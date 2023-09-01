What is the Market Cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.? The market cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is ₹731.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is 21.45 and PB ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is 2.32 as on .

What is the share price of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is ₹1,665.00 as on .