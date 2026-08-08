What is the share price of Voith Paper Fabrics India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹1,503.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Voith Paper Fabrics India? The Voith Paper Fabrics India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India? The market cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹660.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Voith Paper Fabrics India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Voith Paper Fabrics India are ₹1,531.70 and ₹1,477.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voith Paper Fabrics India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voith Paper Fabrics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹2,065.00 and 52-week low of Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹1,350.00 as on .

How has the Voith Paper Fabrics India performed historically in terms of returns? The Voith Paper Fabrics India has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, 2.35% for the past month, -6.48% over 3 months, -24.25% over 1 year, -4.26% across 3 years, and 4.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India are 15.91 and 1.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global