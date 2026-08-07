Here's the live share price of Bhilwara Technical Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhilwara Technical Textiles has declined 11.91% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhilwara Technical Textiles has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47
|46.91
|10
|47.96
|47.62
|20
|50.63
|47.95
|50
|43.32
|44.98
|100
|38.7
|41.81
|200
|38.39
|40.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhilwara Technical Textiles saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Bhilwara Technical - Update On Special Window For Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Bhilwara Technical - Update On Special Window For Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physcial Shares
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Bhilwara Technical - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Bhilwara Technical - Intimation For Sending Letters To Those Members Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company''
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Bhilwara Technical - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2007PLC025502 and registration number is 025502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹44.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhilwara Technical Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹257.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhilwara Technical Textiles are ₹45.50 and ₹44.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhilwara Technical Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹57.97 and 52-week low of Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhilwara Technical Textiles has shown returns of -3.08% over the past day, -16.51% for the past month, 35.57% over 3 months, -11.91% over 1 year, 40.35% across 3 years, and 19.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles are -22.94 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global