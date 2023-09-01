Follow Us

Kesoram Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KESORAM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Diversified | Smallcap | NSE
₹91.20 Closed
0.770.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kesoram Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.50₹93.50
₹91.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.95₹96.40
₹91.20
Open Price
₹92.50
Prev. Close
₹90.50
Volume
26,27,294

Kesoram Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R193.13
  • R295.82
  • R398.13
  • Pivot
    90.82
  • S188.13
  • S285.82
  • S383.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.887.73
  • 1055.9486.9
  • 2055.5384.85
  • 5053.6978.06
  • 10050.8271.8
  • 20054.4266.2

Kesoram Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.3218.6751.6256.8477.26157.8234.61
1.98-1.436.4113.677.51164.6369.94
2.628.9618.4937.5035.9956.0819.90
14.8122.9120.0223.54-1.15184.96168.54
12.1012.0731.8545.4034.5045.349.38
3.535.7259.4762.9935.67125.4626.21

Kesoram Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kesoram Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kesoram Industries Ltd.

Kesoram Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119WB1919PLC003429 and registration number is 003429. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3539.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 244.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Manjushree Khaitan
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Radhakrishnan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Lee Seow Chuan
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Narain Jajoo
    Director
  • Mr. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
    Director
  • Mr. Jikyeong Kang
    Director
  • Mr. Sudip Banerjee
    Director
  • Mr. Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu
    Director

FAQs on Kesoram Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kesoram Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is ₹2,833.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kesoram Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is -34.47 and PB ratio of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is 4.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kesoram Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesoram Industries Ltd. is ₹91.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesoram Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesoram Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is ₹96.40 and 52-week low of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is ₹50.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

