What is the share price of RRIL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RRIL is ₹17.84 as on .

What kind of stock is RRIL? The RRIL is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RRIL? The market cap of RRIL is ₹216.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RRIL? Today’s highest and lowest price of RRIL are ₹18.11 and ₹17.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RRIL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RRIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RRIL is ₹22.99 and 52-week low of RRIL is ₹13.63 as on .

How has the RRIL performed historically in terms of returns? The RRIL has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 0.56% for the past month, -11.86% over 3 months, 11.43% over 1 year, -1.87% across 3 years, and 8.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RRIL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RRIL are 24.95 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global