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Alpine Texworld Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Alpine Texworld has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 14, 2026 and will close on Jul 16, 2026. The price band has been set at 100.00-105.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Alpine Texworld Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Alpine Texworld Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Technical Fibres		1.147.2120.7612.21-18.95.491.47
Sanathan Textiles		-0.18.486.456.47-16.674.552.7
Jindal Worldwide		-2.17.8623.589.49-30.56-22.7113
GHCL Textiles		2.8319.3430.4352.0420.89.839.92
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.927.5711.0532.08-17.27-7.81-11.13
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		14.2763.3255.3155.3155.3115.819.2
Kesoram Industries		-40.966.887.9878.98-45.01-33.34
Shree Karni Fabcom		-3.3-2.610-7.52-31.6714.528.47
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.247.9121.110.72-18.43-14.84-11.11
RRIL		-3.34-12.3915.1815.1815.184.822.87
Premco Global		2.11.51-11.12-11.12-11.12-3.85-2.33
SEL Manufacturing Company		-2.03-1.23-10.84-0.03-15.64-38.5642.44
Digjam		-3.181.03-2.07-10.02-9.97-19.5120.65
Ken Enterprises		-6.867.95-5.61-18.76-11.86-24.11-15.25
Banaras Beads		16.8315.9610.225.150.1411.9615.16
Shiva Mills		0.32-4.7614.777.66-22.38-6.23-7.38
SVP Global Textiles		-2.070.838.462.1620.38-28.63-48.87
Morarjee Textiles		15.7242.8830.8242.0844.08-17.09-12.37
STL Global		1.73-5.83-12.27-22.64-36.61-10.37-7.33

Source: Dion Global

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About Alpine Texworld

Alpine Texworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120GJ2016PLC086259 and registration number is 086259. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 240.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Santkumar Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ratansingh Jethusingh Rajpurohit
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumit Champalal Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Piyush Ravishanker Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayshree Vikram Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Kewliya
    Independent Director

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