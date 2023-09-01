Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RRIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1991PLC257750 and registration number is 257750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RRIL Ltd. is ₹238.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RRIL Ltd. is 25.34 and PB ratio of RRIL Ltd. is 3.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RRIL Ltd. is ₹19.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RRIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RRIL Ltd. is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of RRIL Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.