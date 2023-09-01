Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1968PLC004895 and registration number is 004895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is ₹731.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is 21.45 and PB ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is 2.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is ₹1,665.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is ₹1,777.00 and 52-week low of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is ₹975.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.