VTM LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹56.48 Closed
1.750.97
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VTM Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.30₹57.20
₹56.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.10₹64.00
₹56.48
Open Price
₹55.50
Prev. Close
₹55.51
Volume
5,127

VTM Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.4
  • R258.25
  • R359.3
  • Pivot
    56.35
  • S155.5
  • S254.45
  • S353.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.0956.58
  • 1052.1156.71
  • 2052.0356.44
  • 5053.2355.25
  • 10050.0753.75
  • 20050.152.03

VTM Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62
2.7312.1314.05-0.381.2296.21-26.86

VTM Ltd. Share Holdings

VTM Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About VTM Ltd.

VTM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1946PLC003270 and registration number is 003270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T Kannan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Uma Kannan
    Director
  • Mr. K Thiagarajan
    Director
  • Mr. R M Somasundaram
    Director
  • Mr. C R Venkatesh
    Director
  • Mr. K Vethachalam
    Director
  • Mr. T N Ramanathan
    Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Ananthakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. L Sevugan
    Director
  • Ms. M Anbukani
    Director

FAQs on VTM Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VTM Ltd.?

The market cap of VTM Ltd. is ₹227.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VTM Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VTM Ltd. is 21.43 and PB ratio of VTM Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VTM Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VTM Ltd. is ₹56.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VTM Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VTM Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VTM Ltd. is ₹64.00 and 52-week low of VTM Ltd. is ₹44.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

