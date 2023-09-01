What is the Market Cap of Kesoram Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is ₹2,833.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kesoram Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is -34.47 and PB ratio of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is 4.37 as on .

What is the share price of Kesoram Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesoram Industries Ltd. is ₹91.20 as on .