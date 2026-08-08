Here's the live share price of Kesoram Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kesoram Industries has gained 150.00% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kesoram Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.08
|12.92
|10
|11.94
|12.45
|20
|11.38
|12
|50
|11.62
|11.59
|100
|10.83
|11.19
|200
|9.46
|15.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kesoram Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.26%, FII holding rose to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Kesoram Industries - Corrigendum To The Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 6Th August, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Kesoram Industries - Corrigendum To The Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 6Th August, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Kesoram Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Kesoram Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 6Th August, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Kesoram Industries - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Source: Dion Global
Kesoram Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119WB1919PLC003429 and registration number is 003429. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 310.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesoram Industries is ₹12.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kesoram Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kesoram Industries is ₹397.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesoram Industries are ₹12.80 and ₹12.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesoram Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesoram Industries is ₹14.31 and 52-week low of Kesoram Industries is ₹4.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kesoram Industries has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, 20.87% for the past month, 13.37% over 3 months, 150.0% over 1 year, -46.49% across 3 years, and -30.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesoram Industries are -44.44 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global