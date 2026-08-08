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Kesoram Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KESORAM INDUSTRIES

BK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Kesoram Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.80 Closed
-1.31₹ -0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kesoram Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.72₹12.80
₹12.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.58₹14.31
₹12.80
Open Price
₹12.72
Prev. Close
₹12.97
Volume
60,637

Source: Dion Global

Kesoram Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kesoram Industries has gained 150.00% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kesoram Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Kesoram Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kesoram Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.0812.92
1011.9412.45
2011.3812
5011.6211.59
10010.8311.19
2009.4615.99

Source: Dion Global

Kesoram Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kesoram Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.26%, FII holding rose to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kesoram Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTKesoram Industries - Corrigendum To The Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 6Th August, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTKesoram Industries - Corrigendum To The Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 6Th August, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTKesoram Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTKesoram Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 6Th August, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTKesoram Industries - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,

Source: Dion Global

About Kesoram Industries

Kesoram Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119WB1919PLC003429 and registration number is 003429. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 310.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satish Narain Jajoo
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Radhakrishnan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Bihani
    Director
  • Mr. Jikyeong Kang
    Director

FAQs on Kesoram Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kesoram Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesoram Industries is ₹12.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kesoram Industries?

The Kesoram Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kesoram Industries?

The market cap of Kesoram Industries is ₹397.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kesoram Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesoram Industries are ₹12.80 and ₹12.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesoram Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesoram Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesoram Industries is ₹14.31 and 52-week low of Kesoram Industries is ₹4.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kesoram Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kesoram Industries has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, 20.87% for the past month, 13.37% over 3 months, 150.0% over 1 year, -46.49% across 3 years, and -30.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kesoram Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesoram Industries are -44.44 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kesoram Industries News

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