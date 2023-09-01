Follow Us

RRIL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.66 Closed
-1.75-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
RRIL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.50₹20.20
₹19.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹25.00
₹19.66
Open Price
₹20.05
Prev. Close
₹20.01
Volume
45,724

RRIL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.23
  • R220.57
  • R320.93
  • Pivot
    19.87
  • S119.53
  • S219.17
  • S318.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.2720.04
  • 1012.3619.93
  • 2012.4919.72
  • 5012.7719.45
  • 10013.0618.68
  • 20013.6517.32

RRIL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62
2.7312.1314.05-0.381.2296.21-26.86

RRIL Ltd. Share Holdings

RRIL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RRIL Ltd.

RRIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1991PLC257750 and registration number is 257750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ratanchand D Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh M Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jinang V Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pinakin P Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa D Mehta
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Hiren D Chheda
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on RRIL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RRIL Ltd.?

The market cap of RRIL Ltd. is ₹238.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RRIL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RRIL Ltd. is 25.34 and PB ratio of RRIL Ltd. is 3.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RRIL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RRIL Ltd. is ₹19.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RRIL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RRIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RRIL Ltd. is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of RRIL Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

