Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. Share Price

VOITH PAPER FABRICS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,665.00 Closed
1.7929.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,600.00₹1,698.90
₹1,665.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹975.05₹1,777.00
₹1,665.00
Open Price
₹1,604.20
Prev. Close
₹1,635.65
Volume
1,141

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,709.27
  • R21,753.53
  • R31,808.17
  • Pivot
    1,654.63
  • S11,610.37
  • S21,555.73
  • S31,511.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,190.561,627.44
  • 101,200.31,627.33
  • 201,194.971,627.95
  • 501,167.031,575.91
  • 1001,094.411,461.77
  • 2001,084.441,334.54

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62
2.7312.1314.05-0.381.2296.21-26.86

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. Share Holdings

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1968PLC004895 and registration number is 004895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Benno Edmund Morlock
    Chairman
  • Mr. R Krishna Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Nath
    Director
  • Mr. Surinder Kumar Nagpal
    Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Dinodia Gupta
    Director
  • Ms. Deepti Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.?

The market cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is ₹731.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is 21.45 and PB ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is 2.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is ₹1,665.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is ₹1,777.00 and 52-week low of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd. is ₹975.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

