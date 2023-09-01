Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2007PLC025502 and registration number is 025502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹134.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is 80.68 and PB ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹23.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹27.50 and 52-week low of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹11.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.