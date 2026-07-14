Alpine Texworld has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 14, 2026 and will close on Jul 16, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹100.00-105.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Technical Fibres
|1.14
|7.21
|20.76
|12.21
|-18.9
|5.49
|1.47
|Sanathan Textiles
|-0.1
|8.48
|6.45
|6.47
|-16.67
|4.55
|2.7
|Jindal Worldwide
|-2.1
|7.86
|23.58
|9.49
|-30.56
|-22.71
|13
|GHCL Textiles
|2.83
|19.34
|30.43
|52.04
|20.8
|9.83
|9.92
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.92
|7.57
|11.05
|32.08
|-17.27
|-7.81
|-11.13
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|14.27
|63.32
|55.31
|55.31
|55.31
|15.81
|9.2
|Kesoram Industries
|-4
|0.96
|6.88
|7.98
|78.98
|-45.01
|-33.34
|Shree Karni Fabcom
|-3.3
|-2.61
|0
|-7.52
|-31.67
|14.52
|8.47
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.24
|7.91
|21.1
|10.72
|-18.43
|-14.84
|-11.11
|RRIL
|-3.34
|-12.39
|15.18
|15.18
|15.18
|4.82
|2.87
|Premco Global
|2.1
|1.51
|-11.12
|-11.12
|-11.12
|-3.85
|-2.33
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|-2.03
|-1.23
|-10.84
|-0.03
|-15.64
|-38.56
|42.44
|Digjam
|-3.18
|1.03
|-2.07
|-10.02
|-9.97
|-19.51
|20.65
|Ken Enterprises
|-6.86
|7.95
|-5.61
|-18.76
|-11.86
|-24.11
|-15.25
|Banaras Beads
|16.83
|15.96
|10.22
|5.15
|0.14
|11.96
|15.16
|Shiva Mills
|0.32
|-4.76
|14.77
|7.66
|-22.38
|-6.23
|-7.38
|SVP Global Textiles
|-2.07
|0.8
|38.46
|2.16
|20.38
|-28.63
|-48.87
|Morarjee Textiles
|15.72
|42.88
|30.82
|42.08
|44.08
|-17.09
|-12.37
|STL Global
|1.73
|-5.83
|-12.27
|-22.64
|-36.61
|-10.37
|-7.33
Source: Dion Global
Alpine Texworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120GJ2016PLC086259 and registration number is 086259. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 240.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global