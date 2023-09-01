What is the Market Cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.? The market cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹134.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is 80.68 and PB ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is 6.1 as on .

What is the share price of Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹23.05 as on .