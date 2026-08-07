What is the share price of Bhilwara Technical Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹44.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhilwara Technical Textiles? The Bhilwara Technical Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles? The market cap of Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹257.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhilwara Technical Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhilwara Technical Textiles are ₹45.50 and ₹44.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhilwara Technical Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhilwara Technical Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹57.97 and 52-week low of Bhilwara Technical Textiles is ₹31.00 as on .

How has the Bhilwara Technical Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhilwara Technical Textiles has shown returns of -3.08% over the past day, -16.51% for the past month, 35.57% over 3 months, -11.91% over 1 year, 40.35% across 3 years, and 19.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhilwara Technical Textiles are -22.94 and 1.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global