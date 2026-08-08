What is the share price of Kesoram Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesoram Industries is ₹12.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Kesoram Industries? The Kesoram Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kesoram Industries? The market cap of Kesoram Industries is ₹397.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kesoram Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesoram Industries are ₹12.80 and ₹12.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesoram Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesoram Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesoram Industries is ₹14.31 and 52-week low of Kesoram Industries is ₹4.58 as on .

How has the Kesoram Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kesoram Industries has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, 20.87% for the past month, 13.37% over 3 months, 150.0% over 1 year, -46.49% across 3 years, and -30.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kesoram Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesoram Industries are -44.44 and 1.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global