Here's the live share price of RRIL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RRIL has gained 11.43% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, RRIL has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.42
|17.74
|10
|17.05
|17.5
|20
|17.28
|17.51
|50
|18.56
|17.9
|100
|17.72
|18.01
|200
|18.37
|18.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RRIL saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|RRIL - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|RRIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|RRIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 03, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|RRIL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|RRIL - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Together With Statement Of Assets And Liabilities And Cash Flow
Source: Dion Global
RRIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1991PLC257750 and registration number is 257750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RRIL is ₹17.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RRIL is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RRIL is ₹216.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RRIL are ₹18.11 and ₹17.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RRIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RRIL is ₹22.99 and 52-week low of RRIL is ₹13.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RRIL has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 0.56% for the past month, -11.86% over 3 months, 11.43% over 1 year, -1.87% across 3 years, and 8.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RRIL are 24.95 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global