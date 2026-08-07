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Bhilwara Technical Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHILWARA TECHNICAL TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Bhilwara Technical Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.10 Closed
-3.08₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhilwara Technical Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.10₹45.50
₹44.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹57.97
₹44.10
Open Price
₹45.50
Prev. Close
₹45.50
Volume
901

Source: Dion Global

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhilwara Technical Textiles has declined 11.91% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhilwara Technical Textiles has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54746.91
1047.9647.62
2050.6347.95
5043.3244.98
10038.741.81
20038.3940.67

Source: Dion Global

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhilwara Technical Textiles saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhilwara Technical Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTBhilwara Technical - Update On Special Window For Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTBhilwara Technical - Update On Special Window For Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physcial Shares
Aug 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTBhilwara Technical - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
Aug 05, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTBhilwara Technical - Intimation For Sending Letters To Those Members Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company''
Aug 04, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTBhilwara Technical - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Bhilwara Technical Textiles

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2007PLC025502 and registration number is 025502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar Agarwal
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Shantanu Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Ojha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Archana Capoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhilwara Technical Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Bhilwara Technical Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹44.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhilwara Technical Textiles?

The Bhilwara Technical Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles?

The market cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹257.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhilwara Technical Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhilwara Technical Textiles are ₹45.50 and ₹44.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhilwara Technical Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhilwara Technical Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹57.97 and 52-week low of Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhilwara Technical Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhilwara Technical Textiles has shown returns of -3.08% over the past day, -16.51% for the past month, 35.57% over 3 months, -11.91% over 1 year, 40.35% across 3 years, and 19.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles are -22.94 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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