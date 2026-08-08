Here's the live share price of Voith Paper Fabrics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Voith Paper Fabrics India has declined 24.33% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Voith Paper Fabrics India has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,465.16
|1,470.36
|10
|1,459.17
|1,466.75
|20
|1,461.53
|1,467.68
|50
|1,489.63
|1,486.92
|100
|1,512.74
|1,522.61
|200
|1,616.44
|1,596.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Voith Paper Fabrics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Voith Paper Fabrics - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-Jun-2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Voith Paper Fabrics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 03:18 AM IST IST
|Voith Paper Fabrics - Book Closure
|Aug 03, 2026, 03:14 AM IST IST
|Voith Paper Fabrics - Record Date For Dividend And AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:46 AM IST IST
|Voith Paper Fabrics - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Quarterly Results And Other
Source: Dion Global
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1968PLC004895 and registration number is 004895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹1,503.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Voith Paper Fabrics India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹660.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Voith Paper Fabrics India are ₹1,531.70 and ₹1,477.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voith Paper Fabrics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹2,065.00 and 52-week low of Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹1,350.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Voith Paper Fabrics India has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, 2.35% for the past month, -6.48% over 3 months, -24.25% over 1 year, -4.26% across 3 years, and 4.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India are 15.91 and 1.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global