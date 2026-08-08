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Voith Paper Fabrics India Share Price

NSE
BSE

VOITH PAPER FABRICS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Voith Paper Fabrics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,503.25 Closed
-1.22₹ -18.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Voith Paper Fabrics India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,477.00₹1,531.70
₹1,503.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,350.00₹2,065.00
₹1,503.25
Open Price
₹1,531.70
Prev. Close
₹1,521.75
Volume
1,550

Source: Dion Global

Voith Paper Fabrics India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Voith Paper Fabrics India has declined 24.33% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Voith Paper Fabrics India has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Voith Paper Fabrics India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Voith Paper Fabrics India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,465.161,470.36
101,459.171,466.75
201,461.531,467.68
501,489.631,486.92
1001,512.741,522.61
2001,616.441,596.67

Source: Dion Global

Voith Paper Fabrics India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Voith Paper Fabrics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Voith Paper Fabrics India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTVoith Paper Fabrics - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-Jun-2026
Aug 07, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTVoith Paper Fabrics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 03:18 AM IST ISTVoith Paper Fabrics - Book Closure
Aug 03, 2026, 03:14 AM IST ISTVoith Paper Fabrics - Record Date For Dividend And AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 03:46 AM IST ISTVoith Paper Fabrics - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Quarterly Results And Other

Source: Dion Global

About Voith Paper Fabrics India

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1968PLC004895 and registration number is 004895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Martin Bassmann
    Chairman
  • Mr. R Krishna Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Nath
    Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Dinodia Gupta
    Director
  • Ms. Deepti Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Ram Sewak Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Voith Paper Fabrics India Share Price

What is the share price of Voith Paper Fabrics India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹1,503.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Voith Paper Fabrics India?

The Voith Paper Fabrics India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India?

The market cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹660.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Voith Paper Fabrics India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Voith Paper Fabrics India are ₹1,531.70 and ₹1,477.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voith Paper Fabrics India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voith Paper Fabrics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹2,065.00 and 52-week low of Voith Paper Fabrics India is ₹1,350.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Voith Paper Fabrics India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Voith Paper Fabrics India has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, 2.35% for the past month, -6.48% over 3 months, -24.25% over 1 year, -4.26% across 3 years, and 4.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India are 15.91 and 1.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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