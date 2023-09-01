Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.32
|18.67
|51.62
|56.84
|77.26
|157.82
|34.61
|1.98
|-1.43
|6.41
|13.67
|7.51
|164.63
|69.94
|2.62
|8.96
|18.49
|37.50
|35.99
|56.08
|19.90
|14.81
|22.91
|20.02
|23.54
|-1.15
|184.96
|168.54
|12.10
|12.07
|31.85
|45.40
|34.50
|45.34
|9.38
|3.53
|5.72
|59.47
|62.99
|35.67
|125.46
|26.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kesoram Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119WB1919PLC003429 and registration number is 003429. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3539.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 244.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is ₹2,833.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is -34.47 and PB ratio of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is 4.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesoram Industries Ltd. is ₹91.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesoram Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is ₹96.40 and 52-week low of Kesoram Industries Ltd. is ₹50.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.