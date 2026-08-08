Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

VTM Share Price

NSE
BSE

VTM

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of VTM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.89 Closed
1.23₹ 0.74
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

VTM Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.50₹60.99
₹60.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.51₹103.33
₹60.89
Open Price
₹60.06
Prev. Close
₹60.15
Volume
23,106

Source: Dion Global

VTM Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VTM has declined 34.84% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, VTM has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

VTM Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VTM Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.0461.7
1063.8262.84
206663.91
5063.5465.41
10070.5368.09
20071.670.66

Source: Dion Global

VTM Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VTM remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.71%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

VTM Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTVTM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTVTM - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTVTM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTVTM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTVTM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About VTM

VTM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1946PLC003270 and registration number is 003270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 371.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Thiagarajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Uma Kannan
    Director
  • Mr. R M Somasundaram
    Director
  • Mr. T N Ramanathan
    Director
  • Ms. M Anbukani
    Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Ananthakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. L Sevugan
    Director
  • Mr. C R Venkatesh
    Director
  • Mr. V Kasinathan
    Director

FAQs on VTM Share Price

What is the share price of VTM?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VTM is ₹60.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VTM?

The VTM is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VTM?

The market cap of VTM is ₹612.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VTM?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VTM are ₹60.99 and ₹59.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VTM?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VTM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VTM is ₹103.33 and 52-week low of VTM is ₹53.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VTM performed historically in terms of returns?

The VTM has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, -7.92% for the past month, -17.34% over 3 months, -34.84% over 1 year, 38.74% across 3 years, and 31.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VTM?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VTM are 54.68 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

VTM News

More VTM News
Market Pulse