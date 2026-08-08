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RRIL Share Price

NSE
BSE

RRIL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of RRIL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.84 Closed
1.88₹ 0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RRIL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.51₹18.11
₹17.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.63₹22.99
₹17.84
Open Price
₹17.75
Prev. Close
₹17.51
Volume
2,585

Source: Dion Global

RRIL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RRIL has gained 11.43% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, RRIL has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

RRIL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RRIL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.4217.74
1017.0517.5
2017.2817.51
5018.5617.9
10017.7218.01
20018.3718.18

Source: Dion Global

RRIL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RRIL saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RRIL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTRRIL - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ende
Jul 23, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTRRIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 11, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTRRIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 03, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTRRIL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTRRIL - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Together With Statement Of Assets And Liabilities And Cash Flow

Source: Dion Global

About RRIL

RRIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1991PLC257750 and registration number is 257750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ratanchand D Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiran R Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish R Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pinakin P Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa D Mehta
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Manan R Jhaveri
    Independent Director

FAQs on RRIL Share Price

What is the share price of RRIL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RRIL is ₹17.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RRIL?

The RRIL is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RRIL?

The market cap of RRIL is ₹216.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RRIL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RRIL are ₹18.11 and ₹17.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RRIL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RRIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RRIL is ₹22.99 and 52-week low of RRIL is ₹13.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RRIL performed historically in terms of returns?

The RRIL has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 0.56% for the past month, -11.86% over 3 months, 11.43% over 1 year, -1.87% across 3 years, and 8.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RRIL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RRIL are 24.95 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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