi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Osiajee Texfab Share Price

What is the share price of Osiajee Texfab?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Osiajee Texfab is ₹275.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Osiajee Texfab?

The Osiajee Texfab is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Osiajee Texfab?

The market cap of Osiajee Texfab is ₹149.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Osiajee Texfab?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Osiajee Texfab are ₹281.80 and ₹270.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Osiajee Texfab?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Osiajee Texfab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Osiajee Texfab is ₹495.50 and 52-week low of Osiajee Texfab is ₹245.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Osiajee Texfab performed historically in terms of returns?

The Osiajee Texfab has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, -29.42% for the past month, -38.7% over 3 months, -2.09% over 1 year, 83.4% across 3 years, and 47.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Osiajee Texfab?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Osiajee Texfab are 26.86 and 7.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Osiajee Texfab News

More Osiajee Texfab News
Market Pulse