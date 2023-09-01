Follow Us

BHILWARA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.05 Closed
-4.99-1.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.05₹24.25
₹23.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.70₹27.50
₹23.05
Open Price
₹24.25
Prev. Close
₹24.26
Volume
51,858

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.85
  • R224.65
  • R325.05
  • Pivot
    23.45
  • S122.65
  • S222.25
  • S321.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.4924.69
  • 1017.6423.31
  • 2017.9121.13
  • 5018.518.52
  • 10017.7817.22
  • 20019.4916.71

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62
2.7312.1314.05-0.381.2296.21-26.86

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2007PLC025502 and registration number is 025502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar Agarwal
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Ojha
    Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Mathur
    Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹134.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is 80.68 and PB ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹23.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹27.50 and 52-week low of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹11.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

