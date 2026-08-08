What is the share price of VTM? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VTM is ₹60.89 as on .

What kind of stock is VTM? The VTM is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VTM? The market cap of VTM is ₹612.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of VTM? Today’s highest and lowest price of VTM are ₹60.99 and ₹59.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VTM? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VTM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VTM is ₹103.33 and 52-week low of VTM is ₹53.51 as on .

How has the VTM performed historically in terms of returns? The VTM has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, -7.92% for the past month, -17.34% over 3 months, -34.84% over 1 year, 38.74% across 3 years, and 31.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VTM? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VTM are 54.68 and 1.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global