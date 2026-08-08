Here's the live share price of VTM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VTM has declined 34.84% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, VTM has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.04
|61.7
|10
|63.82
|62.84
|20
|66
|63.91
|50
|63.54
|65.41
|100
|70.53
|68.09
|200
|71.6
|70.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VTM remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.71%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|VTM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|VTM - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|VTM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|VTM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|VTM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
VTM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1946PLC003270 and registration number is 003270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 371.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VTM is ₹60.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VTM is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VTM is ₹612.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VTM are ₹60.99 and ₹59.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VTM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VTM is ₹103.33 and 52-week low of VTM is ₹53.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VTM has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, -7.92% for the past month, -17.34% over 3 months, -34.84% over 1 year, 38.74% across 3 years, and 31.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VTM are 54.68 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.23 per annum.
Source: Dion Global